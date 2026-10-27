Preparing For The Next Phase Of Uniform Guidance: A Readiness Roadmap

Key Takeaways:

While OMB’s proposed overhaul of the Uniform Guidance is delayed until at least December 11, 2026, the proposal provides import insight into future federal expectations for grant recipients and pass-through entities.

Although the final rule may differ from the May 2026 proposal, organizations should evaluate areas most likely to require operational changes, including risk assessments, subrecipient monitoring internal controls, payment documentation, and grant oversight.

Organizations that perform a proactive readiness assessment now will be better positioned to adapt quickly once a final rule is issued.

If your organization receives or administers federal financial assistance, you may have been preparing for significant changes to the Uniform Guidance on October 1, 2026. That timeline has changed.

On May 29, 2026, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) proposed sweeping revisions to 2 CFR Part 200, which governs the administration, cost principles, and audit requirements for federal awards. The proposal would make significant changes to federal grant administration, including provisions affecting award oversight, subrecipient monitoring, cost allowability, payment documentation, and other compliance requirements.

However, a provision in the continuing appropriations legislation signed in September temporarily prevents OMB from finalizing the proposed rule, or a substantially similar rule, through December 11, 2026. If a covered rule were finalized before the legislation took effect, it also could not take effect during that period.

For many organizations, this creates a period of uncertainty but also an opportunity to prepare.

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