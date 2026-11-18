Key Takeaways:

Medical device companies entering the United States should treat corporate compliance as a first priority, not an afterthought, because federal and state fraud and abuse enforcement can create significant financial and operational risk.

Companies should focus their compliance programs on recurring risk areas, including financial relationships with health care providers, promotional and billing practices, third-party distributors and agents, and reporting of transfers of value.

Building a compliance program early around the seven elements identified by the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General can help companies establish the policies, oversight, training, monitoring, and reporting infrastructure needed as their United States operations grow.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing authorization is only the beginning. Medical device companies entering the U.S. market face aggressive federal and state enforcement of fraud and abuse laws. Led by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Office of Inspector General (OIG), enforcement efforts have historically been active for health care companies of all types and medical device companies have not been spared. Key areas of interest involve sales and marketing strategies and financial relationships with referral sources, particularly physicians. The financial and operational consequences of non-compliance can be severe.

This installment is intended to serve as a roadmap for medical device companies building a U.S. compliance program for the first time or strengthening a limited one.

The Enforcement Landscape: Why Compliance Matters Now

The OIG has long identified medical device companies as a type of health care company warranting close oversight. The OIG annual Work Plan consistently flags medical device-related fraud and abuse concerns and the DOJ has put those concerns into action by bringing significant enforcement actions against companies under the federal False Claims Act (FCA), the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS), and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). State counterparts to these laws also often add to the potential enforcement risks. Penalties are not hypothetical. Consider a few examples:

ResMed Corp. (2020): This California-based manufacturer paid more than $37.5 million to resolve alleged FCA violations for paying kickbacks to durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers, sleep labs, and other health care providers. DOJ’s allegations included that the Company provided DME suppliers with free telephone call center services and other free patient outreach services that enabled the DME suppliers to order resupplies for patients with sleep apnea, and provided sleep labs with free and below-cost positive airway pressure masks and diagnostic machines (and free installation of these machines).

Innovasis Inc. (2024): This Utah-based company and two of its top executives paid a total of $12 million to resolve allegations that they violated the FCA by paying kickbacks to spine surgeons to induce their use of the Company’s spinal devices. One of the executives involved was the company’s founder, President, and Chairman of the Board, while the other executive involved served in various leadership roles including as the Company’s CFO.

Aesculap Implant Systems LLC (2025): This Pennsylvania-based medical device company paid $38.5 million to resolve allegations under the FCA that the Company sold knee replacement devices it knew would fail prematurely at a higher than acceptable rate, resulting in false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. The settlement also resolved allegations that the Company paid unlawful remuneration to a physician to induce him to use the knee implants.

Diopsys (2025): This Pennsylvania-based company paid $14.25 million to resolve allegations that it promoted its vision testing device for uses not cleared by the FDA and caused false claims to be submitted to Medicare and Medicaid. The case combined enforcement efforts focused on off-label promotion with improper billing guidance.

These cases illustrate that enforcement actions reach companies of all sizes and across all device categories, as well as that individuals, and not just companies, can be enforcement targets. For a company entering the U.S. market without an established compliance program, these risks are not abstract; rather, they are immediate.

Common Compliance Pitfalls by Medical Device Companies

Looking across recent enforcement actions, several recurring patterns emerge:

Health care provider payment arrangements lacking fair market value and commercial reasonableness support. Companies structuring consulting, royalty, or speaker arrangements with health care providers without adequate documentation that the compensation reflects genuine and commercially reasonable services at fair market value. This is a key indicia of an AKS violation.

Off-label promotion and improper billing guidance. Providing clinical or billing support that encourages health care providers to submit claims for unapproved or uncleared uses can expose both the medical device company and the providers prescribing the products to FCA liability.

Inadequate oversight of third-party distributors and agents. When distributors or sales agents engage in kickback conduct, a medical device company can be held liable if it knew or should have known about the conduct, and “should have known” can be an extremely low bar when no internal compliance controls exist. Additionally, payments to such distributors raise concerns themselves under the AKS that require careful attention to AKS “safe harbor” protections and additional compliance safeguards.

