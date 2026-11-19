Highlights

On Nov. 12, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) extended Medicare enrollment moratoria for home health agencies (HHAs) and hospice agencies for an additional six months.

These moratoria apply to new enrollments, including nonexempt changes in majority ownership.

On Nov. 4, CMS also established new Medicare enrollment revocation criteria for 2027, effective Jan. 4, 2027.

We recommend contacting legal counsel with home health agency and hospice agency enrollment questions or before engaging in a transaction involving these agencies.

Medicare Enrollment Moratoria for Home Health and Hospice Agencies Extended Through May 2027

On May 13, CMS implemented temporary nationwide enrollment moratoria on home health agencies and hospice agencies. On Nov. 12, CMS extended the moratoria for an additional six months, through May 12, 2027, effective Nov. 13, 2026. These moratoria apply to new enrollments, including nonexempt changes in majority ownership (CIMOs). These CIMOs include asset sales, stock transfers, mergers, and consolidations involving the agency that occur within 36 months after its initial enrollment or its most recent CIMO, unless an exception applies. These moratoria may also prohibit location changes on a case-by-case basis at CMS’s discretion if the location changes involve a change of geographic community, patient population served, and/or clinical or administrative staff.

New HHA and Hospice Medicare Enrollment Revocation Criteria in 2027

As part of its Calendar Year 2027 Home Health Prospective Payment System Final Rule, CMS established the following new HHA and hospice agency enrollment revocation criteria for 2027:

All enrollment revocations, including revocations of HHAs and hospice agencies, will take effect retroactively. The effective date depends on the revocation ground. For many grounds, it is the date the noncompliance began. For other grounds, it is the date of a specific triggering event, such as a license action, exclusion, or conviction, or the date CMS determines that revocation is warranted. CMS may revoke HHA and hospice agency enrollment for failure to comply with CIMO enrollment requirements. CMS may revoke the enrollment of any provider type based on revocation or suspension of the licenses of the agency’s owners or managing employees (e.g., administrators and medical and nursing directors), or of their enrollment in a federal healthcare program, such as Medicaid.

What the Moratoria Extension Means for Home Health and Hospice Transactions

Because of their extension, the HHA and hospice agency enrollment moratoria will continue to prohibit new HHA and hospice agency enrollments and certain location changes through May 12, 2027. They will also continue to impact transactions in 2027, as HHAs and hospice agencies formed as a result of CIMOs will not be able to enroll in Medicare while the moratoria are in effect.

Finally, CMS has increased its avenues for revoking Medicare enrollment of all provider types, making it even more crucial for the owners and managing employees of the agencies to remain in good standing with state licensure boards and federal healthcare programs.