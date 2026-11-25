On November 13, 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced another settlement with companies that allegedly failed to meet cybersecurity requirements imposed by their federal contracts. Johnson Controls, Inc. and two of its subsidiaries, Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP and Johnson Controls Security Solutions LLC (collectively, JCI), agreed to pay $5 million to resolve False Claims Act (FCA) allegations involving JCI's failure to implement cybersecurity requirements as required by its federal contracts. The settlement resolves two whistleblower filings of qui tam actions in federal court, which is the second time this month we have seen a qui tam allegation lead to a DOJ settlement over alleged cybersecurity deficiencies.

Between January 1, 2018, and August 1, 2025, JCI provided building products and HVAC services to the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Energy (DoE), DOJ, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The DOJ alleged that during this period, JCI failed to: (1) control access to protected information, (2) maintain required adequate security documentation for its handling of sensitive government information, and (3) adequately document, fully develop, or fully implement plans to mitigate deficiencies and vulnerabilities.

Federal Government Contracting Requirements

Agencies require contractors that handle sensitive government information, known as Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), to implement the security requirements listed in NIST SP 800-171.1 Compliance with NIST 800-171 requires contractors to maintain security documentation that allows the company to assess the system's security. To assess the system's security, contractors must develop and maintain a system security plan (SSP) that accurately describes the system's boundaries, provides a narrative description of how NIST 800-171 security controls are implemented, and identifies connections to external systems. If there are any gaps in the implementation of NIST 800-171 security controls, contractors are required to develop and maintain a plan of action with associated milestones (POA&M). A POA&M must identify the gaps in security control implementation, establish time-bound remediation efforts, and assign responsibilities for implementation.

Alleged Documentation Deficiencies Led to JCI's Failure to Control Access to Sensitive Government Information

In the settlement agreement, DOJ alleged that JCI failed to develop and maintain an SSP and POA&M, and that these documentation deficiencies ultimately led to JCI's failure to control access to CUI. This settlement highlights the inherent importance of maintaining security documentation. Without accurate system inventories, defined boundaries, and reliable information-flow documentation, contractors may struggle to implement effective security over government information housed on contractor systems. Without a POA&M, contractors may also struggle to correct deficiencies and reduce or eliminate system vulnerabilities.

Documentation Gaps Can Create Compliance Gaps

The JCI settlement is also clearly part of an enforcement pattern. Since October 2024, DOJ has announced at least six cybersecurity FCA settlements in which a missing or deficient SSP or POA&M was a central allegation. They include settlements with Penn State, MORSECORP, Raytheon/Nightwing, Georgia Tech Research Corporation, and most notably, ILC Dover. At $13 million, ILC Dover is the largest of these documentation-focused settlements, and the largest FCA settlement related to cybersecurity compliance that is publicly known.

Notably, the record-breaking DOJ settlement with ILC Dover involved similar deficiencies: inadequate compliance documentation, failure to implement required security controls, and missing POA&Ms. Thus, contractors' failure to maintain up-to-date and adequate security controls and policies will continue to put them at risk of contract noncompliance and may ultimately result in DOJ enforcement.

These cases show that DOJ treats security documentation as a contractual obligation in its own right, not just an administrative formality, and that documentation failures can support FCA liability even where the alleged harm is framed as a failure to control access. Contractors should continue to maintain, update, and implement their security controls and policies to ensure they are adequately protecting sensitive information. Participating in counsel-directed readiness cybersecurity assessments under attorney-client privilege may help contractors identify and remediate compliance gaps while also ensuring that the assessments are up to date and accurate.

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