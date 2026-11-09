Corporate Practice Of Medicine, Healthcare Compliance, And AI With Sam Hoff (Podcast)

Sam Hoff, a Foley Hoag attorney specializing in healthcare compliance, joins Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell in the latest episode of How (in) the Health, to explain how corporate practice of medicine rules shape healthcare investments and management arrangements. They also discuss anti-kickback compliance, and how AI is changing payer reviews, reimbursement risks, and patient access to care.

Topics include:

Corporate Practice of Medicine and MSO-PC structures

Fraud and Abuse Compliance: AKS and more

The AI vs AI "arms race"

Credits:

Hosts: Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell

Guest: Sam Hoff

Producer: Brian Markowitz and Gary Silver

Editor and Sound Engineer: Gary Silver

Research: Brian Markowitz

Additional assistance: Emily Freeman, Shivangi Mehta and Jessica Murphy

Music: Phil Dodge