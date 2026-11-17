Authored by Sung V, White A, Romdhani H, Sethi S, Goldschmidt D, Ayyagari R, Chaijale N, Yaari A, Gordon MF, Yang A, Ribalov R

Journal of Huntington's Disease, 2026

Introduction

Real-world evidence of deutetrabenazine (DTBZ) treatment for Huntington disease (HD)-associated chorea is limited.

Methods

This is a non-interventional, retrospective chart review study from a Huntington's Disease Society of America clinical practice at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Patients had a diagnosis of HD-associated chorea, DTBZ initiation (4/2017-12/2021), ≥2 visits at UAB, and ≥3 months of chorea-related care records post DTBZ initiation. The last Unified HD Rating Scale-Total Maximal Chorea (TMC) score within 3 months prior to DTBZ initiation and first after reaching the last stable dose during follow-up were analyzed.

Results

Among 80 eligible patient charts, mean (SD) age was 52.1 (12.6) years and 45 (56.3%) were female. Fifty patients had pre- and post-DTBZ TMC scores and reached a stable dose, including 30 with no prior tetrabenazine (TBZ) or DTBZ exposure, 8 with prior TBZ exposure with a switch to DTBZ after a gap, and 9 with prior TBZ exposure with a switch to DTBZ without a gap. Mean (SD) TMC score decreased (i.e., improved) by 3.7 (4.5), 7.8 (2.8), and 2.1 (4.2), respectively. Overall, 27 (33.8%) patients had ≥1 adverse event recorded between DTBZ initiation and the first visit with a TMC score after reaching their last stable DTBZ dose or DTBZ discontinuation for those without a stable dose.

Discussion

This real-world study describes improvements in TMC scores among patients with HD-associated chorea treated with DTBZ, regardless of prior treatment. The observed safety profile supports the known safety profile of DTBZ in this population.

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