Failure to report transfers of value. Non-compliance with Physician Payments Sunshine Act (Sunshine Act) reporting obligations is both a standalone violation and a red flag that often triggers deeper investigations into the underlying relationships. Various U.S. states (e.g., Massachusetts, Vermont) have similar or even more stringent reporting and “gift ban” regulatory regimes. In August 2026, DOJ announced that Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a North Carolina-based drug manufacturer, agreed to pay more than $46 million to resolve criminal and civil allegations that it paid health care professionals kickbacks in the form of lavish meals, alcohol, luxury trips, and payments to induce prescriptions of Envarsus XR, its kidney transplant immunosuppression drug. Notably, the settlement included a $1.55 million civil penalty for knowingly failing to report certain physician payments under the Sunshine Act. This is the largest Sunshine Act recovery since its passage in 2010, and it signals that DOJ is continuing to leverage Sunshine Act data as an independent enforcement tool, as a foundation for AKS and FCA enforcement, and as a cross-government investigative tool from which it can identify outlier payment relationships and build AKS claims.

The common thread in every case and with every example of even a “misstep” is a failure (or lack) of compliance infrastructure. Companies operating without the policies, controls, and oversight to prevent or detect problematic conduct before it attracts government attention are the easiest targets.

The OIG’s guidance documents, including its Compliance Program Guidance for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (which the OIG indicated is instructive for medical device companies) and the more recent General Compliance Program Guidance (updated in 2023), provide a clear blueprint of what regulators expect. Companies that ignore these resources do so at their peril. Companies operating in New York may be subject to the mandatory compliance program requirements of the New York State Office of Medicaid Inspector General (NYSOMIG).

Getting Started: Practical Steps for Companies with Limited Infrastructure

If your organization currently has no corporate compliance program, or has one that exists only on paper, the path forward need not be overwhelming but it does need to be deliberate. Here are some suggestions for getting started:

Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer and Compliance Committee. These roles should be high-level, reporting to the CEO and Governing Board if possible.

Draft a Code of Conduct and other essential compliance program policies. Even if important policies are remaining to be designed, the Code and compliance policies can be promptly implemented and distributed on the key risk areas (like AKS and FCPA) addressed above.

Conduct a risk assessment. Identify your highest-risk activities in the U.S. market. For many medical device companies these include relationships with health care professionals, distributor arrangements, and reimbursement practices.

Develop core SOPs first. Focus efforts initially on development and refinement of policies governing health care professional interactions (e.g., meals, consulting arrangements, speaker programs), promotional review, and adverse event reporting. You can build out from there.

Establish a reporting mechanism. Even a simple, well-communicated reporting channel is better than nothing. Document that such a mechanism exists and that employees know how to use it (and teach them how to use it if they don’t know!)

Map your disclosure obligations. The Physician Payments Sunshine Act (Open Payments) requires reporting of transfers of value to physicians and teaching hospitals. (In addition, some states have additional provisions relating to transfers of items of value to referral sources.) Non-compliance with Open Payments creates both legal exposure and reputational risk.

Engage experienced outside counsel. Building a corporate compliance program is not a one-size-fits-all exercise. The interplay between the AKS, the Stark Law (for medical device companies involved in certain designated health services), the FCA, the FCPA, state fraud and abuse statutes, and other legal and regulatory considerations, requires tailored guidance.

The Business Case for Early Investment in Compliance

Organizations all too often view compliance as a cost center, meaning to some that associated overhead can wait until the business is more established in the market. This is a dangerous miscalculation. Enforcement agencies and qui tam relators do not extend grace periods to new market entrants. Moreover, many U.S. hospital systems and group purchasing organizations now require evidence of a functioning corporate compliance program as a condition of doing business.

Building a corporate compliance program early, when the company’s U.S. footprint is still manageable, is far less expensive and disruptive than retrofitting one after a government investigation has already begun.