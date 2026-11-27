In the latest expansion of its provider enrollment authority, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) may now exclude individuals and entities from participation in federal healthcare programs. Effective October 14, 2026, the Secretary of Health and Human Services delegated to CMS the authority to impose permissive exclusions.

CMS’s new permissive exclusion authority follows proposals issued on July 6, 2026, as part of a proposed rule titled Calendar Year 2027 Home Health Prospective Payment System (HH PPS) Rate Update; Requirements for the HH Quality Reporting Program and the Expanded HH Value-Based Purchasing Model; Medicare Provider Enrollment, Durable Medical Equipment (DME), and DME, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) Policies, 91 Federal Register 41216 (Proposed Rule). The Proposed Rule would revise Medicare enrollment revocation and denial provisions, provider enrollment rules, and reporting requirements.

This alert discusses several of the Proposed Rule’s key enrollment-related provisions.

Removing factors used to assess non-compliant billing

Following the changes made in 2022 to its non-compliant billing revocation authority, CMS proposes to remove all factors set forth in 42 C.F.R. § 424.535(a)(8)(ii) for determining whether a provider has a pattern or practice of submitting claims that fail to meet Medicare requirements. These factors currently include:

The percentage of submitted claims denied during the period under consideration





Whether the provider or supplier has any history of final adverse actions and the nature of those actions





The type of billing non-compliance and the specific facts surrounding the non-compliance, to the extent they can be determined





Any other information regarding the provider’s or supplier’s specific circumstances that CMS deems relevant to its determination

CMS proposes to remove these factors because, according to the agency, it “must have the maximum flexibility to address all possible § 424.535(a)(8)(ii) scenarios without the rigid constraints of [its] existing factors.” CMS explains that, in its experience, some of the most aberrant billing has involved providers with no history of adverse actions. CMS also states that non-compliant billing often occurs notwithstanding a low percentage of denied claims, particularly with providers that submit a large volume of claims.

Although CMS states that it would invoke 42 C.F.R. § 424.535(a)(8)(ii) “only when legitimately warranted under the facts and circumstances and not as a matter of course,” it also notes that a pattern or practice might be established “by a simple finding that several of the provider’s claims do not meet Medicare requirements.”

New revocation bases

The Proposed Rule sets forth two new reasons for revoking a provider’s or supplier’s enrollment.

1. High-risk enrollments – proximity revocation

CMS proposes to revoke an existing enrollment when it “deems the enrollment as presenting a high risk of fraud, waste, or abuse due to the provider’s or supplier’s location within a limited geographic area that has an excessive number of providers and suppliers.”

CMS explains that some medical facilities and complexes contain large numbers of provider and supplier locations. According to CMS, fraud schemes can involve problematic (or potentially problematic) providers operating in the same general vicinity, which may raise questions about whether there is sufficient patient need for all the providers in the area or whether other factors, including fraud, are involved.

CMS notes the following with respect to this proposed revocation authority:

For purposes of the proposed proximity revocation, the term “high risk” would not mean the provider must be in the high screening level under 42 C.F.R. § 424.518(c) or to be located in a region that has traditionally posed a high risk of fraud, waste, and abuse. Instead, the principal consideration would be the “risk that a particular provider poses based on its proximity to other providers.”

The potential fraud scheme could involve multiple provider and supplier types.





The terms “limited geographic area” and “excessive number” would have their ordinary, plain-language meanings, providing CMS with flexibility to address different factual circumstances. CMS states the primary focus would be providers in smaller areas, such as common buildings and complexes, city or town blocks, and neighborhoods, although the agency reserves the right to apply the revocation authority in larger areas.





An actual finding of fraud, waste, or abuse by the provider or another provider in the area would not be required. The proposed revocation would instead be based on CMS’s assessment of risk, rather than a determination that the provider or nearby providers had engaged in fraudulent conduct.





CMS does not propose specified factors for applying the revocation authority. The determination would be based on the facts and circumstances of each case.





CMS states the proposed proximity revocation is not intended to apply to good-faith providers that otherwise present no apparent risks. According to CMS, the authority would be applied only when “the circumstances involved and the risk presented truly justify it.”

CMS also proposes that a proximity revocation would take effect on the date CMS or its contractor determines that the provider’s or supplier’s enrollment should be revoked.

