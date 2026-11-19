The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) issued a final rule (the “Final Rule”) on November 16, 2026, updating the implementing regulations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (“HIPAA”). Most significantly, HHS has stated that the Final Rule operates to improve patient access to protected health information (“PHI”), support care coordination, and reduce administrative burdens. The changes will affect how covered entities handle records requests, explain privacy rights, and share information to support health-related services.

Expanded Rights to Access Information

Covered entities must respond as soon as practicable, and no later than fifteen calendar days after receiving an access request, down from thirty days. The Final Rule continues to allow covered entities to use a single extension of up to thirty calendar days.

The Final Rule clarifies that covered entities must provide individuals with electronic PHI through a personal health application, where a copy is readily available. Personal health applications include electronic applications used by individuals to access health information about themselves, where: (i) the information is managed, shared, and controlled by (or primarily for) the individual; and (ii) the information is not managed, shared, or controlled by (or primarily for) the covered entity or another person. 1

The Final Rule changes permissible fees for right-of-access requests, including specifying when electronic PHI must be provided free of charge. Covered entities must also post estimated fee schedules on their websites for copies supplied under the right of access and pursuant to an authorization.

The Final Rule specifies that an individual’s right of access also includes a right to direct a covered entity to transmit an electronic copy of PHI in an electronic health record to a person they designate.

The Final Rule establishes that covered entities may not impose unreasonable verification measures on an individual, which would include measures that compel individuals to expend unnecessary effort or resources where an alternative measure is practicable.

Privacy Notice Updates

The content requirements for Notices of Privacy Practices (each an “NPP”) are updated to clarify individuals’ rights and how to exercise them, including a new right to discuss the NPP with a representative of the respective covered entity. The Final Rule also establishes a specific new header that must be featured in all NPPs.

The Final Rule removes the exception that excluded inmates of correctional institutions from the right to receive a covered entity’s NPP.

Greater Support for Coordinated Care

The Final Rule clarifies that healthcare operations include use and disclosure of PHI for care coordination and case management activities at both population-based and individual-focused levels. This update is intended to address existing uncertainty in the industry.

The Final Rule explicitly specifies that covered entities may disclose PHI for individual-level care coordination and case management to certain third parties providing health-related services, such as social services agencies, community-based organizations, home and community-based services providers, and similar third parties.

Reduced Administrative Burdens

Covered entities with direct treatment relationships no longer need to obtain written acknowledgments from individuals confirming receipt of the covered entity’s NPP. This removes the acknowledgment requirement, not the requirement to maintain an NPP itself.

PHI may be disclosed to providers of telecommunications relay services supporting individuals with certain hearing, vision, or speech disabilities. 2 In addition, such providers are expressly excluded from the scope of a business associate role, removing the requirement for a business associate agreement or other written arrangement with those providers.

In addition, such providers are expressly excluded from the scope of a business associate role, removing the requirement for a business associate agreement or other written arrangement with those providers. The Final Rule permits disclosure of PHI concerning members of the Armed Forces to command authorities for mission-readiness purposes, including all Uniformed Services (i.e., adding the U.S. Public Health Service Commission Corps and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps).

The list above is not exhaustive, but highlights the Final Rule’s most notable revisions.

For covered entities, the practical next step is to review access-request workflows, fee schedules, NPPs, and care-coordination disclosure policies against the Final Rule’s detailed requirements. Compliance with the Final Rule is required by July 17, 2027.

Footnotes

1 A personal health application would not include patient or health plan member portals, but rather would capture apps that are not controlled or managed by the disclosing covered entity. Notably, HHS declined to provide specific examples of apps that would qualify as personal health applications.