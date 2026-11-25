When the 120th Congress gavels in on January 3, 2027, the revitalization of the maritime industrial base beyond building up the Navy fleet must remain a top priority. Regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, members of Congress should look at the reintroduction of H.R. 9911, the Shipbuilding Investment and Workforce Act, and H.R. 9921, the American Shipyard Investment Act, co-sponsored by Representatives Mike Kelly (PA-16) and Nathaniel Moran (TX-1).

Together they would codify Maritime Prosperity Zones (MPZ), a concept first directed by President Trump's Executive Order 14269 ("Restoring America's Maritime Dominance") and later developed in the Maritime Action Plan, and pair MPZ with a new shipyard investment tax credit. Recently, I've spoken on MPZs, including the SHIPPINGInsight Project 2027 conference in Houston, Texas. These conversations have reinforced that the goal should not just be designating MPZs, but to structure a program so that private capital can move into the activities that expand US shipbuilding, repair, the supply-chain and workforce.

What the Bills Propose

As currently drafted, H.R. 9911 authorizes the Secretary of Commerce to designate up to 100 census tracts as Maritime Prosperity Zones. An MPZ would be treated as a qualified opportunity zone, a concept already in effect. Investments made into MPZ that are substantially connected to the maritime industrial base would receive special capital gains treatment (deferral of the original gain, a basis step-up after five years, and exclusion of post-investment appreciation after a ten-year hold).

H.R. 9921 would create a new investment tax credit under Internal Revenue Code equal to 25% of qualified investment in shipyard facilities or 35% for property located in an MPZ. This credit includes transferability and direct-pay features and would apply to property placed in service before January 1, 2034.

For scale, Opportunity Zone 1.0 designated 8,764 census tracts and the Treasury has reported approximately $112 billion in Qualified Opportunity Zone property through the end of 2024. Currently governors are nominating tracts for Opportunity Zone 2.0, where designations are expected to total approximately 6,544 tracts nationwide, effective January 1, 2027.

Large Scale Maritime Projects

Two large scale maritime projects illustrate the scale of private capital already committed to the maritime industrial base. Saronic Technologies announced their $3.2 billion investment for Port Alpha at the Port of Brownsville, Texas. Anduril Industries announced a $3.7 billion private investment for the Arsenal-2 facility at Sparrows Point, Maryland. Port Alpha and Arsenal-2 are collectively projected to create more than 13,000 direct jobs. The indirect jobs created by Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers will easily 2x the job creation numbers.

While not directly cited, Opportunity Zone designations and potential MPZ designations are worthy of discussion. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Opportunity Zone 2.0 nominations show multiple census tracts in Cameron County (home of Port Alpha). Similarly, Maryland Governor Wes Moore's nominations include Sparrows Point (home of Aresenal-2) and numerous other census tracts in the Baltimore area. Additionally, Maryland has publicly stated their intention to pursue a MPZ designation for the region.

Open Issues For MPZ

Both H.R. 9911 and H.R. 9921 remain in committee and will likely not pass during the lame duck session. Several open issues in the current text of the MPZ legislation will determine how broadly the incentives can reach in the maritime industrial base.

First, H.R. 9911 limits the designation of MPZs to 100 census tracts. In Cameron County, Texas, 20 tracts were nominated under Opportunity Zone 2.0. Limiting MPZ to individual census tracts risks concentrating a large share of a national 100-tract cap on a single project while leaving nearby supplier and workforce activity outside of zone. States with large congressional delegations--California, Florida, Texas, New York--have the capacity to take a lion share of the MPZ designations, while leaving out historically significant shipyard communities like the Great Lakes, Philadelphia, and Gulf Coast.

One alternative is allowing governors to nominate larger zones, structured like Foreign Trade Zones, that encompass a working waterfront and a defined surrounding footprint like the “60 miles or 90 minutes” for FTZs. Such a nomination process, subject to federal approval by the Secretary of Commerce, would let a single MPZ designation cover the port, adjacent industrial land, and the supplier and workforce geography needed to support the maritime activity without consuming multiple designations from a census-tract limit.

Additionally, there should be a provision for automatic pre-designation of existing shipbuilding communities. A provision that immediately codifies historically significant shipyard and maritime industrial communities as MPZs (ex. Newport News-Hampton Roads region, Pascagoula Region, Philly Shipyards) would protect existing investment and jobs in those locations while freeing remaining designations for new and expanding capacity.

Finally, clarification needs to be applied on the eligible activity definition and expedited permitting for the MPZs. While the current bill text uses a maritime activity test with listed NAICS codes as a safe harbor, whether that is applied narrowly (by the classification code) or more broadly (by operations on the property) is not settled. Having favorable investment environment is important, but only if the property can expeditiously be put into operation. Therefore, tackling permitting and regulatory review coordination inside a MPZ is critical to deploying the capital.

It would also be recommended to put reporting metrics into the legislation to ensure the MPZs are producing quantifiable results for US shipbuilding, whether that is number of jobs created or ships produced.

Call to Action

Companies already operating in the maritime industrial base should engage the bill sponsors, local delegation members, and relevant officials at the Department of Commerce and Maritime Administration while the text is still amendable. Companies and investors that intend to finance and develop projects if the legislation is enacted should begin the commercial and permitting work now. Site control, workforce planning, offtake discussions, and coordination with state and local economic development agencies take time.

The Opportunity Zone mechanism has demonstrated that capital-gains incentives can mobilize substantial private investment. Whether Maritime Prosperity Zones produce a comparable result for the maritime industrial base will depend on the final designation rules and the availability of a companion shipyard credit. The rules are still being written if you want a seat at the table.