Key Takeaways:

CMS is going beyond the CY 2027 Final Rule. The Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH) proposed rule would remove almost every factor that now limits CMS’s discretion to deny or revoke Medicare enrollment.

The Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH) proposed rule would remove almost every factor that now limits CMS’s discretion to deny or revoke Medicare enrollment. Medicare Advantage is in the crosshairs. CMS proposes to double down on risk adjustment and to expand the required reporting of payment suspensions based on credible allegations of fraud from pharmacies to all providers and suppliers.

CMS proposes to double down on risk adjustment and to expand the required reporting of payment suspensions based on credible allegations of fraud from pharmacies to all providers and suppliers. Any ownership change could be challenged. CMS could deny or revoke the enrollment of the seller, the buyer, or the provider in any change in majority ownership, based only on a finding of “undue risk.”

CMS could deny or revoke the enrollment of the seller, the buyer, or the provider in any change in majority ownership, based only on a finding of “undue risk.” Owners and managers will be vetted more closely. CMS could deny or revoke enrollment based on an owner or manager whose identity cannot be confirmed or who CMS finds poses an undue risk.

CMS could deny or revoke enrollment based on an owner or manager whose identity cannot be confirmed or who CMS finds poses an undue risk. Medicaid enforcement would look more like Medicare. States would face new mandatory denial and termination grounds, would have to use electronic visit verification (EVV) data before paying in-home service claims, and could rely on CMS’s own fraud determinations to suspend payments.

States would face new mandatory denial and termination grounds, would have to use electronic visit verification (EVV) data before paying in-home service claims, and could rely on CMS’s own fraud determinations to suspend payments. Comments are due in mid-January 2027. Providers should start building these proposals into compliance and deal planning now.

On November 9, 2026, we reported on two new enforcement tools for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The first is its newly delegated permissive exclusion authority. The second is the expanded enrollment revocation and denial authority in the CY 2027 Home Health Prospective Payment System Final Rule (CY 2027 Final Rule). On November 16, 2026, CMS issued a third: the CRUSH proposed rule (CMS-6098-P). If finalized, CRUSH would add to both of those tools and extend similar enforcement into Medicaid. Should the CRUSH proposed rule be promulgated without revision, Medicare and Medicaid providers will be significantly affected.

Background

CMS launched the CRUSH initiative on February 25, 2026, with an official Request for Information (RFI), seeking public input on regulatory changes that could help the agency more efficiently prevent, identify, and address fraud, waste, and abuse. CMS received over 560 comments and suggestions in response to the RFI, some of which CMS indicates informed provisions of this proposed rule. The CRUSH proposed rule is a standalone program integrity rule, not an annual payment rule like the CY 2027 Final Rule, and CMS intends to issue one every year. It reaches Medicare enrollment, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) suppliers, and the Marketplace. CMS estimates the CRUSH proposed rule would result in close to $90 billion in federal budget savings and approximately $378.51 million in costs from 2027 to 2036. CMS is accepting public comment on this proposed rule for 61 calendar days, or until January 19, 2027.

The CRUSH proposed rule is significant and further demonstrates CMS’s continuing efforts to expand its enforcement authority. If promulgated as is, many Medicare and Medicaid providers and suppliers acting in full compliance with the applicable laws and regulations could get caught in the crosshairs of CMS’s initiative to “crush” fraud. This article highlights some of the most profound provisions of the proposed rule and concludes with recommendations for steps Medicare and Medicaid providers and suppliers can take now to shape the proposed rule and prepare for the forthcoming new era of CMS enforcement.

A Broader Role for “Credible Allegations of Fraud”

A “credible allegation of fraud” is the threshold for a payment suspension, which halts payments while an investigation is pending. CRUSH would extend the concept’s reach in both Medicare and Medicaid. Congress used the phrase “credible allegation of fraud” in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) but left it undefined, and CMS supplied a definition in its regulations implementing the ACA’s payment suspension provisions. Based on recent observations, CMS is aggressively using the “credible allegation of fraud” standard for payment suspensions.

