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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

2026 Minnesota Election Update

Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
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Taft's legal team analyzes the outcomes and implications of Minnesota's 2026 election, examining key races and their potential impact on state policy and governance. The post-election analysis provides insights into the political landscape and what stakeholders can expect moving forward.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Sonnie A. Elliott
Sonnie A. Elliott
Zack Eichten
Zack Eichten
Hanna Zinn
Hanna Zinn
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DFL Sweep in MN, U.S. House and Senate Flip

The national blue wave of Democrat wins carried into Minnesota. The Democrat Farmer Labor party (“DFL”) won the Governor’s office, all constitutional offices, and took the majority in the Minnesota House and Senate. Republicans tried to tie Democrats to state government fraud. The poor economy and ICE’s Metro Surge activities were two issues tied to President Trump and ultimately Minnesota Republicans.

Strong voter turnout produced decisive results. The Minnesota House jumped from an evenly divided chamber to a 77-57 DFL majority, while Senate Democrats expanded their previously narrow, one seat advantage to an astonishing 39-28 majority. There are several recounts pending, and these numbers reflect current standings.

Pending an anticipated recount, there was one upset in Minnesota’s Congressional delegation, with incumbent Republican Brad Finstad falling to Democrat Jake Johnson.

Governor’s Race

DFL Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar defeated Republican Lisa Demuth with 55 percent of the vote to Demuth’s 43 percent, underscoring the strength of the Democratic wave.

Every part of the state leaned more DFL than in 2024. While Demuth won many parts of greater Minnesota, Klobuchar overwhelmingly prevailed in the metro-area where the majority of votes are cast. Klobuchar also won in the arrowhead and in southeastern Minnesota.

Klobuchar’s victory marked a historic milestone: the election of Minnesota’s first female governor. Despite a long history of women serving in prominent leadership roles—including an unbroken succession of female lieutenant governors since 1983—Minnesota has never elected a woman to its highest office.

MN House Results

Winner:
DFL Majority

Aside from a pending recount in District 32A, the DFL will have a 20-seat majority going into the 2027 legislative session. The DFL held off all challenges to incumbent members, giving them a majority of 77 to the Republicans 57. The caucus will welcome 20 new members and have 57 incumbents returning.

The DFL will be operating with a much larger margin than their last trifecta, where they only held 70 total seats. These margins are driven by gains in more moderate districts, but it remains to be seen if the caucus will be as progressive as they were in the 2023-2024 biennium.

House Republicans had several surprising upsets last night, including some suburban races previously considered to be likely GOP holds. Greater Minnesota also saw surprise flips from Republican to DFL in areas like St. Cloud, Winona, and Cloquet. The Republican Caucus will include 13 new members and 44 returning incumbent legislators.

MN Senate Results

Winner:
DFL Majority

The Minnesota Senate will also have a DFL majority, with Democrats flipping six seats out of GOP control. One surprise for the DFL is a pending recount in District 4 where incumbent DFL Senator Rob Kupec lost to the GOP challenger by four votes. Assuming the election results all stand, the DFL will have a 39-28 majority, welcoming 14 new members and seeing 25 incumbents winning reelection.

Senate Republicans will return to the legislature with 28 seats, including GOP Senator Karin Housley who is facing a recount in District 33, which she won by 42 votes. The caucus will have eight new members and 20 incumbents who won their re-election bids.

The Senate GOP also had surprising upsets in districts that historically lean or are likely GOP holds. Districts in Blaine, Rochester, Maple Grove, Northfield, and Shakopee all saw flips from GOP to DFL.

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All four caucuses will meet in the coming weeks to determine chamber leadership positions, along with committee structure, chair assignments, and membership makeup. Topics heard on the campaign trail are likely to spill into policymaking as the legislature returns in January. Along with setting the biennial state budget, we can expect fraud, healthcare, affordability, and actions by the federal government to be part of the discussion next session.

U.S. Congress

In this year’s midterm election, voters delivered a strong message to President Trump. His low approval ratings caused down ballot ripple effects that negatively impacted GOP candidates. The cost of living, the Iran war, and immigration enforcement are among the factors that drove voters to the polls in large numbers.

Minnesota Angle

Senate:

Lieutenant Governor, now Senator-elect, Peggy Flanagan secured a decisive victory, defeating former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya by just over 10 points. She will be the first Native American woman to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate and potentially the first in the country. Tafoya led in early returns, but the race shifted decisively toward Flanagan when metro counties reported vote totals.

House:

Democrat Jake Johnson flipped CD1, currently represented by Brad Finstad, by less than 350 votes, pending a recount. Southern Minnesota has been hit especially hard by high diesel prices and federal trade policies. Johnson is a Rochester based teacher who is a newcomer to politics.

In CD2, Matt Little won comfortably, defeating current State Senator Eric Pratt 57% to 42%. Strong turnout in CD2 helped fuel DFL victories down ballot in the state legislature. CD2 has shifted consistently more democratic over the past couple election cycles.

Republicans retained CD6 (55-44%), CD7 (65-35%), and CD8 (53-46%). Democrats retained CD3 (64-35%), CD4 (73-26%) and CD5 (76-16%).

Midterms are viewed as referendums on the party in power. These elections ended the Republican trifecta control in Washington. A divided government will require dealmaking and compromises if lawmakers intend to deliver on campaign promises.

National Angle

US House

House Democrats appear likely to secure their largest majority since the 1990s. Republican-led mid-cycle redistricting efforts appeared to backfire, with Democrats making substantial gains in redrawn districts in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina. Across the country, congressional Republicans suffered devastating losses amid the Democratic surge.

US Senate

Democrats flipped seven Senate seats; South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Maine & Ohio with more races still too close to call. Together, these gains marked a sweeping setback for the GOP, with Democratic breakthroughs extending into traditionally conservative states. The GOP did not flip any seats in the Senate.

Minnesota Attorney General

Winner:
Keith Ellison

DFL incumbent Keith Ellison won reelection as Minnesota Attorney General, securing a third term, by a margin of 54% – 46% over Ron Schutz. He campaigned on the offices continued emphasis on consumer protection, affordability, fraud enforcement, and legal challenges to federal actions. This continues the DFL streak in the office, which the party has held since 1971.

Minnesota Secretary of State

Winner:
Steve Simon

DFL incumbent Steve Simon won reelection as Minnesota Secretary of State, securing a fourth term. He defeated Tad Jude 55% – 42%. Simon campaigned on protecting voter access and data privacy while increasing transparency and clarity in election administration. His reelection signals continuity in the office’s leadership, with further work on voter information and election procedures his stated priorities.

Minnesota State Auditor

Winner:
Zack Filipovich

DFL candidate Zack Filipovich won the race for Minnesota State Auditor, succeeding Julie Blaha, who did not seek reelection. Filipovich defeated former State Senator and Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen by a margin of 53% – 44%. An accountant and former Duluth City Council member, Filipovich campaigned on strengthening local government financial oversight, improving internal controls, and providing communities with additional technical assistance. His stated agenda emphasizes proactive fraud prevention, timely audits, and greater transparency in the use of local taxpayer dollars. This continues the DFL streak of holding the office, when they took control in the 2006 election.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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