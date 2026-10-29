Lame Duck, High Stakes: Congress’s Postelection Agenda

Congressional postelection sessions often promise more than they deliver. This year’s lame-duck session could be different.

With government funding, defense authorization and essential policy extensions unfinished, this lame-duck session could be the most active in years. The election will determine the appetite for deals: Republican losses would increase pressure to act before surrendering control, while giving Democrats more reason to wait. Republicans are already weighing a year-end debt-limit increase to prevent Democrats from using a future borrowing deadline to pressure President Donald Trump and extract policy concessions. That effort could anchor a third reconciliation package before the new Congress convenes.

The constants. Trump remains president through January 20, 2029, and Republicans retain control until the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027. Neither party is expected to hold veto-proof majorities. Without a change to Senate rules, most contested legislation will still need 60 votes to advance. Nominations and qualifying reconciliation bills move by a simple majority.

How the Election Could Change the Lame-Duck Agenda

Election Outcome Implications for the Lame-Duck Session Republicans retain both chambers Less pressure to finish pending legislation in December. Leaders can clear funding and the NDAA, complete ready bipartisan deals and reserve larger priorities for 2027. Permitting reform and a targeted tax package remain possible. A debt-limit increase could still move, but the urgency to preempt Democratic control would diminish. Democrats win the House Republicans face their last weeks of unified control. A debt-limit increase could anchor a final reconciliation bill aimed at limiting Democrats’ bargaining power in 2027. Funding, the NDAA and possibly a farm bill remain priorities. Narrow bipartisan deals remain possible; Republican Senate control preserves the confirmation pathway in 2027 and 2028. Democrats win both chambers The strongest Republican incentive to act before January 3. Debt-limit reconciliation becomes more urgent but still requires Republican unity, which might be difficult. A confirmation push could crowd out legislation. Government funding, the NDAA, farm legislation and extensions compete for time, while Democrats have greater reason to postpone broader bargains.

Trump After a Democratic Congressional Victory

A loss of either chamber could bring pressure for immediate action, veto threats and sharper confrontation over anticipated investigations. Trump would have a stronger incentive to resolve the debt limit before Democrats gain control of a chamber. A Senate loss would add urgency to confirmations. Selected deals on energy, infrastructure or health costs remain possible; his 2018 record included both bipartisan enactments and a government shutdown.

His posture will matter most on spending conditions and renewable energy permitting. A harder line could shrink the agenda to temporary funding, essential extensions and confirmations. A willingness to bargain could unlock additional legislation. A divided government will certainly increase the administration’s incentive to rely on executive and regulatory action.

The Legislative Agenda

Must Pass:

Government funding . Congress must replace the current stopgap by December 11. The main decision is whether to settle fiscal 2027 spending now or extend funding into the next Congress. Republicans may want to lock in a deal, while Democrats may prefer to defer negotiations if they win control. This funding deadline is separate from the debt limit.

. Congress must replace the current stopgap by December 11. The main decision is whether to settle fiscal 2027 spending now or extend funding into the next Congress. Republicans may want to lock in a deal, while Democrats may prefer to defer negotiations if they win control. This funding deadline is separate from the debt limit. Defense authorization. The FY27 National Defense Authorization Act remains a central year-end objective. Iran war oversight and policy riders complicate negotiations. A final agreement could carry other national security provisions, including surveillance authorities. Unrelated and controversial proposals could also complicate passage.

The FY27 National Defense Authorization Act remains a central year-end objective. Iran war oversight and policy riders complicate negotiations. A final agreement could carry other national security provisions, including surveillance authorities. Unrelated and controversial proposals could also complicate passage. Essential extensions. Surface transportation authorities expire December 11, and Export-Import Bank authorization expires December 31. Selected healthcare extensions and farm-program renewals, including Conservation Reserve Program contracts, also need attention. Temporary extensions can preserve continuity without broader reauthorizations.

Nice to Do:

Tax extenders and corrections . A targeted package could combine renewal of the lapsed Work Opportunity Tax Credit with Taiwan double-taxation relief, tax-administration changes or restoration of the full gambling-loss deduction up to winnings. Cost and Democratic demands will determine whether a narrow agreement can emerge. A broader tax bargain would be harder.

. A targeted package could combine renewal of the lapsed Work Opportunity Tax Credit with Taiwan double-taxation relief, tax-administration changes or restoration of the full gambling-loss deduction up to winnings. Cost and Democratic demands will determine whether a narrow agreement can emerge. A broader tax bargain would be harder. Permitting reform. The September 30 release of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (S. 5653) gives negotiators a framework for action. It would accelerate environmental reviews and transmission development, protect existing permits and require data centers to cover associated transmission costs. The White House supports the proposal, and sponsors seek an early postelection Senate vote. Renewable energy assurances, amendments and House support remain unsettled. Democratic gains could strengthen calls to seek better terms in 2027.

The September 30 release of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (S. 5653) gives negotiators a framework for action. It would accelerate environmental reviews and transmission development, protect existing permits and require data centers to cover associated transmission costs. The White House supports the proposal, and sponsors seek an early postelection Senate vote. Renewable energy assurances, amendments and House support remain unsettled. Democratic gains could strengthen calls to seek better terms in 2027. Other bipartisan agreements. The farm bill, the Water Resources Development Act, hospital price transparency and narrower healthcare or infrastructure measures could join a year-end package. Provisions already negotiated across both chambers have the clearest path; broad sponsorship alone will not secure floor time.

Stretch Legislation:

Debt limit and reconciliation. Republicans are preparing for a possible debt-limit increase large enough to cover the remainder of Trump’s term, denying a new Democratic majority an opportunity to condition a future increase on policy concessions. A third reconciliation package could pair it with defense funding and farm aid, allowing passage without Democratic votes. No package is settled; fiscal conservatives may demand spending cuts, while narrow margins, departing members and Senate budget rules remain obstacles. Action would address an anticipated 2027 borrowing constraint rather than a December funding deadline.

Republicans are preparing for a possible debt-limit increase large enough to cover the remainder of Trump’s term, denying a new Democratic majority an opportunity to condition a future increase on policy concessions. A third reconciliation package could pair it with defense funding and farm aid, allowing passage without Democratic votes. No package is settled; fiscal conservatives may demand spending cuts, while narrow margins, departing members and Senate budget rules remain obstacles. Action would address an anticipated 2027 borrowing constraint rather than a December funding deadline. Major policy overhauls. Comprehensive crypto legislation, broad AI regulation and drug-pricing changes would require substantial further agreement. Children’s online safety and college-sports legislation could also compete for time as stand-alone bills or parts of a larger package.

Implications for Clients

Companies should focus on specific provisions with a credible vehicle and bipartisan, bicameral support. Many issues will carry into 2027. A Democratic House or sweep would also bring greater scrutiny of corporate pricing, federal contracts and relationships with the Trump Administration, regardless of the lame-duck session’s legislative results.