Medicare. CMS already uses the credible-allegation standard to suspend Medicare fee-for-service payments, and CRUSH would bring the same standard into MA by adding a matching definition to the MA regulations. Currently, CMS only encourages MA organizations and Part D plan sponsors to report referrals of substantiated or suspicious fraud, waste, and abuse. CRUSH would not only mandate such reporting but would also require MA organizations and Part D plan sponsors to report payment suspensions of any provider or supplier based on credible allegations of fraud. CMS shares this reporting, anonymized, with other plans every quarter. A suspension by one plan could therefore prompt scrutiny by others. These requirements would apply beginning January 1, 2028.

Medicaid. CRUSH would revise the Medicaid definition. A “credible allegation of fraud” would mean any allegation, from any source, with “indicia of reliability.” For the first time, the definition would also include a determination by CMS or another federal agency that an allegation is credible. States could rely on that determination without re-verifying it, absent specific, documented reasons not to, which matters because a credible allegation of fraud generally requires a state to suspend a provider’s Medicaid payments.

The CRUSH Proposed Rule: What It Would Change for Providers

Most of the enrollment changes below would apply to all Medicare providers and suppliers. The new ownership-change provision, for example, expressly reaches provider types that are not currently subject to the 36-month reenrollment requirement, such as skilled nursing facilities. Other proposals target hospices and DMEPOS suppliers specifically.

Nearly unlimited discretion to deny and revoke

The CY 2027 Final Rule removed the factors CMS had to consider before finding an abuse of billing privileges. CRUSH would go further. It would remove the factors CMS must now consider, such as a provider’s history of adverse actions and the seriousness of the noncompliance, before denying or revoking enrollment on any of these grounds:

Failure to report changes in enrollment information.

Termination or suspension by Medicaid or another federal health care program.

Abusive prescribing and abusive ordering, certifying, or referring.

Billing from a noncompliant location.

Unpaid debts referred to the Treasury Department and enrollment under a different name or identity.

CRUSH would also remove the factors governing reenrollment bars and revocation of a provider’s other enrollments. CMS could set any bar up to the existing limits (generally 10 years, or 20 for a second revocation) and revoke all of the provider’s other enrollments, with only the agency’s own judgment as a check.

Expanded denial and revocation grounds

Ownership changes. CMS could deny or revoke the enrollment of any provider involved in a change in majority ownership in two situations. The first is when the seller, buyer, or provider failed to comply with Medicare enrollment requirements, including the requirement to report an ownership change within 30 days. The second is when the transaction or any party “poses an undue risk of fraud, waste, and abuse.” The rule would apply to any acquisition of more than 50 percent direct ownership, for every provider type and regardless of timing, even if the entity is renamed.

Faster change reporting. Today, providers generally have 30 days to report changes in ownership, practice location, and final adverse actions. They have 90 days for most other changes, such as a new managing employee, bank, or billing agency. CRUSH would require every change to be reported within 30 days. CMS says it will not revoke every late filer, but without the failure-to-report factors, a missed deadline becomes a more direct path to revocation.

Undue-risk affiliations, owners, and managers. CMS can already deny or revoke based on an affiliation it finds poses an undue risk. A new ground would apply when a domestic or foreign owner, managing employee, managing organization, partner, officer, or director cannot be identified or located, or when CMS determines that person or entity poses an undue risk to Medicare. Separately, a False Claims Act civil judgment entered within the previous 10 years against the provider or its owners, managing employees, officers, or directors would also be grounds for denial or revocation.

Provider concentration and shared suites. Operating in an area with an excessive number of providers, or sharing a suite with a revoked or denied provider, would become grounds for both denial and revocation. CMS pointed to 18 home health agencies (HHAs) operating in a single Columbus, Ohio, building and hundreds of HHAs and hospices enrolling in Los Angeles County as examples of concerning activity. CMS acknowledges that these patterns do not automatically mean fraud, but it treats them as red flags. Location alone could therefore prompt scrutiny of a legitimate provider.

Improper activity. The misuse-of-billing-number ground would expand to cover any “improper activity” related to a provider’s Medicare enrollment, billing numbers or identifiers, or electronic funds transfer arrangement. CMS says it expects to use this ground only in exceptional circumstances.

