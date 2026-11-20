What Is the CRUSH Proposed Rule?

On Nov. 16, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a proposed rule titled “Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace Programs; Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH),” published in the Federal Register on Nov. 19 (the Proposed Rule). The Proposed Rule would revise provider enrollment, medical review, investigation, and other program integrity provisions across Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Exchanges, and is framed as implementing the Administration's directive to "crush fraud" and move away from a "pay-and-chase" enforcement model. While CMS has noted that this is a standalone, discretionary rule rather than an annual payment rule, it stated it intends to conduct program integrity rulemaking of this kind on an annual basis going forward.

Notably, several proposals would modify the regulatory factors CMS must weigh before denying or revoking enrollment and expand revocation grounds, including in connection with changes of ownership. Providers and suppliers would also have to report all Medicare enrollment changes within 30 days, down from 90 days for many data elements. Further, the Proposed Rule would require roughly 150,000 Medicare Advantage (MA) providers that are not currently enrolled in Original Medicare to enroll.

If finalized as proposed, the Proposed Rule would result in major changes to the provider enrollment policies in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. For providers and suppliers, the practical message is that CMS is seeking more discretion, faster action, and broader visibility into ownership, management, and business relationships.

Below we summarize the five proposals we expect to be most significant for healthcare providers and suppliers, followed by recommended next steps.

1. Mandatory Original Medicare Enrollment for All Providers Billing Medicare Advantage

Summary of Proposed Policy

Beginning Jan. 1, 2030, any provider or supplier of a type eligible to enroll in Medicare would be required to enroll in Original Medicare to receive payment from an MA organization for services to MA enrollees. The requirement would expressly cover in-network and out-of-network providers; first-tier, downstream, and related entities (FDRs); demonstration and pilot program participants; locum tenens providers; and incident-to providers. MA organizations would be barred from paying excluded, revoked, or unenrolled providers and could face sanctions or contract termination for noncompliance.

Key Changes if the Proposed Policy is Finalized

In 2018, CMS rescinded a prior MA enrollment requirement and substituted the MA "preclusion list." CMS now views the preclusion list as reactive, noting that more than 100,000 in-network MA providers remain unenrolled, and that out-of-network providers may receive little or no screening. The preclusion list would remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2029. Notably, the rescinded requirement did not reach out-of-network providers; this proposal would.

Practical Impact on Healthcare Providers

CMS estimates roughly 150,000 MA providers, many of them out-of-network, would need to enroll.

Newly enrolled providers would become subject to the full Medicare screening apparatus, including revalidation, monthly licensure monitoring, site visits and fingerprinting for high-risk types, and retroactive revocation exposure.

Providers that furnish only MA supplemental benefits, emergency services, or network-gap services face uncertainty; CMS is seeking comment on possible exceptions but has proposed none in the Proposed Rule.

MA plans can be expected to push enrollment verification obligations into provider and FDR contracts well before 2030.

Compliance Considerations for Stakeholders

Inventory affiliated practitioners, locum tenens, incident-to staff, and subcontracted entities that bill MA but are not enrolled in the Provider Enrollment, Chain, and Ownership System (PECOS).

In transactions, diligence the Medicare enrollment status of targets that derive revenue from MA, and address the 2030 deadline in representations and covenants.

Consider commenting on exceptions for emergency, out-of-network, and supplemental-benefit services and on beneficiary liability protections.

2. Broader, More Discretionary Medicare Denial and Revocation Authority

Summary of Proposed Policy

CMS proposes to remove all factors it must currently consider under many denial and revocation grounds in 42 CFR 424.530 and 424.535, such as, for late reporting, whether and how belatedly the data was reported and its materiality.1 It would also add new grounds, including:

Expanding the "misuse of billing number" ground into a broad "improper activity" ground covering any improper activity related to a provider's enrollment, billing number or identifier, or electronic funds transfer arrangement (§ 424.535(a)(7)).

Location in the same suite or office as a revoked or denied provider (§ 424.535(a)(26)).

Hospice-specific grounds: medical directors or administrators serving multiple hospices or located too far away, an unlicensed medical director, and any change of administrator within 36 months (§ 424.535(a)(27)-(28)).

