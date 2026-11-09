PODCAST · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Corporate Practice Of Medicine, Healthcare Compliance, And AI With Sam Hoff (Podcast)
Sam Hoff, a Foley Hoag attorney specializing in healthcare compliance, joins Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell in the latest episode of How (in) the Health, to explain how corporate practice of medicine rules shape healthcare investments and management arrangements. They also discuss anti-kickback compliance, and how AI is changing payer reviews, reimbursement risks, and patient access to care.
Sam Hoff, a Foley Hoag attorney specializing in healthcare compliance, joins Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell in the latest episode of How (in) the Health, to explain how corporate practice of medicine rules shape healthcare investments and management arrangements. They also discuss anti-kickback compliance, and how AI is changing payer reviews, reimbursement risks, and patient access to care.
Topics include:
- Corporate Practice of Medicine and MSO-PC structures
- Fraud and Abuse Compliance: AKS and more
- The AI vs AI "arms race"
Credits:
Hosts: Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell
Guest: Sam Hoff
Producer: Brian Markowitz and Gary Silver
Editor and Sound Engineer: Gary Silver
Research: Brian Markowitz
Additional assistance: Emily Freeman, Shivangi Mehta and Jessica Murphy
Music: Phil Dodge
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.