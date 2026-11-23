Welcome to FDA in Flux — A Mintz newsletter tracking rapid changes in policy and agency actions that impact medical, life sciences, and consumer product investment decisions and development strategies.

HHS Enforcement Discretion Policy on Unapproved Peptides Creates Complex Risk Matrix for Pharmacies

What is happening: Unapproved peptides have exploded in popularity in recent years for use in a variety of “wellness” and clinical settings, notwithstanding the lack of reliable evidence of their safety or effectiveness for such uses. “Peptides” is a blanket term for chains of amino acids that are smaller than proteins; the general category includes many FDA-approved therapeutic products such as insulin and semaglutide. Recent action by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) threatens to undermine the consumer protection goals of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) with respect to certain unapproved peptides by undercutting the incentives for pursuing clinical development and regulatory approval.

As we previously described, in July 2026 FDA scientists reviewed seven unapproved peptides for specific uses ahead of a Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) meeting to consider adding those peptides to an affirmative list of bulk ingredients permitted for use by compounding pharmacies. Although FDA’s scientific staff urged caution due to significant data gaps, PCAC members voted to recommend that the agency allow prescription-only compounding of six of the seven peptides, BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, epitalon, and semax.

Cognizant that any FDA action to implement the PCAC’s July vote may be delayed or ultimately prevented due to agency scientists’ objections, HHS has now released its own “Enforcement Discretion Policy Regarding 503A Compounding Using Certain Peptide Bulk Drug Substances.” Notice of the interim policy was published in the Federal Register on October 30, 2026 and the enforcement policy itself is available on the HHS website; comments were accepted for two weeks following release of the draft. Unsurprisingly, the pharmaceutical industry’s largest trade association immediately issued a statement objecting to HHS’s action, and more recently, the American Medical Association called for its recission.

According to the interim policy, “HHS does not intend to take enforcement action against” pharmacies or physicians operating under Section 503A of the FD&C Act for compounding a drug product using one of the six unapproved peptides identified in Appendix A of the document, which are the same six that the PCAC recommended. To benefit from this exercise of enforcement discretion, a compounder must comply with all applicable requirements of the FD&C Act as well as multiple new conditions set forth in the HHS policy document.

What the enforcement discretion policy requires: In addition to meeting the statutory criteria under Section 503A for compounding drug products upon receipt of patient-specific prescriptions, the HHS policy requires that:

each covered peptide meet the chemical and molecular identity specifications, and any limitations on its route of administration, established for it in Appendix B;

manufacturers of the bulk peptide ingredients must provide compounders with a valid certificate of analysis that includes testing results for all analytical criteria summarized in Appendix B and identifies the physical location of the manufacturer of the bulk peptide ingredient;

compounders report serious adverse events associated with the compounded peptide drug product to FDA;

product labeling include the statement “This is a compounded drug product. Not for resale” as well as information for patients about how to report issues with the product to the compounding pharmacy;

each compounded product contain “only a single” unapproved peptide ingredient from Appendix A to make it “easier to attribute adverse events or clinical outcomes to a specific substance”; and

only FDA-cleared syringes be dispensed with the compounded product.

Why 503A compounders and their stakeholders should be cautious: HHS explains in the document that the Secretary “has determined that this limited enforcement-discretion policy will discourage the continued, widespread use of certain research-use-only peptides supplied by foreign manufacturers that pose a safety risk to US patients.” At the same time, however, the HHS policy is an “interim” one because it will cease to apply to a particular peptide once that peptide is the subject of an FDA rule to add it (or decline to add it) to the 503A affirmative ingredient list. HHS also can revise or withdraw its policy at any time.

These competing facts create a challenge for any 503A compounders looking to offer the unapproved peptides covered by the interim policy: on the one hand, ensuring higher quality, properly characterized peptides are being used by patients supports public health, but on the other hand, the policy’s transient nature may mean that significant investments made now could be rendered worthless if it is revoked or a final FDA rulemaking definitively excludes a peptide from the 503A affirmative ingredient list.