Revocation of a physician or practitioner who orders even a single durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) item or service that was not reasonable or necessary, with no prior fraud finding required (§ 424.535(a)(29)).

Any domestic or foreign owner, managing employee, officer, or director whose identity or location cannot be confirmed or who CMS determines poses an undue risk (§ 424.535(a)(30)).

Re-enrollment bars of up to 20 years for a second revocation (§ 424.535(c)(3)).

Key Changes if the Proposed Policy is Finalized

Currently, the codified factors often weigh against revocation, particularly for providers with no history of final adverse actions. CMS states that these criteria have, at times, prevented it from acting even where it believed action was warranted. Most new grounds would carry an effective date as of CMS's determination, and CMS has separately proposed making all revocation grounds retroactive.

Practical Impact on Healthcare Providers

Eliminating the factors would materially reduce providers' ability to argue mitigating circumstances in reconsiderations and appeals. The "improper activity" and "undue risk" standards are broad and undefined beyond plain meaning, and the DMEPOS ordering ground would create new enrollment exposure for physicians and nonphysician practitioners, not just suppliers. CMS states it would use several of these authorities only when warranted, but the text itself imposes few limits.

Compliance Considerations for Stakeholders

Review co-location arrangements, particularly in shared medical office buildings, for revoked or denied tenants.

Hospices should document medical director and administrator time commitments, licensure, and the business reasons for any leadership change.

Prepare for a more difficult appeals environment by keeping enrollment records contemporaneous and complete.

3. Heightened Scrutiny of Ownership Changes and Faster Enrollment Reporting

Summary of Proposed Policy

A new regulation at 42 CFR 424.536 would allow CMS to deny or revoke the enrollment of any provider or supplier involved in a "change in majority ownership" (acquisition of more than 50% direct ownership, including through cumulative asset sales, stock transfers, consolidations, or mergers) if the seller, buyer, or any involved provider failed to comply with enrollment requirements, or if the transaction or any party poses an undue risk of fraud, waste, or abuse.2 Separately, all changes in Medicare enrollment information, for every provider and supplier type, would have to be reported within 30 days, replacing the current 90-day time frame that applies to many data elements. CMS could also require copies of driver's licenses, passports, or similar identity documents for owners and managers, and documentation regarding domestic or foreign ownership.

Key Changes if the Proposed Policy is Finalized

Ownership-based denial and revocation authority is now largely confined to the 36-month rules for home health agencies (HHAs), hospices, and DMEPOS suppliers. Currently, changes such as new managing employees, officers, bank accounts, or billing agencies are generally reportable within 90 days; the Proposed Rule would shorten the reporting deadline to within 30 days for all changes to an enrollment record.

Practical Impact on Healthcare Providers

In the transaction context, buyers could face enrollment risk based on the seller's compliance history or a CMS determination of "undue risk," and the provision on its face is not limited to fraud-related conduct. The 30-day reporting window would tighten post-closing administrative timelines, and foreign investors or owners lacking a U.S. Social Security number or taxpayer identification number may encounter additional verification hurdles.

Compliance Considerations for Stakeholders

Expand enrollment diligence to include the target's reporting history, pending investigations, prior revocations of affiliates, and the buyer's own enrollment profile.

Update internal policies so that all enrollment changes are captured and reported within 30 days.

Prepare identity and ownership documentation for foreign or indirect owners in advance.

4. New Disclosure and Surety Bond Requirements for DMEPOS Suppliers

Summary of Proposed Policy

Relationship reporting. Suppliers would have to report on the CMS-855S all domestic and foreign marketing vendors, fulfillment companies, and wholesalers, and CMS could deny or revoke enrollment if any such party or arrangement poses an undue risk (§ 424.57(i); §§ 424.530(a)(26), 424.535(a)(31)).

Suppliers would have to report on the CMS-855S all domestic and foreign marketing vendors, fulfillment companies, and wholesalers, and CMS could deny or revoke enrollment if any such party or arrangement poses an undue risk (§ 424.57(i); §§ 424.530(a)(26), 424.535(a)(31)). Surety bonds. Bonds would have to provide that the surety will not dispute CMS's overpayment determination and will pay regardless of pending appeals, and CMS could decline bonds from sureties that fail to pay (§ 424.57(d)(5), (16)).

