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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Opinion: Before You Beta Test That New Dental Technology, Read The Fine Print

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP
Explore more from Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Early access to dental technology beta programs offers dentists opportunities to influence product development, but participation agreements may grant companies extensive rights to clinical innovations, workflows, and practice data. Patent attorney Kwanwoo Lee examines critical considerations around intellectual property ownership, confidentiality, patient information usage, and marketing permissions that dental practitioners should evaluate before joining these programs.

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Kwanwoo Lee
Kwanwoo Lee
Author LinkedIn connections

Article Summary

Before participating in a dental technology beta program, dentists should carefully review agreements addressing intellectual property ownership of contributed ideas, confidentiality obligations, data collection and usage rights, and publicity permissions to avoid losing valuable innovations or violating privacy requirements.

  • Intellectual property rights: Many beta agreements grant companies ownership of all feedback, suggestions, and ideas, including potentially valuable clinical workflows, new applications, or inventions that could support patent filings.
  • Confidentiality obligations: Beta programs typically restrict disclosure of product information, unreleased features, pricing, and development plans. Dentists should clarify what can be discussed with staff, colleagues, and audiences.
  • Data collection and use: Companies often collect practice-level data, clinical information, AI training data, and usage metrics during testing. Dentists must understand what data is retained, how it's used, and whether it's shared with third parties.
  • Publicity and marketing rights: Some agreements permit use of a practice's name, logo, testimonials, or participation in marketing materials without prior approval. Clarify approval requirements before signing.

Artificial intelligence, digital imaging, patient communication platforms, treatment planning software, and practice management tools are evolving at a remarkable pace. To accelerate development, many technology companies are turning directly to dentists and dental teams for feedback.

For dental professionals, participating in a beta program can offer early access to emerging technology and a chance to influence product development. But beta testing is more than a product demonstration. It is often governed by agreements addressing ownership of ideas, confidentiality, and data-use rights. Understanding those terms before signing can help avoid surprises later.

Your expertise is part of what the company wants

When a technology company recruits dentists to test a new product, it is not just looking for bug reports. Companies want insights from professionals who understand clinical workflows, patient communication, treatment planning, and the realities of running a dental practice. During a beta program, participants frequently suggest improvements that make products more useful, efficient, and commercially successful.

A dentist might recommend a more intuitive imaging workflow or an AI-generated clinical note format that fits naturally into everyday practice. In other cases, the contribution may be far more significant.

For example, a dentist might suggest a new method of combining radiographic findings and periodontal charting data to generate treatment recommendations, identify a new clinical use for an AI tool, or propose a workflow that improves treatment acceptance. Those concepts could ultimately become key product features or even support patent filings.

That naturally raises an important question: Who owns those ideas?

Read the intellectual property provisions carefully

Many beta agreements provide that any feedback, suggestions, enhancements, or improvements belong to the company. Dentists should pay close attention to how “feedback” is defined. Some agreements define it broadly enough to include ideas, concepts, workflows, methods, techniques, discoveries, and other information shared during the relationship. A dentist who believes they are simply suggesting a new clinical workflow may unknowingly be assigning rights to a potentially valuable innovation.

Before participating, determine whether your feedback becomes company property, whether the company may seek patent protection based on contributed ideas, whether you retain any rights in future innovations, and whether the relationship is effectively functioning as an advisory role rather than simple product testing.

Watch for provisions defining feedback to include “all ideas, concepts, know-how, methods, discoveries, inventions, or improvements,” or granting the company a perpetual, royalty-free right to use information contributed during testing. Such language is common but often broader than participants realize. 

If a dentist is participating in design meetings, helping prioritize features, or identifying new clinical applications, the relationship may resemble consulting more than product testing. In those situations, compensation, intellectual property ownership, and confidentiality obligations should be clearly addressed.

Understand your confidentiality obligations

Most beta programs involve some level of confidentiality. Companies frequently require testers to keep information about the product private until an official launch. In some cases, confidentiality obligations extend beyond the software itself and may include future development plans, pricing models, performance metrics, marketing strategies, or unreleased features.

Dentists who lecture, publish, or participate in study clubs should pay particular attention to these restrictions. Discussing unreleased features or sharing screenshots could violate confidentiality obligations.

Before signing, confirm what information is confidential; how long restrictions last; whether discussions with staff or colleagues are permitted; and whether screenshots, demonstrations, publications, or presentations are allowed.

Know what happens to your data

New healthcare technologies, especially those involving AI, often improve by analyzing information generated during product use. As a result, beta agreements frequently grant companies rights to collect and use data generated during testing. 

Depending on the technology, this may include system usage information, workflow metrics, practice-level operational data, de-identified clinical information, radiographic images, treatment planning data, scheduling patterns, claims submission metrics, or other information generated through day-to-day product use. 

Practice-level business information may be just as valuable as clinical information. For example, treatment plan acceptance rates, appointment patterns, referral sources, and insurance workflows may all inform future product development.

Before participating, dentists should understand what data are being collected, whether it may be retained after testing ends, whether it may be used to train future products or AI models, whether it may be shared with third parties, and what safeguards protect patient information.

Even when a company states that information will be de-identified, practices should understand precisely what rights they are granting and ensure that applicable privacy and regulatory requirements are satisfied.

Pay attention to publicity rights 

Some agreements permit use of a practice’s name, logo, testimonials or participation in marketing materials. Dentists should understand whether the company may publicly reference the relationship and whether prior approval is required.

Remember that beta means unfinished

Beta products are still under development. Features may change, errors may occur, and real-world performance may differ from a controlled demonstration.

Before deploying any beta product in a practice environment, dentists should evaluate how it might affect clinical workflows, documentation, scheduling, billing, patient communication, or treatment planning. In many cases, starting with limited internal testing before broader use can help minimize operational disruptions.

Four questions to ask before you sign 

  • Who owns the ideas I contribute? Could suggestions, workflows, or new clinical applications become company property?
  • What am I agreeing to keep confidential? Can I discuss the product with colleagues, staff, study clubs, or audiences?
  • What information can the company collect and use? May data be used to improve future products or train AI models?
  • Am I testing a product or helping develop one? If the company expects ongoing strategic input, a traditional beta agreement may not be the right fit.

The bottom line

Dentists increasingly help shape the future of oral healthcare technology and may contribute ideas, workflows, and practice insights with significant commercial value.

Before joining a beta program, focus on four issues: ownership of feedback, confidentiality, data-use rights, and publicity rights. A brief review of the agreement can be far easier than resolving disputes over ideas, data, or marketing rights after a product succeeds.

Originally published by DrBicuspid .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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