Relatedly, CMS proposes a new enrollment-denial basis for circumstances in which a provider has a practice location in the same suite or office as another provider whose Medicare enrollment has been revoked or denied. CMS states that this proposed denial basis would not duplicate the proximity revocation provision because the latter would be based in part on the number of nearby providers.

In proposing the shared-office denial basis, CMS recognizes that physicians in a group practice frequently share the same suite. CMS clarifies that a prospective provider’s enrollment would not automatically be denied solely because another physician in the group practice had been revoked. CMS states that it would invoke the shared-office denial basis only “when proper.”

2. Certain misdemeanor convictions

The Proposed Rule revisits, in a narrower form, a proposal from the calendar year (CY) 2024 Physician Fee Schedule. Under the earlier proposal, CMS could have denied or revoked an enrollment if a provider or supplier – or any owner, managing employee or organization, officer, or director thereof – had been convicted within the preceding ten years of a federal or state misdemeanor that CMS deemed detrimental to the best interests of the Medicare program or its beneficiaries.

At that time, CMS stated that covered offenses would include, but would not be limited in scope or severity to:

Fraud or other criminal misconduct involving the provider’s participation in a federal or state healthcare program or the delivery of the items or services under such a program





Assault, battery, neglect, or abuse of a patient





Other misdemeanors that place the Medicare program or its beneficiaries at immediate risk, such as a malpractice action resulting in a conviction for criminal neglect or misconduct

CMS did not finalize the proposal after commentors expressed concern that it was too broad and could encompass misdemeanors involving comparatively limited conduct.

The current proposal is narrower than the CY 2024 proposal and would allow CMS to revoke enrollment if the provider or supplier – or any owner, managing employee or organization, officer, or director thereof – had been convicted within the preceding ten years of certain specified federal or state misdemeanors involving personal or financial misconduct that CMS deems detrimental to the best interests of the Medicare program or its beneficiaries. The revocation would take effect on the date of the conviction.

Extending revocation based on an enrollment denial

Currently, CMS may revoke a provider's or supplier's other enrollments when one enrollment has been revoked, but not when an enrollment application has been denied. CMS now proposes to rely on a denial of enrollment determination as the basis for revoking a provider’s or supplier’s other enrollments.

CMS reasons that, in its experience, some enrollment denials have been based on conduct that could support revocation. The agency emphasizes that this extension of its revocation authority would “remain a discretionary authority” and that an enrollment denial “would not automatically lead to the revocation of the provider’s current enrollments.”

Additional proposals

In addition to the changes discussed above, CMS proposes the following, among other changes:

Establishing new requirements for signage





Clarifying the definition of “managing employee”





Adding retroactive revocation bases





Reducing to 15 days the period during which a revoked provider must submit all claims for items and services furnished before the revocation’s effective date





Revising existing enrollment-denial bases and adding new ones





Permitting CMS to impose a reapplication bar for up to ten years based on any enrollment basis included in 42 C.F.R. § 424.535(a)





Expanding the bases for placement on the CMS preclusion list





Clarifying effective-date and ownership change requirements during an enrollment moratorium





Revising Medicare opt-out rules





Requiring disclosure of whether entities reported on the CMS-855A or CMS-855B enrollment application are private equity companies or real estate investment trusts

Key takeaways

Since 2019, when it declared that it was ending “pay and chase” in federal healthcare fraud efforts and replacing it with “smart, effective and proactive measures” designed to stop “fraudsters before they get paid,” CMS has focused on “locking the door to the vault.” As CMS explained, if a provider cannot get enrolled or stay enrolled in the program, it “can’t steal from it.”

The permissive exclusion delegation and the changes included in the Proposed Rule follow other expansions of CMS’s enrollment authority, as well as recent CMS enrollment moratoria affecting DME suppliers (now expired) and home health agencies and hospices. CMS also issued a request for information concerning the Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare initiative earlier this year.

Together, these developments reflect CMS’s continued focus on expanding the enrollment-related tools available to the agency and increasing its flexibility in addressing compliance concerns. They also raise questions about the consequences of enrollment non-compliance where the conduct is limited in scope or does not involve fraudulent intent or effect. Medicare enrollment revocation can have far-reaching effects on a provider’s business, with repercussions that may extend across operations and participation with other payors, including while an administrative appeal remains pending.