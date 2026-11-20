Overview

On November 12, 2026, on the eve of their initial expirations, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced extensions and modifications to the nationwide hospice and home health enrollment moratoria initially implemented in May 2026. The nationwide moratoria are extended for an additional six months until May 2027, at which point they may be further extended or modified for an additional six months.

In depth

New hospices and home health agencies subject to extension; existing enrollments get reprieve

CMS initiated the initial hospice and home health enrollment moratoria as a mechanism to combat fraud, waste, and abuse in each industry. In extending the moratoria, CMS stated that its concerns regarding fraud, waste, and abuse remain.

However, CMS only extended the moratoria for new hospice and home health agency enrollments. CMS believes that new enrollments provide the greatest risk of fraud, waste, and abuse, in part because CMS does not have any prior experience with these providers. Accordingly, the current moratoria only apply to new hospice and home health enrollments, including those triggered by the 36-month rule.

Prior restrictions on existing hospices and home health agencies adding new hospice locations and home health agency branches were allowed to expire and are now permitted. Providers may now submit applications to make these changes to their existing enrollment records.

State Medicaid moratoria left in place

CMS has not imposed corresponding Medicaid enrollment moratoria but has encouraged states to do so. CMS’s moratoria extensions do not affect the state law hospice moratoria in Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island or the home health agency Medicaid enrollment moratoria in Ohio and Rhode Island, and do not prohibit additional states from taking action.

Takeaways

The extension means that transactions in the hospice and home health industries will continue to require detailed analysis to determine whether the moratoria are triggered, as well as careful structuring, but CMS took industry commentary into account in permitting new practice locations.

The moratoria extension announcement also signals CMS’s continued focus on identifying fraud, waste, and abuse among hospice and home health providers. Providers should ensure that their enrollment records are current and that any required changes are reported timely to avoid foot faults that may result in an adverse enrollment action. Providers should also ensure that their compliance programs are active, prepare for CMS site visits, and conduct internal auditing of regulatory risk areas.

The McDermott difference

We regularly advise providers, suppliers, health systems, private equity sponsors, and other healthcare investors on Medicare enrollment, reimbursement, program integrity, transactional diligence, and regulatory compliance matters. If you have questions about the extended hospice or home health moratoria, or how these changes may affect your organization, please contact one of the authors or your regular McDermott Will & Schulte lawyer.