Bonds would have to provide that the surety will not dispute CMS's overpayment determination and will pay regardless of pending appeals, and CMS could decline bonds from sureties that fail to pay (§ 424.57(d)(5), (16)). Accreditation surveys. A new accreditation survey would be required after any change in majority ownership, even outside the 36-month window or within an exception, and after any practice location change (§ 424.58(e)(8)).

Key Changes if the Proposed Policy is Finalized

Currently, there is no requirement to disclose marketers, wholesalers, or fulfillment vendors, all of which the Proposed Rule would require to be reported in PECOS by the DMEPOS supplier. In response to CMS’s position that sureties have frequently resisted payment, the Proposed Rule would require changes to surety bond terms and CMS’s review of sureties.

Practical Impact on Healthcare Providers

DMEPOS suppliers, including pharmacies, HHAs, hospitals, and physician practices that furnish DMEPOS, would face new operational workflows and recordkeeping. Surety bond costs and availability may change as sureties reprice the expanded obligations.

Compliance Considerations for Stakeholders

Build a vendor inventory (marketers, fulfillment, wholesalers) and diligence each vendor for program integrity risk.

Engage with your surety on renewal terms and factor survey timing into DMEPOS transactions and relocations.

5. Expanded Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment Requirements

Summary of Proposed Policy Enrollment. Revised § 455.416 would add mandatory Medicaid and CHIP denial and termination grounds (such as felony convictions within 10 years, certain misdemeanors, DEA registration actions, false or misleading information, and abusive prescribing or ordering), subject to a documented state "best interests" exception, along with expanded disclosure of owners' and managers' adverse histories under any current or former name. States would also have to report each denial or termination to CMS monthly, including any decision not to deny or terminate under that exception.

Revised § 455.416 would add mandatory Medicaid and CHIP denial and termination grounds (such as felony convictions within 10 years, certain misdemeanors, DEA registration actions, false or misleading information, and abusive prescribing or ordering), subject to a documented state "best interests" exception, along with expanded disclosure of owners' and managers' adverse histories under any current or former name. States would also have to report each denial or termination to CMS monthly, including any decision not to deny or terminate under that exception. National Provider Identifier (NPI) and managed care. States would be required to collect, maintain, and use NPIs for all eligible Medicaid and CHIP providers across enrollment, revalidation, claims processing, managed care oversight, program integrity, and reporting. Medicaid managed care plans would have to report beneficiary deaths and changes of address within 30 days and return related overpayments.

Key Changes if the Proposed Policy is Finalized

Under current rules, the Medicaid denial and termination grounds are narrower and less aligned with Medicare.

Practical Impact on Healthcare Providers

The expanded denial and termination grounds would reduce the risk that providers revoked from Medicare continue billing Medicaid or CHIP, and the Medicaid managed care and NPI provisions would tighten data matching across state systems.

Compliance Considerations for Stakeholders

Update Medicaid disclosure processes to capture expanded adverse history for owners, agents, and managing employees.

How to Prepare for and Comment on the CRUSH Proposed Rule

Track the rulemaking. Monitor docket CMS-2026-0826. Comments are due Jan. 19, 2027. Several provisions interact with the pending CY 2027 Home Health Prospective Payment System proposed rule, so stakeholders should follow both.

Monitor docket CMS-2026-0826. Comments are due Jan. 19, 2027. Several provisions interact with the pending CY 2027 Home Health Prospective Payment System proposed rule, so stakeholders should follow both. Comment strategically. CMS has expressly requested comments on MA enrollment exceptions, network adequacy and access impacts, and cost estimates. Specific, data-supported comments, including proposed regulatory text, are most likely to influence the final rule.

CMS has expressly requested comments on MA enrollment exceptions, network adequacy and access impacts, and cost estimates. Specific, data-supported comments, including proposed regulatory text, are most likely to influence the final rule. Assess exposure. Map each proposal to your organization: MA billing by unenrolled practitioners, co-located or hospice leadership arrangements, DMEPOS ordering and marketing, ownership structures, and Medicaid revenue concentration.

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