Additionally, the HHS policy does not change any of the larger issues we discussed in July 2026 as being associated with unapproved peptides, such as unsubstantiated promotional claims or state-level prescribing restrictions. 503A compounders and their business partners, including telehealth platforms and medical spas, taking advantage of the federal government’s permissiveness should be alert when advertising the availability of such unapproved peptides and ensure that they are always being truthful and not misleading. For example, claims about “FDA compliance” or the overall legality of an unapproved peptide should be avoided. Consumer protection laws are increasingly being used in creative ways by both plaintiff attorneys and state attorneys general, making it more important than ever for businesses to consider the overall impression conveyed by their marketing content and other consumer-facing materials.

Rounding Up the Latest Proposals on Clinical AI Regulation and Liability for Patient Harms

What is happening: The rapid advancement and adoption of AI for uses in health care, especially clinical uses, is leading a wide range of stakeholders to take positions on the regulatory controls for such AI systems and the distribution of liability when they’re used on patients. These discussions are especially important in light of the Trump administration’s stance that AI regulation should remain minimal. The past month has seen several important developments that warrant stakeholders’ attention and consideration.

First, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who is leaving the Senate at the end of this year, released a discussion draft of a bill called the PATIENT AI Act on October 29, 2026. Among other things, the draft legislation includes multiple proposals for enhancing FDA’s software device regulatory capabilities and advancing useful tools to support use of AI in health care, such as:

Convening a public meeting to discuss and propose recommendations for apportioning liability among providers, facilities, insurers, developers, manufacturers, and others when AI is used in health care settings.

Creating standardized datasets to “support health care research using [AI]-based applications” and development of guidance on the curation, validation, and use of such datasets; such datasets could help standardize the training, validation, and testing of AI models for health care and lead to increased reliability.

Establishing new FDA regulatory processes, such as a voluntary review pathway for integrated devices (“devices that incorporate software functions and other components”), risk-based review of software devices, predetermined change control plans for the period of FDA review, third-party review of low- and moderate-risk software devices, and a pilot program to “improve and modernize postmarket surveillance” of integrated and software devices.

Although some of the PATIENT AI Act’s proposals may seem redundant because FDA already uses the traditional review pathways for software and integrated devices and, in certain cases, uses third-party review, industry would benefit from formalized pathways specific to the regulatory review of software function safety and efficacy. More structured and legally codified software-specific programs would provide greater certainty and predictability for product developers, potentially accelerating both time to market and their ability to secure financial investments. Senator Cassidy’s office is accepting comments on the discussion draft through December 1, 2026.

Also on October 29, the American Medical Association (AMA) published an Issue Brief: Liability for Clinical AI, which describes various issues and considerations for assigning liability when clinical use of AI leads to patient harm. In short, the AMA emphasizes that the lack of clarity around such liability could result in physicians being blamed, even when they are not able to perform adequate oversight or countermand an AI system. Patients may also be unable to recover damages resulting from AI system defects or negligent implementation due to the lack of clear liability regimes. The association recommends that physician liability depend on “their ability to review an AI system’s output, identify potential errors, and intervene to prevent or mitigate harm” and that AI system developer/deployer liability be more clearly defined and persist throughout the tool’s clinical use life cycle.

Finally, the comment period for FDA’s discussion paper, Considerations for the Regulation of Generative AI-Enabled Medical Devices (discussed in the September 2026 edition of FDA in Flux), ended on October 19, 2026, with 540 stakeholders submitting comments containing a range of proposals. At a high level, the feedback shared with FDA falls into the following three categories:

Medical professionals and associations (1) generally agree with FDA’s two-axis risk framework including the AI-enabled device’s intended use and the consequences of an error, but most recommend adding considerations for decision reversibility, urgency of decision making, ease of identifying errors, downstream safeguards, and decision traceability; (2) support benchmarking AI-enabled devices against established standards, but emphasize the importance of clinical confirmation scaled to risk level, with prospective trials for high-risk or autonomous functions; (3) believe that postmarket monitoring must supplement and not replace adequate premarket testing and evidence; (4) maintain that human clinicians should always have oversight and the ability to override potentially irreversible actions by AI agents; and (5) believe that AI model developers should remain primarily liable for errors and harm, although liability can shift to deployers and health care professionals in certain factual circumstances.

