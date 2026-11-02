Department Of State Proposes ITAR Revisions: Top Points

On September 30, 2026, the United States Department of State’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) placed on public inspection in the Federal Register a proposed rule that would make significant changes to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the United States Munitions List (USML). The rule aims to de-control items that the Department has determined no longer provide a critical military or intelligence advantage and to align controls with evolving technologies. Public comments are due November 30, 2026.

Below, we summarize the proposed changes and provide key takeaways.

USML de-controls

DDTC proposes removing from the USML smooth-bore, fixed-barrel canister launchers in Category II – Guns and Armament; most radar altimeters in Category VIII – Aircraft and Related Articles; and certain goggles, spectacles, visors, vision blocks, canopies, or filters for optical sights in Category X – Personal Protective Equipment. Language in Category XX – Submersible Vessels and Related Articles would also be modified to remove certain parts and equipment for military submersibles, clarify controls on items specially designed for naval nuclear propulsion plants or facilities, and narrow what DDTC describes as one of the broadest control paragraphs on the USML.

De-controlled items may transition to the jurisdiction of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), remaining subject to export controls administered by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

Temporary export exemption for foreign defense articles

A new license exemption under ITAR § 123.26 would apply to temporary exports of foreign defense articles from the US solely for activities such as servicing or repair by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), provided that the article 1) is unclassified, 2) is temporarily exported from the US to the OEM or its authorized service provider for specific authorized activities, and 3) satisfies other conditions. This could reduce licensing burdens for companies routinely receiving foreign-origin defense articles for maintenance while maintaining appropriate controls on sensitive items.

Space launch export clarification

DDTC proposes revising ITAR § 120.54(a)(1) to clarify that launching a defense article into or beyond Earth orbit would not constitute a controlled export. Because “into space” is currently undefined in the ITAR, the revision would aim to resolve uncertainty for commercial space launch providers and satellite operators by providing clear criteria for determining which launches are included in this regulatory provision. This is consistent with the scope of the current language, which provides that launches into space that do not reach orbit and return directly to the US are not exports.

Updated “specially designed” definition

DDTC proposes updating the definition of “specially designed” in ITAR § 120.41 by adding two new “release” paragraphs, (b)(7) and (b)(8).

New paragraph (b)(7) would release items originally designed for items that were not described on the USML during the first year after development but were later used, without modification, in another defense article subject to a USML “specially designed” catch-all control. Under the current definition, an item may fall within the “specially designed” definition solely because of that subsequent use. Under new paragraph (b)(7), an item would not meet the “specially designed” definition if it did not initially qualify. This would prevent post hoc USML classification of unmodified items that were subject to the EAR during and after development.

New paragraph (b)(8) would function similarly to paragraph (b)(2) by releasing from control a broad list of common commodities, including knobs, tires, light bulbs, light fixtures, analog gauges, nameplates, magnetic compasses, rheostats, manual switches, solenoids, certain circuit breakers, fuses, latches, hinges, brackets, pneumatic hoses, and passenger seats. In removing these commodities, DDTC seeks to “promote U.S. industry participation in a range of international supply chains without adversely affecting U.S. national security.”

Demilitarization clarification

DDTC clarifies that under proposed new ITAR § 120.35 and amendments to the definition of “defense article” in ITAR § 120.31, a defense article is not demilitarized unless an exporter has confirmed that all characteristics that make the item a defense article have been permanently removed. Even if all USML-controlled components have been removed, structural features may cause an item to remain subject to USML controls. DDTC points to the following examples: A weapons-delivery helicopter would remain in Category VIII even if solely used for firefighting, whereas a missile-launch vehicle in Category VII could exit the USML if all weapons and mission systems were removed and the chassis were common to non-launch variants of the vehicle.

Updated core definitions

DDTC proposes updating the definitions of “defense article,” “defense service,” and “technical data” in ITAR §§ 120.31, 120.32, and 120.33, respectively, to align those definitions with the changes described above.

Clarification of the development and production phases

Proposed amendments to ITAR § 120.43 would clarify the scope of the development and production phases in a product’s lifecycle, including a clarification that cosmetic changes do not restart the development cycle. Phase distinctions can affect jurisdiction and classification determinations, distinctions between basic and applied research, the scope of technical data and defense service controls applicable to engineering collaboration and foreign-person access, the scope of Technical Assistance Agreements and Manufacturing License Agreements, and technology control plans. It may also bear on the “specially designed” analysis, including when an item is considered “in development.”

Practical considerations for companies with ITAR-controlled items

Companies involved in the manufacturing, sale, or export of ITAR-controlled items are encouraged to consider the following actions:

Classification review: Identify items currently described in USML Categories II, VIII, X, and XX, as well as catch-all parts, that may be affected.

Jurisdiction transition planning: Items removed from the USML could transition to the EAR, including potentially to “600-series” Export Control Classification Numbers. Accordingly, reviewing existing ITAR licenses and agreements may be appropriate.

Servicing and repair flows: Evaluate whether the proposed new exemption could affect licensing requirements for foreign defense articles temporarily exported for servicing and repair.

Compliance updates: Consider whether revisions to internal procedures, enterprise resource planning classifications, and technology control plans are warranted if the rule takes effect.