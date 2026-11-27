The US Department of Health and Human Services finalized changes to the HIPAA Privacy Rule that shorten records-access deadlines and impact vendor agreements, fees, and privacy notices, among other key items. Published November 19, the rule takes effect January 19, 2027, with compliance generally required by July 19, 2027.

Covered entities, including health plans and covered providers, currently have up to 30 days to act on records access requests. The rule shortens that time frame by requiring action as soon as practicable with a cap of 15 calendar days. The existing single 30-day extension remains, including the requirement that the covered entity provide a written reason for the extension within the initial 15 calendar day action window. Granting access means delivering the records, not just acknowledging the request.

Business associate agreements that allow vendors 30 days to handle access requests must be updated to reflect the shorter deadline. Although, BAAs currently in place and not set to renew before July 19, 2027 do not need to be modified until the earlier of the BAA’s next renewal or January 18, 2028. The rule also clarifies that a business associate should provide records to the covered entity in response to an access request unless the BAA specifies otherwise. The Rule does not obligate business associates to respond directly to individual access requests as the covered entity remains ultimately responsible for ensuring access.

As revised, the Privacy Rule continues to require identity verification as a condition of records access. However, the rule prohibits covered entities from imposing unreasonable measures, including when a less burdensome method is practicable, such as requiring an in-person visit when remote verification is practicable. Existing electronic-format rights also remain; the rule allows individuals to request disclosure of to records through personal health apps without independently requiring new technology.

Under the current Privacy Rule, fees must be based on costs, such as labor for copying records and postage. The rule expressly prohibits charges for automated internet-based access, not all online requests are automatically free, such as where there are associated labor costs. Additionally, the rule requires covered entities charging for copies to publish fee schedules online, if they have a website, and make the schedule available at the point of service and on request.

The rule clarifies existing care-coordination permissions for disclosures without patient consent, including that covered entities may disclose information to social services agencies and community-based organizations, as well as to telecommunications relay services supporting individuals with hearing, vision, or speech disabilities. Also revised is that providers with direct treatment relationships will no longer have to seek written acknowledgment of privacy notices, but must still deliver such notices to individuals. The rule will require revisions to notices, namely that they explain free or limited-cost access rights, as well as the right to discuss the notice with a designated contact.

Putting it Into Practice. The changes mirror other OCR efforts around patients’ access to their health records, and clarify OCR preferences around BAAs. To address these revised obligations, covered entities will want to assess their BAAs, privacy notices, fee schedules, policies and procedures, records access processes, and other impacted processes. While the industry had asked for extensions on the July 2027 enforcement date, the agency declined to extend that time frame.