Industry associations (1) agree with FDA’s risk framework to guide evidence requirements for AI-enabled devices but not to determine device class or review pathway; (2) generally recommend that fit-for-purpose evidence and developer-created benchmarks be used for validation rather than prospective trials in all cases; (3) accept that allowing premarket uncertainty for low- and moderate-risk AI-enabled devices would require binding postmarket monitoring; and (4) propose sandbox environments to allow real-world use and testing with liability limitations or a “Clinical AI Confidence Compact” that would provide a liability safe harbor for compliant entities.

AI-enabled device developers or manufacturers (1) agree with FDA’s risk framework and suggest that certain safeguards, as well as traceability and reversibility characteristics, should lower residual risk; (2) support use of intended-use specific and statistically supported performance metrics for validation over “competency” scores and suggest clinical confirmation is not always necessary; and (3) believe that postmarket monitoring should be risk-based and linked to specific uncertainties or risks in the AI model and that monitoring does not substitute for premarket evidence for severe or irreversible risks.

Why it matters: Senator Cassidy’s draft bill language, the AMA issue brief, and comments to FDA’s GenAI discussion paper all highlight similar important, unresolved questions and potential means to address them. In particular, they each consider issues of apportioning liability for harms relating to AI use and of the regulatory controls that govern development, testing, validation, authorization, deployment, and use of AI systems in health care settings.

As would be expected, medical associations and professionals diverge from industry stakeholders on the level of evidence needed to determine whether an AI model is safe for patient use, the level of human oversight and postmarket monitoring needed, and the AI model developer’s level of liability. The gap between these stakeholder groups emphasizes the need for federal legislative action to (1) initiate serious, public consideration and debate of these issues and (2) establish well-reasoned, deliberate laws to modernize government oversight of the use of technology in health care and to define and protect the interests of all stakeholders. Senator Cassidy’s bill is a first step toward such action, and interested parties in this space should pay close attention to developments of Congress, state legislatures, FDA, and the federal and state courts as they consider necessary controls and changes in liability frameworks relating to the use of AI in health care.

House Bill Would Bring Clinical Trials into Routine Care and Update FDA’s Trial Oversight

Building on multiple proposals to modernize the nation’s clinical trial infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) and Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) recently introduced a sprawling piece of legislation called the Faster Clinical Trials Act (H.R. 10857). The bill would amend the FD&C Act and the Public Health Service Act to “advance the next-generation of clinical development of novel treatments and cures.”

The bill’s main feature is a “Cures in Care Initiative” run by a new Center for Clinical Trial Innovation within FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). The initiative would expand point-of-care clinical trials through broad clinical trial networks referred to within the bill as “lead networks,” with at least three networks to be set up within one year of the bill’s enactment. Each network would focus on at least one high-burden chronic disease and one group of related rare diseases, and each would use a central institutional review board (IRB). The bill would also create an FDA-endorsed program to certify trial sites.

If enacted, several provisions in the proposed legislation would change clinical trial oversight:

Single IRB review. Sponsors of trials run at more than one institution would have to designate a single IRB unless they justify another approach in the investigational drug or device application. FDA would have to issue implementing regulations to implement this process within 12 months.

Sponsors of trials run at more than one institution would have to designate a single IRB unless they justify another approach in the investigational drug or device application. FDA would have to issue implementing regulations to implement this process within 12 months. IRB transparency. HHS would be required to provide greater public disclosure of IRB deliberations, including summaries of the reasons for decisions.

HHS would be required to provide greater public disclosure of IRB deliberations, including summaries of the reasons for decisions. Expedited early-phase review. HHS would set up an expedited procedure for lower-risk Phase 1 trials, drawing in part on Australia’s Clinical Trial Notification scheme. Revised regulations related to good manufacturing practices (GMPs) for drugs would also be mandated from HHS/FDA to ensure that compliance burdens do not unnecessarily delay this subset of Phase 1 trials.

HHS would set up an expedited procedure for lower-risk Phase 1 trials, drawing in part on Australia’s Clinical Trial Notification scheme. Revised regulations related to good manufacturing practices (GMPs) for drugs would also be mandated from HHS/FDA to ensure that compliance burdens do not unnecessarily delay this subset of Phase 1 trials. New approach methodologies. FDA would be instructed to hold workshops and set up a data-sharing and validation framework for in vitro and in silico methods for nonclinical research, to further advance Congress’s and the agency’s shared goal of reducing or eliminating animal testing for new medical products.