Other providers. CRUSH also would add grounds aimed at hospices, including frequent administrator turnover. It would add a ground for physicians who order DMEPOS items or services that are not reasonable or necessary.

When revocations would take effect

The CY 2027 Final Rule made revocations retroactive to the date noncompliance began. Most new CRUSH grounds would instead take effect on the date CMS decides to revoke, though improper-activity revocations would reach back to the date of the conduct.

Medicaid: EVV, CMS fraud findings, and new obligations

CRUSH would also bring Medicaid closer to Medicare:

EVV-backed claims review. Before paying a claim for in-home Medicaid services, a state would have to confirm that EVV records support the service type, the beneficiary, the date, the location, the caregiver, and the start and end times.

Before paying a claim for in-home Medicaid services, a state would have to confirm that EVV records support the service type, the beneficiary, the date, the location, the caregiver, and the start and end times. Mandatory denial and termination grounds. New Medicaid grounds would track the Medicare grounds. States would have to apply them unless doing so would not be in the best interests of the program.

New Medicaid grounds would track the Medicare grounds. States would have to apply them unless doing so would not be in the best interests of the program. Medicaid 60-day overpayment rule. Self-identified Medicaid fee-for-service overpayments would have to be reported and returned within 60 days. An overpayment kept past the deadline would be an “obligation” under the False Claims Act, which can support reverse false claims liability.

State Medicaid Fraud Control Units (MFCUs), which investigate and prosecute Medicaid provider fraud and patient abuse or neglect, reported 1,185 convictions and 674 civil settlements and judgments in FY 2025, an increase over the prior year. The units cost approximately $424 million that year, about $106 million of it paid by the states. By generating more fraud referrals and requiring states to act on CMS’s own findings, CRUSH would likely increase MFCU caseloads, and states would bear part of the cost of the added investigations.

Beginning January 1, 2030, providers that bill MA plans also would have to be enrolled in Original Medicare.

What This Means for Providers

Taken together, CMS’s exclusion authority, the CY 2027 Final Rule, and CRUSH show a single direction. CMS wants to screen providers before they enroll, monitor them continuously, and act quickly and on its own discretion when it sees risk. According to Kim Brandt, Deputy Administrator and Chief Operating Officer of CMS, historically “program integrity meant ‘pay and chase’: send the money out the door, then spend years trying to get it back. CRUSH flips that. [CMS’s] goal is simple: stop fraud at the front door, and know exactly who owns and operates the businesses billing Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and the Marketplace.” CMS expects the rule to affect HHAs, hospices, DMEPOS suppliers, physicians and other practitioners, and the owners, managing employees, officers, and directors behind them.

Providers should consider the following steps:

Diligence every transaction. Assume any change in majority ownership can be challenged, whatever its timing. Vet both parties’ CMS compliance history and address enrollment risk in deal documents.

Assume any change in majority ownership can be challenged, whatever its timing. Vet both parties’ CMS compliance history and address enrollment risk in deal documents. Know who sits behind the organization. Confirm that every owner, managing employee, officer, and director can be identified, has a verifiable location, and has a clean record. That includes foreign parties.

Confirm that every owner, managing employee, officer, and director can be identified, has a verifiable location, and has a clean record. That includes foreign parties. Move to a 30-day reporting calendar now. Treat every change in enrollment information as a 30-day obligation.

Treat every change in enrollment information as a 30-day obligation. Check EVV against billing. Make sure Medicaid EVV records match claims before states start enforcing the match.

Make sure Medicaid EVV records match claims before states start enforcing the match. Tighten overpayment processes. Apply the Medicare 60-day discipline to Medicaid fee-for-service overpayments.

Apply the Medicare 60-day discipline to Medicaid fee-for-service overpayments. Submit a public comment. The open-ended “undue risk” standard and the removal of all factors raise significant concerns about notice, consistency, and due process. Stakeholders should consider raising these in comments before the mid-January 2027 deadline. Foley Hoag can help you draft your comments.

Foley Hoag’s Healthcare and White Collar Crime & Government Investigations teams are tracking CRUSH and the CY 2027 Final Rule as they are implemented.