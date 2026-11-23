Healthcare Outlook: Beyond the Midterms is a new eight-part video series from Sheppard’s Healthcare team exploring what the changing political and policy environment means for healthcare organizations.

In the first video, Healthcare After the Election: What Comes Next?, the team considers a central question facing industry leaders: could divided government still create an opening for progress on healthcare? Voter concerns about cost and access may give both parties reason to seek common ground, but meaningful federal action remains far from certain.

For hospitals and other healthcare organizations, the practical message is to remain cautious without losing sight of potential change. Budgets and longer-term plans should not depend on federal relief or support that may never arrive. But as healthcare remains prominent in the policy debate, leaders should stay alert to developments that could affect healthcare policy, funding and the broader operating environment.

Watch Healthcare After the Election: What Comes Next? and follow Healthcare Outlook: Beyond the Midterms as we continue to explore the developments shaping the healthcare industry.