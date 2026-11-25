Everyone seems to be looking beyond LEO these days. President Trump declared space open for exploration and said astronauts would return to the moon before his term ends. On Capitol Hill, the consensus is that when Democrats control both chambers, Congress will remain space-friendly and likely leave Artemis largely unchanged, even if other space programs and contract awards face scrutiny. The FAA proposed changes to its launch and reentry rules, and SpaceX made the catch of the year.

Meanwhile, the EU, Canada and Ukraine are developing indigenous space capabilities, and the U.S. and China are racing to build cislunar deep space networks to support their lunar ambitions.

You’ll find all this and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.