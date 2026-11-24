Although many people have concluded that, after the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s release of the Final Rule in August 2026, the Corporate Transparency Act and its reporting requirements are dead, recent developments point in a different direction.

We have written extensively and often about the Corporate Transparency Act (the “CTA” or the “Act”) since its adoption in 2021 and implementation in 2024. Many people concluded that the CTA’s reporting requirements were “permanently” eliminated for U.S. entities and U.S. control persons when the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, an arm of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“FinCEN”), released a Final Rule in August of 2026. 91 Fed. Reg. 52508 (Aug. 14, 2026) (the “Final Rule”). Recently, however, two developments suggest that this story is not over.

First, on October 5, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court denied certiorari in the National Small Business United v. Bessent case out of the Eleventh Circuit. The Court of Appeals had essentially ruled that the CTA did not exceed Congress’ authority and upheld the Act’s validity. The Supreme Court has decided to not review the Appeals Court’s decision, perhaps affecting the many other cases pending in the federal courts challenging the Act.

Second, on October 27, 2026, the attorneys general of twenty states and the District of Columbia filed State of Oregon v. Bessent in the Federal District Court for Oregon. The suit seeks to vacate the Final Rule, asserting that the Department of the Treasury and FinCEN exceeded their statutory authority by effectively nullifying the CTA through regulation, exempting 99.9% of entities from its reporting obligations and announcing plans to delete millions of previously collected beneficial ownership records.

This lawsuit is a comprehensive challenge to the Final Rule and substantially increases the likelihood that the courts will have to rule on the continued viability of the CTA. It seems to us that the case should at least call into question FinCEN’s ability to almost entirely reverse the requirements of the Act. Further, transparency advocates, several members of Congress from both parties, and law‑enforcement organizations have echoed concerns that the Final Rule subverts congressional intent, adding further weight to the states’ challenge.

Congress could resolve the conflict by amending the statute to more closely align with the Final Rule. While it seems unlikely to us that a CTA amendment would be passed before this Congress expires in January 2027, we have learned to never say never when it comes to the CTA. Suffice it to say that it would be prudent to continue monitoring this topic.