ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
Real-World Treatment Patterns And Outcomes Of Deutetrabenazine In Patients With Chorea Associated With Huntington Disease: A Retrospective Chart Review Study
This retrospective chart review study examines real-world evidence of deutetrabenazine treatment effectiveness in patients with Huntington disease-associated chorea, analyzing changes in chorea severity scores and safety outcomes across different patient treatment histories. The research evaluates 80 patient charts from a specialized clinical practice, comparing pre- and post-treatment measurements to assess therapeutic impact in routine clinical settings.
Authored by Sung V, White A, Romdhani H, Sethi S, Goldschmidt D, Ayyagari R, Chaijale N, Yaari A, Gordon MF, Yang A, Ribalov R
Journal of Huntington's Disease, 2026
Introduction
Real-world evidence of deutetrabenazine (DTBZ) treatment for Huntington disease (HD)-associated chorea is limited.
Methods
This is a non-interventional, retrospective chart review study from a Huntington's Disease Society of America clinical practice at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Patients had a diagnosis of HD-associated chorea, DTBZ initiation (4/2017-12/2021), ≥2 visits at UAB, and ≥3 months of chorea-related care records post DTBZ initiation. The last Unified HD Rating Scale-Total Maximal Chorea (TMC) score within 3 months prior to DTBZ initiation and first after reaching the last stable dose during follow-up were analyzed.
Results
Among 80 eligible patient charts, mean (SD) age was 52.1 (12.6) years and 45 (56.3%) were female. Fifty patients had pre- and post-DTBZ TMC scores and reached a stable dose, including 30 with no prior tetrabenazine (TBZ) or DTBZ exposure, 8 with prior TBZ exposure with a switch to DTBZ after a gap, and 9 with prior TBZ exposure with a switch to DTBZ without a gap. Mean (SD) TMC score decreased (i.e., improved) by 3.7 (4.5), 7.8 (2.8), and 2.1 (4.2), respectively. Overall, 27 (33.8%) patients had ≥1 adverse event recorded between DTBZ initiation and the first visit with a TMC score after reaching their last stable DTBZ dose or DTBZ discontinuation for those without a stable dose.
Discussion
This real-world study describes improvements in TMC scores among patients with HD-associated chorea treated with DTBZ, regardless of prior treatment. The observed safety profile supports the known safety profile of DTBZ in this population.
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