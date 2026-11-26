On November 3, 2026, Michigan voters approved Proposal 2, which expands the scope of Michigan's Campaign Finance Act (MCFA), the regime regulating political spending in Michigan elections.

Key Provisions of Proposal 2

These additions, slated to take effect no later than December 3, 2026, include the following:

Contractor Contribution Prohibitions. Companies contracting with state or local governments for an amount over $250,000, including such companies' "principals" (defined broadly as affiliated entities, executives, board members, anyone with more than 5 percent ownership in the company, lobbyists, and immediate family members of executives, 5 percent owners and board members), are prohibited from making contributions to candidates (and candidate-affiliated entities) running for office in the relevant jurisdiction (MCFA's new Section 30b). Accordingly, any state contractor and its individual principals meeting the threshold cannot contribute to any state candidate or affiliated committee. Penalties may include the cancellation of contracts, debarment or other monetary penalties to be determined by the Michigan Secretary of State. Utilities Ban. Complete prohibitions on certain Michigan utilities, their connected political action committees (PACs) and related individuals from making campaign contributions to a broad range of Michigan candidates (MCFA's new Section 30a). Disclosure Requirements. Disclosure (within 10 days) of the identities of contributors and distributors for "electioneering communications" expenditures over $5,000. This includes communications disseminated within 100 days of general elections (or 30 days of primary/special elections) that target a Michigan or local electorate and reference, implicitly or explicitly, a clearly identifiable candidate. Expenditure Definition Expansion. "Expenditure" in the MCFA will be expanded to include any public communication that "promotes, supports, attacks, or opposes" a candidate or ballot question, as opposed to express advocacy only. Disclaimer Requirements. Content referencing a candidate in the 100-day pre-election window must display certain language included in the MCFA.

Also on November 3, 2026, the Mackinac Center, a Michigan nonprofit that makes and distributes issue advocacy advertisements, challenged Proposal 2's disclosure mandates for electioneering communications and election expenditures under the U.S. Constitution. A coalition of Michigan utilities, their connected PACs and related individuals likewise sued in federal court on November 5, 2026, challenging only the newly enacted Section 30a of the MCFA. Neither lawsuit challenged Proposal 2's addition of Section 30b.

Key Takeaways