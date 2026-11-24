The midterm elections set the stage for a consequential shift in federal health policy with Democrats set to control both chambers of Congress in 2027. In this episode of Holland & Knight's "Eyes on Washington Post-Election Series," Senior Policy Advisor Miranda Franco examines how the election results could shape healthcare priorities during the lame-duck session and opening months of the 120th Congress. She discusses potential action on government funding and healthcare extenders, Democratic priorities around affordability, drug pricing and coverage, and how congressional oversight, committee leadership and upcoming legislative deadlines could influence the healthcare policy landscape.

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Podcast Transcript

Miranda Franco: Hello, this is Miranda Franco, senior policy advisor with Holland & Knight, with the Eyes on Washington healthcare edition of the post-election impacts and insights on what we expect in the healthcare arena, both in the lame duck but also in the early days of 2027. So just to level set a bit, I think if you are listening, you are probably acutely aware that President Trump will enter the final two years of his term facing a Democratic-led House and Senate alike. I think when we think about what the big thematics will be, House Democrats have pledged dozens of oversight investigations into the president and his administration. There will certainly, again, big picture, be targets around business dealings and foreign conflicts of interest, Justice Department matters and a range of healthcare policies, including some of the Most-Favored-Nation agreements and the tariff exemptions and most likely the vaccine policies. What is consequential here and why oversight is so critical is that the president recently said he would become "Mr. Veto" should Democrats win control of at least one chamber, which we do now know they will control both. That said, he also expressed some optimism that at some point we'll probably make deals. And so, I think we could expect in the very near term a meeting between the president and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries before year end, potentially with Senator Chuck Schumer as well. I wouldn't rule that out. I think that will be a near-term priority. And then also in the near term, government funding still needs to be resolved in this current Congress. And if the lame-duck session fails to address the debt limit, then the X date is expected to hit in 2027 after Democrats take control of the House. So I say all that because that is where the overarching components of what I think frames both the lame-duck outlook but also, again, moving into where the Democratic focus will be in early 2027. So let's start with the lame duck.

I would argue that Congress is likely not expected to accomplish much on healthcare during the lame-duck session, aside from some of the extenders, particularly around hospital and community health center funding. I think there is a hope, certainly, that Medicare physician payment is included but will likely be modest. It's noteworthy that extending the existing healthcare policies and payments, those extenders, which are set to expire, have an estimated cost of anywhere between $8 and $16 billion to extend even for a short time. And so what could be paired with those extenders is likely low-cost, low-controversy provisions, things like prior authorization reform in the Medicare Advantage space to offset the overall cost. Without an offset, however, I think legislators could instead delay funding discussions via another continuing resolution in December. I think part of the complications going into this lame duck is that lawmakers had planned to use the Medicare Improvement Fund, approximately $2 billion, to offset a package of healthcare extenders, including the Medicare Physician Payment Fix and funding for community health centers and rural hospitals, and instead the president used it to send $90 checks to seniors as a rebate to cover Part B premiums in October. So, again, this next spending bill that needs to be addressed on or by December 11 will likely be the last legislative vehicle of the year, and Congress will need to pass another continuing resolution before that deadline. So those financing discussions are already underway and are likely expected to be quite complicated, again, because that Medicare Improvement Fund has been so depleted. So finding offsets is certainly a complicated endeavor. So passage of what's known as a clean continuing resolution remains possible given those slim margins in place before the new Congress is seated but potentially into early 2027 after the new Congress has convened.

And so that moves us quickly after we get through this lame duck. What are the health policy impacts when we think about a new House chamber with Democratic control and a Senate chamber with Democratic control? So starting with the House, with Democrats who then control the House, I think party leaders are expected to coalesce quickly around an agenda that was outlined in the healthcare working group memo once the new Congress convenes in January of 2027. So for context, presumptive House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries created five working groups to shape the caucus agenda, with the healthcare group co-convened by several representatives, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Representative Sewell. And so their memo outlines 32 new bills and policy proposals to enact within the first 100 hours of the new Congress. They are largely framed as reversing some of the previous policy actions by the administration and by the Republican Party, including the H.R. 1 Medicaid policies, some of the National Institute of Health executive actions and then some new measures aimed at affordability, which will be critical given that Democrats ran largely on the affordability theme. So those could include extending the Part D Premium Stabilization Program, extending some of the IRA's drug price negotiation and perhaps creating a Medicare out-of-pocket cap and more. Again, going back to what I was saying at the beginning, though, the president still holds the veto pen and is highly unlikely to sign any of the first 100 hour policy initiatives into law.

