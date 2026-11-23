Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, it’s all about the election – what it means in the short-term and what it means going forward. We’ve got news from Massachusetts and Idaho, and speculation about Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Iowa. And finally, a joke from Ted Cruz.

MASSACHUSETTS

The Bay State’s voters were presented with the option of repealing cannabis legalization on Tuesday, and they decided not to avail themselves of this opportunity. The repeal side had been polling badly for months, but there was concern that complacency could lead to low turnout and possibly the end of the industry in the state. But those concerns were for naught, as the NO side gained 74.4% of the vote to the YES side’s 25.6%. A pretty resounding victory for the cannabis industry, at least in Massachusetts.

IDAHO

Idaho voters were also given an opportunity to weigh in on cannabis, but more indirectly than in Massachusetts. House Joint Resolution 4 would have prevented the legalization of cannabis by ballot initiative. So voters weren’t voting on legalization, but on whether they should be able to vote on legalization in the future. Turns out Gem State citizens want to be able to vote on things, and the measure went down to defeat, 68% to 32%. What this means for future ballot measures is anyone’s guess.

FEDERAL LEGALIZATION

So ends the fact-based portion of today’s post; let’s make our way into the land of speculation! The Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate, so the burning question of the day (pun very much intended) is “Will they legalize cannabis?” All things being equal, one is inclined to think they would at least try to do so. However, Capitol Hill’s new masters have a long to-do list, and cannabis doesn’t generally make it to the top of long to-do lists. And remember that in the Senate, you need 60 votes to pass anything, and the Democrats will not have 60 members. But, the White House has generally expressed positive feelings towards legalization, so this may be a chance for both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue to work together. Breath-holding not advised.

STATE LEGALIZATION

But what about state legalization? There are some jurisdictions that saw gains by Democrats, which could lead to big changes in cannabis law.

Top of the list is Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro (D) won re-election easily, and he now has Democratic majorities in both chambers of the state legislature. If cannabis legalization is on the agenda, it’s likely to be enacted.

Next up: Wisconsin. The Badger State also handed a trifecta (Governor, House, Senate) to Democrats on Tuesday. In a state with no legal cannabis at all, you would think medical at least stands a good chance of passing. Surrounded by jurisdictions where cannabis is legal (Illinois, Minnesota, Canada), look for economic arguments to feature prominently.

Also: Iowa. Governor-elect Rob Sand (D) thinks legalization is the way to go. Economics looks to be front and center here too. Iowa dollars are also making their way to Illinois (watch out Land of Lincoln – your cannabis revenue could take a hit!), and Sand would like to use that money to fund education projects. In addition, he stressed the fact that it would lift a burden from law enforcement.

AND FINALLY

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) joked at a rally for Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) that liberal voters could be tricked into not voting by giving them pot brownies. Note: Marshall lost his bid for re-election, brownies or no brownies.

Be well everyone; we’ll see you next week.