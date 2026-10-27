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VIDEO · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Tax-Exempt Health Systems: Making Sense Of A Shifting Landscape (Video)

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Federal action is reshaping hospital operations through executive orders and agency enforcement rather than legislation. Civil rights enforcement now extends into medical education and clinical training, while new scrutiny targets gender-affirming care policies, immigration enforcement in facilities, and tax-exempt status requirements.

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Bridget Weiss
Bridget Weiss
Susan Kopf
Susan Kopf
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Two years into the current administration, the most consequential federal action for hospitals and health systems isn't coming from Congress — it's coming from executive orders, agency guidance, rulemaking, and enforcement initiatives. Civil rights enforcement now reaches into medical education, clinical training, and day-to-day hospital operations. Federal funding conditions tied to gender-affirming care, an HHS Office for Civil Rights enforcement initiative, immigration enforcement inside health care facilities, and renewed scrutiny of charity care and tax-exempt status are all in play at once.

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