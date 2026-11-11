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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

The Votes Are In, But The Asks Aren't Over: Compliance Tips For Post-Election Giving

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Although votes will be cast by November 3, Election Day does not mark the end of fundraising related to the 2026 midterm elections. Donors should anticipate receiving additional solicitations for debt retirement...

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Melissa L. Laurenza
Melissa L. Laurenza
Kenneth A. Gross
Kenneth A. Gross
Kevin Paulsen
Kevin Paulsen
Blake Weiman
Blake Weiman
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Although votes will be cast by November 3, Election Day does not mark the end of fundraising related to the 2026 midterm elections. Donors should anticipate receiving additional solicitations for debt retirement, run-off elections and transition or inaugural committees for governors-elect. Below are compliance tips to help guide post-election political giving.

Federal Candidate Recount Funds

Federal candidates are permitted to establish separate accounts to pay the costs of recounts and other expenses related to contested elections. Donations to recount funds are not aggregated with contributions to a candidate’s primary or general election campaigns. Therefore, an individual and a non-multicandidate PAC may contribute up to $3,500 and a multicandidate PAC may contribute up to $5,000 to each candidate’s recount fund even if they previously contributed to that candidate this election cycle.

National Party Recount Funds

National party committees—including the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Republican National Committee (RNC) and the parties’ senatorial and congressional committees (DSCC, NRSC, DCCC and NRCC)—are each permitted to establish accounts and raise funds specifically for election recounts, contests and other legal proceedings. These accounts are subject to separate contribution limits. Accordingly, an individual may contribute up to $132,900 and a multicandidate PAC may contribute up to $45,000 per year to these accounts, even if they have previously contributed to a national party committee’s general account this year. Post-election contributions to legal proceedings accounts are aggregated with any pre-election contributions made to such accounts in 2026 for purposes of the annual contribution limits.

Debt Retirement

Federal candidates may accept contributions after the general election if their campaigns have net debts outstanding (i.e., a campaign’s unpaid debts exceed its cash on hand). Contributions for debt retirement after an election occurs are permissible only if the contributor has not already made the maximum contribution to the candidate for that election. For example, if Jane Doe contributed $3,000 to Sen. Smith’s general election campaign on or before Election Day, she may only contribute an additional $500 toward the campaign’s general election debt retirement after November 3, assuming the campaign has net debt outstanding. Further, any contribution for debt retirement must be designated for the election for which the campaign is retiring debt. If the contribution is not correctly designated, it will be applied toward the limit for the candidate’s next election. Please note that it can be difficult to ascertain whether a campaign has outstanding net debt. This information is included on FEC reports; however, these reports are not always up-to-date. We recommend confirming in writing that the campaign can accept contributions for debt retirement.

Please note that, under federal law, source limitations that apply to ordinary candidate and party contributions also apply to recount, run-off and debt retirement contributions—meaning foreign nationals and corporations are prohibited from contributing. These contributions may also implicate pay-to-play restrictions.

Run-off Elections

In Georgia and Louisiana, if no federal candidate receives a majority of votes in Tuesday’s general election, the top two vote-getters may proceed to a run-off election.1

Where this occurs, individuals and multicandidate political action committees (PACs) may be permitted to make additional contributions to candidates for federal office. Run-offs for congressional races are considered separate elections under FEC rules and, as such, eligible donors may contribute additional funds to the run-off election ($3,500 for individuals and non-multicandidate committees and $5,000 for multicandidate committees), even if they have already contributed the maximum amount to the candidate’s general election. Contribution rules in run-offs for state and local offices vary by jurisdiction and office sought. Always check the applicable rules and contribution limits before contributing to a candidate’s state or local run-off election.

State and Local Transition and Inaugural Committees

Successful candidates for state and local offices, such as governors-elect and mayors-elect, may be permitted to establish committees or nonprofit organizations to pay their transition and/or inaugural expenses under state and local laws. Transition and inaugural committees may seek contributions of funds as well as the provision of in-kind services. Whether and to what extent monetary or in-kind contributions are permitted will depend on the state and local law applicable in the jurisdiction where the committee operates.

Moreover, before contributing to a state or local transition or inaugural committee, individuals and businesses should also consider whether their donations may be restricted by pay-to-play laws. These laws limit and/or require disclosures of contributions to support candidates and officials responsible for awarding government contracts. For example, Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 206(4)-5, which regulates contributions by investment advisers who manage or seek to manage public funds, explicitly covers contributions made to pay for transition or inaugural expenses of successful candidates for state or local office. The SEC pay-to-play rule remains in effect for this election and post-election period despite the agency’s announced plans to rescind the rule. Moreover, state and local pay-to-play rules may also extend to contributions to these committees by investment advisers or other government contractors. We strongly recommend seeking the advice of counsel before donating to a state or local transition or inaugural committee if the contributor or, in the case of an individual, their employer, has or is seeking business with government entities in that jurisdiction.

Know Your Committee

For all post-election contributions, understanding the nature and activity of prospective recipient committees is imperative to ensure compliance. For example, Leadership PACs, which are federal political committees established by officeholders to support other candidates, may highlight their ability to raise funds from donors before the end of the year, as they are subject to calendar-year contribution limits. Additionally, joint fundraising committees (often using “victory fund” in their names), which can raise funds to distribute to several other political committees, may alter their formulas for allocating funds to those participant committees from before the election. Given this, donors must pay close attention to a recipient committee’s fine print on solicitation materials to remain compliant with applicable limits.

Footnote

1. In Georgia, races for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives (as well as some state-level offices) could result in run-off elections. In Louisiana, run-off elections may only occur in House of Representatives races this year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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