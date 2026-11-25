On September 30, 2026, Governor Gavin Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 1979 (“AB 1979”),1 adding new guardrails for artificial intelligence (“AI”) in health care. Effective January 1, 2027, the law addresses the displacement of licensed professionals’ clinical judgment and the handling of medical information by consumer-facing health care chatbot businesses. Health systems, physician practices, and digital health companies should examine how their AI tools affect clinical decisions and handle patient information.2

AI Clinical Decision Support

AB 1979 requires health facilities, clinics, physicians’ offices, and offices of a group practice to take reasonable steps to preserve a licensed health care provider’s ability, acting within their scope of practice, to exercise independent professional judgment when patient care is informed by a clinical decision support system. A “clinical decision support system” is an AI system that produces a prediction, classification, recommendation, evaluation, or analysis that aids clinical decision making related to timing of care, diagnosis, or treatment. This definition does not include systems providing appointment management, such as booking, canceling, and rescheduling appointments, appointment reminders, patient education and pre-visit materials and preparation, and payment processing, to the extent that independently performing these activities does not require a professional license.3

The law also limits the use of AI to perform clinical functions that require a professional license. Health facilities, clinics, physicians’ offices, and offices of a group practice are prohibited from using AI technology to independently perform clinical functions that must be performed by a licensed person under law or to direct, guide, supervise, or instruct unlicensed personnel to perform those functions. However, a trainee can use AI tools under a supervised course of study while working toward licensure.4

The law does not apply to automated decision systems for communications and documentation that do not involve professional judgment. Automated systems generating reminders to patients, informing patients of updates to their health records, or assisting patients with finding information at their request are permitted.5

A physician’s violation of AB 1979 is subject to the jurisdiction of the Medical Board of California or the Osteopathic Medical Board of California, as applicable. The health care professional licensing board may pursue an injunction or restraining order to enforce this law to the extent that a violation constitutes the practice of a health care profession without a license. This authority does not preclude a health care professional licensing board or enforcement agency from pursuing any other legally authorized remedy.6

Health Care Chatbots

AB 1979 amends California’s Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (“CMIA”) to deem businesses that offer health care chatbots for consumers to manage their information, or for the diagnosis, treatment, or management of a medical condition, as health care providers subject to the requirements of the CMIA. This designation applies only for CMIA purposes.

A “health care chatbot” is a generative AI system with a natural language interface that: (1) provides adaptive, human-like responses to user inputs; (2) is marketed as facilitating or supporting health services to a consumer; and (3) uses health care chatbot information to facilitate or support health services to a consumer. “Health care chatbot information” includes information related to a consumer’s physical or mental health or wellness that the consumer provides to the chatbot, directly or by allowing access, or that the chatbot collects, generates, or infers.7

The existing confidentiality standards and penalty provisions remain unchanged, but they now extend to the specific health care chatbot category.8

Takeaways

Providers operating in California should review their use of AI to ensure that licensed professionals remain appropriately involved in clinical decision-making. The revisions to the CMIA may also bring health care entities not previously subject to the CMIA within the Act’s scope. Health care businesses that offer chatbots should therefore assess whether the amended CMIA applies to their operations and prepare to comply with any applicable obligations.

*Mayah Gaines is a law clerk in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Footnotes

1. Cal. Assemb. B. 1979, 2025–2026 Reg. Sess. (2026), available at https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260AB1979.

2. AB 1979, 2026 Cal. Stat., ch. 854 (approved Sept. 30, 2026), §§ 1–3; Cal. Const. art. IV, § 8(c)(1). See chaptered AB 1979 and constitutional effective-date rule.

3. AB 1979, § 1 (adding Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 22758.5(a), (e)(4)).

4. AB 1979, § 1 (adding Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 22758.5(b)).

5. AB 1979, § 1 (adding Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 22758.5(d)).

6. AB 1979, § 1 (adding Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 22758.5(c)).

7. AB 1979, §§ 2–3 (amending Cal. Civ. Code §§ 56.05(i), 56.06(f)).