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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

What Investors Should Be Asking Before They Fund An AI-Enabled Medtech Company

Foley & Lardner LLP
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The FDA is giving AI-enabled digital health companies more regulatory clarity, but more clarity does not mean less risk. The agency’s January 2026 Clinical Decision Support Software guidance describes when certain clinical decision-support functions may fall outside the statutory definition of a medical device and when the FDA may use enforcement discretion.

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Natasha Allen
Natasha Allen
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The FDA is giving AI-enabled digital health companies more regulatory clarity, but more clarity does not mean less risk. The agency’s January 2026 Clinical Decision Support Software guidance describes when certain clinical decision-support functions may fall outside the statutory definition of a medical device and when the FDA may use enforcement discretion. A separate General Wellness guidance addresses low-risk products intended to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

For founders, these policies may point to a more predictable path to market. For investors, they are a reason to look harder at how an AI-enabled product is designed, defined, and commercialized, because regulatory status can turn on details. A new feature or a single marketing claim can change the regulatory analysis even when the underlying technology stays the same.

According to Rock Health’s first-half 2026 funding analysis, U.S. digital health startups raised $7.4 billion across 244 deals in the first six months of the year. With AI now central to many company pitches, these five questions belong on every AI medtech investor’s diligence checklist.

Who owns the AI, data, and intellectual property?

Patent protection for AI-assisted inventions depends on human involvement. In Thaler v. Vidal, the Federal Circuit held that an AI system cannot be named as an inventor. If no human made a significant contribution, a startup’s core technology may not be patentable at all.

Even where patents are available, the chain of title to training data, model weights, source code, algorithms, and derivative outputs is often murkier than founders realize. Key assets may have been built with data or technology from collaborators, research institutions, consultants, or hospitals.

Investors should confirm that agreements, licenses, data-use agreements, and development contracts give the company the rights needed not only to operate but also to modify, sublicense, and sell the technology.

Can the company legally use its training and validation data?

Data rights are often where AI deals stall. Diligence should cover the scope of patient consents, HIPAA authorizations, contractual limits, and cross-border data-transfer requirements.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recognizes two methods for meeting the HIPAA Privacy Rule’s de-identification standard: Expert Determination and Safe Harbor. Its de-identification guidance is a useful starting point, but HIPAA compliance alone does not mean a company has every contractual or legal right it needs to use the data for AI development and commercialization.

Investors should also confirm that the company’s current use of the data aligns with the purpose for which it was originally collected.

Is the product dependent on a third-party foundation model?

A growing number of health technology products are built on licensed models, cloud-based AI services, or other technology the company does not control. That dependency can reshape the investment risk.

Diligence should address whether the provider can raise prices, impose usage limits, discontinue a model, restrict health care applications, retain submitted data, train its own systems on customer data, or cut off access after a change in law or policy. Investors should also ask whether the company has a viable fallback if a provider changes its technology or commercial terms.

What happens when the model changes?

Models drift, and they get retrained, updated, or replaced. Each change can affect performance, introduce bias or cybersecurity vulnerabilities, or push the product beyond the scope of its existing regulatory authorization.

The FDA’s Predetermined Change Control Plan guidance outlines how manufacturers can identify anticipated modifications in advance and describe how those changes will be developed, validated, and implemented.

Investors should ask whether the company has comparable internal controls and should review its model-version history, validation thresholds, approval process, and documentation of post-deployment changes.

Who bears responsibility for an AI-generated clinical recommendation?

Liability is rarely clear-cut. The FDA’s clinical decision-support guidance emphasizes whether a health care professional can independently review the basis for a recommendation rather than relying primarily on the software. Investors should test whether the product actually supports that independent review and whether contracts, labeling, instructions, and marketing materials consistently describe the roles of the software, developer, health care provider, and patient. Inconsistencies can create both regulatory and litigation exposure.

What AI-specific diligence should happen before an investment or acquisition?

A thorough AI-specific review should cover four areas:

  • Technical: Model design, version history, validation, bias testing, and human-oversight mechanisms.
  • Legal: IP and data rights, privacy compliance, all vendor agreements, open-source software, and licenses.
  • Regulatory: Whether the company’s regulatory classification holds up against current FDA guidance and, for products offered in Europe, whether the product complies with the EU Artificial Intelligence Act’s requirements for high-risk AI systems.
  • Cybersecurity: Cyber risk management and software-component transparency, including a software bill of materials, measured against the FDA’s cybersecurity guidance for medical devices.

The bottom line

  • FDA clarity is a tailwind for AI-enabled medtech, but it does not replace diligence. The most valuable companies will be the ones that can show clean data rights, defensible IP, durable vendor relationships, disciplined change control, and a regulatory position that holds up as the product evolves. Investors who ask these questions early will be better placed to price risk, negotiate protective deal terms, and avoid surprises after closing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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