Other sections of the bill cover clinical hold resolution, mutual recognition of GMP standards, the competitive generic therapy and biosimilar pathways, minimum US enrollment in trials, an FDA Rare Disease Innovation Hub, precision oncology labeling, and the creation of an “American Frontier Biobank” representative of 3% of the US population.

Why it matters: Sponsors, contract research organizations, and academic medical centers should follow this bill closely because, if its reforms are enacted, they would reach the core mechanics of how clinical trials are approved, reviewed, and launched. For multi-site studies, a single-IRB mandate and new IRB disclosure requirements would change how institutions handle review and how sponsors manage site startup. For early-phase programs, an expedited pathway for lower-risk Phase 1 trials and lighter manufacturing requirements could shorten the time to first-in-human dosing, aligning with FDA’s initiatives under the HHS “Operation TrialBlazer” (discussed in our August edition). For health systems and research networks, the Cures in Care Initiative and a proposed $500 million in annual funding could open new federal support for research protocols that are embedded in routine clinical practice.

Although the bill was introduced at the tail end of the current Congress, there is widespread bipartisan support and industry pressure for clinical trial modernization and innovation in the face of an increasingly competitive Chinese biopharmaceutical pipeline (for example, see here), making reform momentum highly likely for 2027. The next Congress will also be responsible for reauthorizing FDA’s medical product user fee programs, which could provide must-pass legislative vehicles for some or all of the proposals contained in the Faster Clinical Trials Act.

FDA Begins Work on New Rare Disease Framework, Seeking Greater Predictability for Drug Development

What is happening: FDA recently kicked off its Rare Disease Framework Initiative, an effort to develop a more consistent, “fit-for-purpose” approach to the development and review of drugs and biologics for rare diseases. As part of the initiative, the agency released an accompanying white paper, A New Framework for Rare Disease Review, and held a public meeting on October 28, 2026 to obtain input from sponsors, patients, and advocates on the direction of the framework.

At this stage, the initiative does not establish new regulatory requirements or evidentiary standards. FDA is examining how existing policies, guidance, and regulations could be refined to tailor regulatory advice and evidence requirements based on the rare disease, its progression, the target population, patient needs, and the characteristics of the product under development. The initiative’s scope is broad, extending from pre-IND engagement through post-approval obligations and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) requirements.

FDA’s stated priorities include improving consistency across review divisions, incorporating patient perspectives at defined points in rare disease product development, expanding the use of external experts, and strengthening institutional knowledge within the agency. The agency is also exploring risk-based approaches to CMC review and pre-approval inspections and greater use of novel trial designs, statistical approaches, and emerging sources of evidence. The white paper specifically points to advances such as genomic characterization, platform trial designs, real-world evidence methodologies, and Bayesian statistical approaches as examples of modern scientific developments that the regulatory framework must be able to accommodate.

Led by FDA’s Rare Disease Innovation Hub in coordination with the Office of the Commissioner and the biologic and drug centers (CBER and CDER), the initiative could ultimately lead to new or revised regulations, greater alignment between CBER and CDER, and enhanced reviewer training intended to promote more consistent application of legal and regulatory requirements.

Why it matters: The initiative reflects FDA’s recognition that its long-standing reliance on regulatory flexibility for rare disease products and decision-making on a “case-by-case” basis may not provide sponsors and reviewers with sufficiently clear or predictable expectations. By seeking to translate such flexibility into a more structured framework, FDA could provide greater clarity around the evidence and development approaches appropriate for rare disease programs.

For investors evaluating rare disease assets, earlier regulatory visibility into FDA’s expectations for attainable evidence, CMC strategies, and post-approval obligations could help sponsors identify viable development pathways sooner and allocate capital accordingly. These considerations may be particularly relevant for early-stage rare disease companies and developers of cell, gene, and individualized therapies, where small populations and complex manufacturing can make regulatory pathways particularly difficult to model.

The potential impact, however, remains prospective. Until FDA translates its ideas into specific policies and review practices, investors should be cautious about interpreting a “fit-for-purpose” approach as signaling lower evidentiary standards or shorter paths to marketing approval.

Feedback on the Rare Disease Framework Initiative, and in particular the four focus areas listed on the October 28 meeting webpage, should be submitted by December 11, 2026 (Docket No. FDA-2026-N-12214).