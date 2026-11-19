Quest Diagnostics paid more than $13 million to resolve federal and state allegations that it used New York Giants game tickets and hospitality events to induce laboratory referrals, according to a November 6, 2026, Department of Justice press release. The settlement raises a practical question for hospitals and physician practices sponsoring professional or college sports teams: does it matter how the perks included in those agreements are used?

In 2013, Quest obtained luxury suites and hospitality benefits through a Giants sponsorship. Prosecutors alleged that Quest gave healthcare decisionmakers suite seats, food and beverages, VIP training camp access, events with former players, and family activities. They further alleged that Quest targeted high-value accounts, tied invitations to sales goals, and tracked returns by comparing account revenue before and after events. The amended whistleblower complaint alleges Quest invited a hospital chief operating officer to a Giants game while pursuing approximately $1.5 million in laboratory business. According to the complaint, an internal document indicated that the hospital was close to switching to Quest and that Quest’s senior leadership should interact with the executive during the game. Quest did not admit liability, and there was no judicial finding of wrongdoing.

The federal Anti-Kickback Statute (“AKS”) generally prohibits knowingly and willfully offering benefits to induce referrals for services covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or other federal healthcare programs. Sports sponsorships and related hospitality are not inherently unlawful. The concern is whether valuable benefits are offered to someone who can direct business for an improper referral-related purpose.

Healthcare organizations should track how their tickets, suite access, parking, meals, and VIP experiences are distributed. Before offering such perks to outside physicians, executives, or other potential referral sources, or their family members, consider the recipient’s relationship to the organization, the benefit’s value and frequency, and the business purpose. Providing these benefits to physicians or their family members may also implicate the federal Stark Law, although its nonmonetary compensation exception may permit certain benefits within an annual dollar limit and subject to other conditions. Valuable benefits for referral sources warrant advance compliance review.

Nonprofit hospitals face additional questions about their use of charitable resources. Public criticism has followed some stadium naming-rights deals, particularly given hospitals’ tax-exempt status and charitable missions. Although sports sponsorships can serve legitimate marketing purposes, nonprofit hospitals should consider whether these expenditures are reasonable and consistent with their charitable missions.

Employee use of such perks is not automatically tax-free, either. Some occasional sporting-event tickets may qualify as tax-free fringe benefits, but value and frequency matter. Expensive luxury suite tickets and hospitality packages may be taxable compensation, even when provided infrequently. Healthcare organizations should consult their tax attorney about applicable reporting and withholding requirements.