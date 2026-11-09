ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
New York State 2026 Election Update
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Democrats expanded their control in New York's 2026 elections, with Gov. Kathy Hochul winning reelection and her party regaining a supermajority in the State Senate while retaining one in the Assembly. The results will reshape legislative leadership and committee structures as more than 50 incumbent legislators depart, creating opportunities for new priorities and points of access for advocates in the 2027 session.
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Overview
On Nov. 3, 2026, New Yorkers voted on every statewide office, all 213 seats in the state legislature (63 in the Senate and 150 in the Assembly) and all 26 of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats entered the election with a 41–22 majority in the state Senate, one seat short of the 42 needed for a two-thirds supermajority, and a 103–47 majority in the state Assembly, three seats above the 100 needed. Democratic control of both houses was not in serious doubt, and incumbents were heavily favored in most statewide races. The open questions were the size of the Democratic majorities, how much turnover the legislature would see, and whether there would be enough of a draw for top-of-the-ticket races to lead to a growth of the Democratic members of the congressional delegation.
The 2026 cycle also brought unusually high turnover. Before Election Day, at least 38 incumbent state legislators were already certain not to return: 31 retired or declined to seek re-election (five senators and 26 Assembly members), and seven lost primaries (two senators and five Assembly members). No incumbent Democrats lost their seats to challengers in the general election, but another five Republican Senate incumbents lost, and seven Republican assemblymembers lost. Some of the most prominent departures from retirements include Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. The election determined who will fill these open seats and how the new members will affect each chamber’s political and institutional makeup.
The results of the 2026 election will reshape the legislature’s leadership and committee structure. State Senate rules limit service as party leader, committee chair and ranking member to eight consecutive years. For Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ tenure to continue in 2027, the conference would need to amend the body’s rules, a vote that cannot occur until the 2027 session begins. The Assembly will also see changes at the top due to retirements by Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes and former Minority Leader Will Barclay. There will be substantive changes to a number of committee chairs. These changes may help determine the legislature’s priorities, committee agendas, and points of access for advocates as the 2027 session begins.
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*Special thanks to Legislative Specialist Olivia Sheffer˘ for contributing to this GT Alert.
˘ Not admitted to the practice of law.
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