That said, though, I think we have to think about some of past precedent. So passing legislation without a real realistic path to enactment is not without purpose. We have seen, historically, House Democrats pass bills authorizing Medicare drug price negotiation in 2019 and expanding the four-bill character marketplace subsidies in 2020, despite little prospect of enactment under President Trump. Versions of both later became law under the Biden Administration. Similarly, House Republicans passed a 2023 debt ceiling bill, including Medicaid work requirements, despite President Biden's opposition. And then similar requirements became law in 2025 under a unified Republican control. And then beyond the first 100 hour plans, I think Democrats also have first 100 days, first year policy proposals prepared, which are more focused on transformational reforms, targeting market structures, pharmacy benefit managers, vertical integration and the role of private equity in healthcare. A Democratic agenda would also likely start with, again, trying to reverse those Medicaid and marketplace cuts that were enacted in 2025 and restoring the enhanced marketplace premium subsidies. Though the appropriate scope and coverage of that expansion may kind of spur into intense interparty debate, so that's something that remains to be seen.

We saw as an outcome of the election the Democratic Party diversify a great deal in terms of the more left-leaning to the more moderate, also seeing a lot of youth infused into the Democratic Party. So while there was a lot of success from Democrats, I think that the piece that they will be challenged with now is sort of coalescing together around what their vision is for healthcare, certainly. So that's an area where I think a lot of focus will need to transpire. So again, going back to the Democratic agenda, I think Democrats may also pursue some cost-cutting measures, such as lowering drug prices or reducing payments to Medicare Advantage plans, both to directly lower consumer costs. So again, getting back to that affordability theme that they campaigned on and to generate federal savings that could help finance coverage improvements.

So then pivoting to the Senate, with Democrats winning control of the Senate, the health agenda will run largely through presumptive Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden from Oregon. Throughout the year, the now-ranking member released three requests for information, one on drug pricing in June, one on coverage reforms in July and a long-term care RFI in October. And unlike the House's first 100 hours list of ready-to-move bills, I think the Senate product is more of a drafting exercise. I think the one piece of introduced legislation that's something to watch is the Health for [the] Commonwealth through Affordability, Reform and Expansion Act from Senate Finance Committee member Mark Warner. That encompasses a lot of the Democratic policy proposals across seven titles. I won't go through all of those for the purposes of this podcast, but know that they focus on lowering health costs, lowering drug costs, ensuring quality health insurance and removing barriers to care, looking at a pathway to universal coverage. So some broad thematics but gives us a little bit of foreshadowing of certainly where they want to go. I think the legislation could be reintroduced next year as the Senate Democratic policy plank. I think also of note with some of the senators who are not returning, like Dr. Marshall and Senator Collins, combined with Senator Cassidy's primary loss, leadership of the Senate Health Committee is in flux. It appears that Senator Josh Hawley will potentially become the ranking member in the 120th Congress. So that will also certainly determine what some of the focus is in the healthcare landscape determined by the committees that have jurisdiction, so health and finance.

And then I would just say in closing, as we're looking ahead at the months between now and the January 3 convening of the 120th Congress that will really set the tone for the two years that follow, I think there are three near-term signals to really be watching. The first is how the lame-duck session resolves the December 11 funding deadline and whether healthcare extenders packages ride along, and then secondly, how committee leadership races shake out in the House and Senate, and then that will certainly shape the specific bills and oversight priorities that move first. And then there's how the Trump Administration responds to an emboldened Democratic majority and whether that's through early deal-making on affordability and drug pricing or through a veto-heavy posture. That really remains to be seen. Again, the president has insinuated that he would be willing to make deals but certainly will hold that veto pen on some of the things the Democrats will try to advance. I think deals could be made, and I may be an outlier on this, but on bringing back the enhanced subsidies, I think there could be some negotiation there. I think there could be negotiation on various policies to let nominations go through. So there's certainly some opportunity. And there are a number of policies in the transparency space and others that have long remained bipartisan, where I think there can be a convening of both parties.

And then beyond the opening weeks, the 2027 legislative calendar carries several forcing events that will shape the health policy landscape, regardless of the agenda. The FDA user fee reauthorizations, PDUFA, MDUFA, BsUFA and GDUFA are all due by September 30. Going back to what I said at the beginning, the debt ceiling deadline will certainly be a forcing mechanism. And then there's things like the ongoing MA, Medicare Advantage risk adjustment rulemaking, and other things that could really require some intervention by Congress. So each of these will offer openings and risks for affordability, for drug pricing, for transparency, and I haven't even addressed the AI oversight measures to attach to some of these must-pass vehicles. So we'll continue to track all of these developments closely for our clients, including committee assignments, leadership elections and any early legislative activity in the opening weeks of a new Congress. And as we always do, we'll provide these updates as the picture becomes clearer.

Our Health Policy Team is really on the ground, taking all of this in and ready to execute. We did a pre-midterm analysis on where we thought things could go depending on various outcomes following the midterms. Now that we know what the outcomes are, and we will in short order have a more robust post-midterm impact analysis out that will be both on the website and something that we distribute to clients. So we're excited about working with our clients on both the headwinds and tailwinds of what is going to transpire over the next two years. It will certainly be a very busy two years. I think it will be very consequential for healthcare policy with, again, the more incremental changes happening next year and setting the stage potentially for more transformational changes going into the following year. So on behalf of the broader health team, we stand ready to help and navigate all of those opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. And with that, I thank you all for listening.