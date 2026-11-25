Following the midterm elections last week, incoming Chairman of the House Oversight Committee issued a two-word statement: “Lawyer up.”1 It’s a powerful reminder that elections have consequences, and that the incoming Congress intends to use the oversight and investigative tools at its disposal to publicly scrutinize a wide array of agencies and industries on a broad number of topics.

And for companies, that could result in increased Congressional investigations, compelled testimony at public hearings, and sweeping document requests, now with the force of Congress’s subpoena power. In the House, subpoenas for documents or testimony can be issued by many Committee Chairs without the approval of the Ranking Member or a majority of the committee. And Senate Committees, while subject to different rules, are expected to engage in broad oversight with the power of subpoenas as well.

Companies need not wait for the demands to land to act. Potential targets that proactively strategize their response early are better positioned to protect their business, leadership, and people. The right time to start that conversation is before a request arrives.

Relevant Congressional Powers:

Document requests. Committees often start with an informal letter asking for documents and information. These requests can be broad, and an early, organized response helps to set the tone with committee staff.

Subpoenas. If voluntary requests don’t produce what a committee wants, it can issue subpoenas for documents or testimony.2 Committee rules govern how and when subpoenas are issued, and those rules can change with a new majority. Rules for the House standing committees will likely be confirmed (or revised) within a few weeks of the new Congress being sworn in on January 3, 2027. Under current rules, many committee chairs, including the Oversight chair, may issue subpoenas without a committee vote, often after notice to or consultation with the ranking minority member.3

Interviews and hearings. Committees may request transcribed interviews or depositions of current and former employees, and call executives to testify at public hearings. Committees can refer alleged contempt, false statements, and perjury in these proceedings to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation and, potentially, criminal charges.4

Companies as sources of information. Even when a company isn’t the focus of an inquiry, committees may look to it for information or leverage in a broader investigation. Historically, Congress has targeted third-parties (e.g., vendors, communications firms, professional services firms) for documents and information related to their target companies.

Privilege and enforcement. Privileges recognized during Congressional inquiries can differ from proceedings in other forums, such as federal courts. The Supreme Court recognized in 2020 that recipients of Congressional subpoenas retain their constitutional rights and observed that subpoena recipients also retain the ability to invoke common law privileges “such as attorney-client communications and governmental communications protected by executive privilege.”5 Congress has historically taken the position that it is not bound to recognize non-constitutional privileges, including the attorney-client privilege and work product protection, and so treats such claims as discretionary.6 In practice, committees evaluate the assertion of common law privileges on a case-by-case basis: weighing the legislative need for disclosure against any possible resulting injury.7 Congress can refer non-compliance for contempt or share information with enforcement agencies.8

“A Congressional investigation is a political proceeding with real legal consequences, so it is critical for companies to minimize self-inflicted mistakes in the process,” said Kyle Clark, Partner, Washington, D.C. “The practical priorities are to spot the issues early, protect the record from the outset, and make sure that a company is giving consistent, accurate information to Congress as it does with regulators, investors, and the courts.”

Practical Pre-emptive Strategies:

Preserve the record early. Issue a preservation notice and identify key custodians as soon as a request arrives. Committees can also make documents public, so confidentiality terms with staff should be negotiated, not assumed.

Coordinate across parallel matters. Congressional inquiries can sometimes overlap with DOJ, SEC, or other agency investigations. A single, consistent approach to documents, testimony, and public statements serves everyone.

Support your people and the company. When a current or former employee is asked to testify, the company’s early involvement in selecting and coordinating with counsel can serve both the individual and the company.

Be thoughtful about communication. Early preparation gives leadership and the board time to tell the company’s story clearly and accurately, and to consider any disclosure and insurance implications.

Keep your choice of counsel. Inquiries can reach employees, counterparties, and affiliates. Engaging outside counsel early helps make sure the advisors you want are not already conflicted out.

Establish relationships early. To the extent government relations is part of a company’s playbook; now is the time to establish relationships with key committees, members, and staff.

Footnotes

1. H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov't Reform Democrats, Incoming Oversight Chairman Robert Garcia Statement After Democrats Secure Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives (Nov. 3, 2026), https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/news/press-releases/incoming-oversight-chairman-robert-garcia-statement-after-democrats-secure-majority-in-the-us-house-of-representatives.

2. Rule XI, cl. 2(m)(1)(B), Rules of the U.S. House of Representatives, 119th Cong. (Jan. 16, 2025).

3. Rule XI, cl. 2(m)(3)(A)(1), Rules of the U.S. House of Representatives, 119th Cong. (Jan. 16, 2025); STAFF OF H. COMM. ON OVERSIGHT & ACCOUNTABILITY, 119TH CONG., H. COMM. ON OVERSIGHT & ACCOUNTABILITY RULES 8 (Comm. Print 2025).

4. 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001, 1621.

5. Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, 591 U.S. 848, 863 (2020) (addressing claims of executive privilege); United States v. Navarro, 182 F.4th 1005, 1010 (D.C. Cir. 2026) (quoting Mazars, 591 U.S. at 863) (reaffirming Navarro’s contempt conviction for not producing documents in response to a Congressional subpoena—and not allowing him to claim executive privilege—while recognizing that “[r]ecipients of congressional subpoenas ‘retain common law and constitutional privileges’ against governmental demands for the disclosure of requested information”).

6. Id.; CONG. RSCH. SERV., 95-464, INVESTIGATIVE OVERSIGHT: AN INTRODUCTION TO THE LAW, PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE OF CONGRESSIONAL INQUIRY 31-41 (1995).

7. CONG. RSCH. SERV., RL30240, CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT MANUAL 59-61 (updated March 27, 2026).