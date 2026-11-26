ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Michigan Adopts Broad Pay-to-Play Restrictions, Reforms Campaign Expenditure Rules
Michigan voters approved Proposal 2, dramatically expanding the state's Campaign Finance Act to impose strict pay-to-play restrictions on government contractors, their executives, and family members. The new law prohibits political contributions from companies with contracts exceeding $250,000, bans utility company contributions entirely, and introduces comprehensive disclosure requirements for electioneering communications.
On November 3, 2026, Michigan voters approved Proposal 2, which expands the scope of Michigan's Campaign Finance Act (MCFA), the regime regulating political spending in Michigan elections.
Key Provisions of Proposal 2
These additions, slated to take effect no later than December 3, 2026, include the following:
- Contractor Contribution Prohibitions. Companies contracting with state or local governments for an amount over $250,000, including such companies' "principals" (defined broadly as affiliated entities, executives, board members, anyone with more than 5 percent ownership in the company, lobbyists, and immediate family members of executives, 5 percent owners and board members), are prohibited from making contributions to candidates (and candidate-affiliated entities) running for office in the relevant jurisdiction (MCFA's new Section 30b). Accordingly, any state contractor and its individual principals meeting the threshold cannot contribute to any state candidate or affiliated committee. Penalties may include the cancellation of contracts, debarment or other monetary penalties to be determined by the Michigan Secretary of State.
- Utilities Ban. Complete prohibitions on certain Michigan utilities, their connected political action committees (PACs) and related individuals from making campaign contributions to a broad range of Michigan candidates (MCFA's new Section 30a).
- Disclosure Requirements. Disclosure (within 10 days) of the identities of contributors and distributors for "electioneering communications" expenditures over $5,000. This includes communications disseminated within 100 days of general elections (or 30 days of primary/special elections) that target a Michigan or local electorate and reference, implicitly or explicitly, a clearly identifiable candidate.
- Expenditure Definition Expansion. "Expenditure" in the MCFA will be expanded to include any public communication that "promotes, supports, attacks, or opposes" a candidate or ballot question, as opposed to express advocacy only.
- Disclaimer Requirements. Content referencing a candidate in the 100-day pre-election window must display certain language included in the MCFA.
Also on November 3, 2026, the Mackinac Center, a Michigan nonprofit that makes and distributes issue advocacy advertisements, challenged Proposal 2's disclosure mandates for electioneering communications and election expenditures under the U.S. Constitution. A coalition of Michigan utilities, their connected PACs and related individuals likewise sued in federal court on November 5, 2026, challenging only the newly enacted Section 30a of the MCFA. Neither lawsuit challenged Proposal 2's addition of Section 30b.
Key Takeaways
- Although the pending lawsuits will clarify the legality of the disclosure and utilities-expenditures sections, Proposal 2's restrictions on political spending by state and local contractors, their affiliated entities, executives, board members, substantial owners, lobbyists and family members have not yet been challenged in court. This represents a significant expansion of pay-to-play restrictions in Michigan. Notably, these restrictions would be directly implicated by contributions made by senior corporate executives and their immediate family members, as well as company lobbyists.
- Michigan's new law is a reminder that, even if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rescinds Rule 206(4)-5, states may fill gaps, and asset managers doing business with state and local governments may face restrictions in political activity under state or local regimes.
- Companies contracting with Michigan state and local governments should review their current Michigan contracts and their pay-to-play compliance framework to confirm that safeguards are in place to ensure compliance with Proposal 2's broad pay-to-play restrictions. Among other things, companies should check that any compliance system is broad enough to capture the range of covered political contributions, given the potential for contributions from board members, executives, lobbyists and even the family members of company employees to trigger the regime.
- Entities engaged in political communications should reexamine whether any of their political activity – direct or indirect – might now fall under the newly expanded definition of "electioneering communication" to determine whether new reporting and disclaimer requirements might be triggered.
- Similarly, Michigan utilities should review what individuals and entities related to the utilities may now qualify for the contribution ban.
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