Tribes: Act Now To Participate In OMB's Expedited Consultation On 2 C.F.R. Revisions

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) announced on November 4, 2026, that it will hold tribal consultation sessions next week on proposed revisions to Title 2 of the Code of Federal Regulations (2 C.F.R.), commonly known as the Uniform Guidance. The Uniform Guidance contains OMB's administrative requirements, cost principles and audit requirements for federal awards. According to OMB, the proposed revisions, issued by OMB and 41 federal agencies, aim to promote transparency, accountability and oversight, as well as reduce administrative burden for grantees and the federal government. In practice, they would turn the Uniform Guidance into a binding, governmentwide regulation and cut flexibilities that Tribes currently rely on.

Despite the extremely short notice, Tribal governments and tribally owned enterprises, including entity-owned government contractors, that receive federal grants or other assistance should plan to participate and provide comments.

How to Participate

Session 1: Monday, November 9, 2026, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET, in person in Washington, D.C.

Monday, November 9, 2026, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET, in person in Washington, D.C. Session 2: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, virtual

Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, virtual To attend, please RSVP online by Friday, November 6, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET, and include your name, Tribe and preferred session

Each speaker will have up to three minutes; written feedback will be accepted for up to five business days after the sessions.

Why It Matters

The Uniform Guidance governs how Tribes manage and account for federal awards, so changes to it will affect Tribal grant programs across the federal government. OMB has said it will consider input from earlier public comments, the consultation sessions and timely written submissions before taking final action, which makes these sessions and the written comment window a key opportunity for Tribes to be heard before the rule is finalized.

If you have questions about the consultation or would like assistance preparing remarks or written comments, please contact the authors or another member of Holland & Knight's Native American Law Team.