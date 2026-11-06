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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Colorado 2026 Elections: Republican Nominees For Governor And Attorney General -- What Healthcare, Life Sciences, And Energy Businesses Need To Know: Part 2

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This is the second in a two-part series examining the major-party nominees for Colorado governor and attorney general in the upcoming November 3, 2026 general election and their potential impact on businesses in the healthcare/life sciences and energy sectors. This alert covers the Republican nominees; the first alert covered the Democratic nominees for the same offices.

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lauren Carboni
Lauren Carboni
Anjika Pai
Anjika Pai
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This is the second in a two-part series examining the major-party nominees for Colorado governor and attorney general in the upcoming November 3, 2026 general election and their potential impact on businesses in the healthcare/life sciences and energy sectors. This alert covers the Republican nominees; the first alert covered the Democratic nominees for the same offices.

The Candidates and Policy Platforms

Victor Marx: Governor

Victor Marx is a first-time candidate, a United States Marine Corps veteran, and founder of All Things Possible Ministries, a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization. Marx will face Phil Weiser, the Democratic nominee, and unaffiliated candidate Greg Lopez in November.

Healthcare. Marx has not released a formal healthcare plan; however, his campaign’s “Law & Order/Public Safety” priorities include behavioral health and addiction treatment initiatives. He proposes expanding regional mental-health stabilization centers and secure detox facilities so that each judicial district has 24-hour crisis response, involuntary-hold capacity, and direct law-enforcement drop-off centers. This would be funded through reallocated behavioral-health appropriations and federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (“SAMHSA”) grants.

Marx describes Colorado’s fentanyl crisis as “both a criminal and public-health emergency.” He would elevate fentanyl enforcement to a statewide emergency priority while expanding treatment diversion for non-violent addiction cases. He plans to integrate enforcement with treatment programs run by the Behavioral Health Administration, with the stated goals of reducing overdoses and ensuring rapid statewide access to detox and recovery services. Marx frames these treatment options as complementing, not replacing, criminal accountability. Per Marx, this approach would give people battling addiction “meaningful off-ramps” and free police officers from repeated mental-health transport cycles.

Energy. Marx’s “Colorado Works Better” platform advocates an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy expanding wind, solar, and geothermal while “maintaining the vital role of oil, gas, hydroelectric power,” and pursuing modular nuclear and advanced storage. Key elements include:

  • Regulatory reform. Roll back building, environmental, and energy mandates that raise costs, requiring cost-benefit analyses before new regulations.
  • ESG and fiscal policy. Eliminate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework mandates as a condition of licensure, contracting, or insurance eligibility.
  • Manufacturing incentives. Prioritize tax credits, expedited permitting support, and job-retention workforce grants for clean-tech production and outdoor-recreation industries.

Marx has emphasized government accountability, including zero-based budgeting, expansion of state transparency into a live dashboard of expenditures, contracts, grants and staffing, and performance audits of every executive agency. On state-federal relations, he has stated that “Colorado comes first” and that the governor should build relationships with the Trump administration rather than “pick fights for political theater.”

Michael Allen: Attorney General

Michael Allen is the District Attorney for El Paso and Teller Counties, elected in 2020 and re-elected in 2024. Allen previously served as a consumer protection prosecutor in the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. Before his legal career, he served eight years in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician. Allen will face Secretary of State Jena Griswold in November.

Healthcare. Allen has not released detailed healthcare-sector positions. However, his consumer protection background and his consumer protection and fraud prevention priorities would likely inform enforcement involving healthcare fraud or consumer-facing practices. For example, Allen has said that, as Attorney General, he would expand efforts to provide seniors, caregivers, families, and consumers with the information necessary to protect themselves from fraud, which would likely affect enforcement in the healthcare industry.

Energy. Allen has similarly not released detailed energy-sector positions. His platform emphasizes crime reduction, cost-of-living concerns, and water rights.

His criticism of politically motivated multistate litigation suggests he would be less likely to join suits against the Trump Administration on energy policy or to pursue climate-related litigation of the kind Griswold has endorsed, such as the Suncor v. Boulder case.

Key Takeaways for Businesses Operating in Colorado

If Marx is elected governor and Allen attorney general, the healthcare and life sciences sector in Colorado should anticipate:

  • A shift in enforcement posture. Allen’s criticism of politically motivated multistate litigation suggests the Attorney General’s office may be less likely to join multistate suits challenging Trump administration policy, which could affect Colorado’s participation in litigation over federal healthcare regulation and funding. His consumer protection background suggests continued attention to fraud and deceptive practices by healthcare and life sciences companies.
  • Treatment-integrated fentanyl response. Marx’s plan to treat fentanyl as a statewide emergency priority while expanding treatment diversion for non-violent addiction cases and integrating enforcement with Behavioral Health Administration programs could increase demand for detox, recovery, and addiction treatment services, with funding tied to reallocated behavioral-health appropriations and federal SAMHSA grants.
  • Behavioral health investment. Marx’s emphasis on mental-health stabilization centers, detox facilities, and fentanyl treatment diversion could create opportunities for behavioral health providers.
  • Greater agency accountability. Marx’s proposals for zero-based budgeting and performance audits of every executive agency could bring added scrutiny to the state agencies that fund, license, and oversee healthcare and life sciences businesses, potentially affecting program budgets and regulatory priorities.

Similarly for the energy sector, a Marx governorship and an Allen Attorney General’s Office would likely mean:

  • A more favorable environment for oil and gas. Marx’s commitment to the “vital role” of oil and gas, his proposed rollback of mandates with cost-benefit requirements for new regulations, and the elimination of ESG mandates as a condition of licensure, contracting, or insurance eligibility would represent a significant shift for the sector.
  • Continued but rebalanced renewable development. Marx’s “all-of-the-above” approach includes wind, solar, geothermal, modular nuclear, and advanced storage, but would pair them with a continued role for oil, gas, and hydroelectric power and cost-benefit review of new regulations.
  • A cooperative state-federal posture. Marx’s approach of building relationships with the Trump administration could reduce state-federal legal conflicts over energy funding and environmental regulation.

The Republican nominees for Colorado governor and attorney general present a markedly different vision from their Democratic opponents profiled in Part 1. Where the Democratic nominees emphasize aggressive enforcement and clean energy mandates, the Republican nominees prioritize regulatory restraint, cost reduction, government accountability, and a cooperative state-federal relationship. The chances of a Republican win in either the gubernatorial or attorney general races are considered a long shot based on recent polling, prediction markets, and Colorado’s history of a Democratic lean in statewide elections. Notwithstanding, businesses in the healthcare/life sciences and energy sectors should closely monitor the November 3 general election and assess how their compliance and government relations strategies may need to adapt depending on the outcome. 

This is the second and final alert in our two-part series on the 2026 Colorado governor and attorney general races. Our first alert, covering the Democratic nominees, is available here.

To view Foley Hoag's State AG Insights blog click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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