Beyond Nursing Home Eligibility: What PACE Can Teach Us About The Future Of Integrated Care

The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) has become an important part of how we care for older adults with significant medical and long-term care needs. Its value lies not simply in the services it provides, but in how those services are organized. Rather than requiring individuals to navigate separate medical, social and long-term care systems, PACE brings those services together through an interdisciplinary team and an integrated financing structure.

As policymakers look for ways to help older adults remain independent longer, it is worth asking why this kind of coordination should wait until someone requires nursing facility-level care. The answer is more complicated than simply expanding PACE eligibility.

The CMS Innovation Center (CMMI) has previously examined whether PACE-like approaches could serve populations outside the traditional program. Its earlier Request for Information under the PACE Innovation Act1 contemplated, among other groups, older Medicare beneficiaries who did not require nursing facility care. While a new demonstration for this population has not been publicly established, the underlying policy questions remain relevant, particularly as federal and state programs continue to look for ways to improve care while managing expenditures.

What Makes PACE Different

Congress established PACE as a permanent Medicare and Medicaid program through the Balanced Budget Act of 1997.2 Sections 1894 and 1934 of the Social Security Act3 set out its basic structure, including nursing facility-level-of-care eligibility, comprehensive services, interdisciplinary care management and capitated financing.

PACE serves individuals whose medical and functional needs often require considerable coordination across providers and care settings. Its interdisciplinary team addresses those needs collectively, while its financing structure makes the organization responsible for coordinating and paying for covered care.

Congress also allowed some flexibility in how PACE organizations operate, but that flexibility has limits. Under 42 C.F.R. § 460.26,4 CMS cannot waive requirements involving nursing facility-level-of-care eligibility, comprehensive integrated services, the interdisciplinary approach, capitated financing or full financial risk.

That distinction matters. Policymakers can explore how PACE principles might benefit other populations without changing the program Congress established. There may be good reasons to preserve traditional PACE while testing different approaches for people who are not yet eligible.

The Case for Intervening Earlier

Many of the challenges PACE addresses begin before someone needs a nursing facility level of care. An older adult may have multiple chronic conditions, increasing difficulty managing medications, an exhausted family caregiver or growing limitations in daily activities. Yet that older adult may not qualify for PACE and may have limited access to the kind of coordinated support that could help prevent further decline.

Earlier intervention may help some of these individuals. The harder question is determining which services they need and how to organize them. A person with emerging functional limitations may benefit from regular assessments, care coordination, medication management and caregiver support. That does not necessarily mean the person needs the full range of services or infrastructure associated with traditional PACE.

The distinction between PACE’s principles and its delivery structure is important here. The goal should be to preserve the clinical value of integrated care while matching the intensity of services to individuals’ needs and maintaining accountability for outcomes.

CMS’s Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model5 offers a useful comparison. GUIDE organizes care coordination and caregiver support for individuals with dementia without adopting PACE’s full benefit or financing structure. It illustrates how coordinated services can be designed for a defined population without duplicating an existing program.

The Financing Challenge

Any effort to reach individuals before they need a nursing facility level of care should address three questions: Can earlier intervention slow functional decline or delay the need for institutional care? Can it help individuals avoid or delay spending down their resources to qualify for Medicaid? And can the services be delivered at a cost that participants and public programs can reasonably sustain?

These questions are related, but they are not interchangeable. A model might improve health outcomes without generating immediate savings. It might reduce hospital utilization but require substantial spending on care coordination and supportive services. Even a clinically effective model may be difficult to expand if its costs are too high.

The issue is especially important for Medicare-only beneficiaries. Under traditional PACE, individuals who are not eligible for Medicaid may face substantial premiums associated with the long-term care component of the program. A similar financing burden for people with less advanced needs could undermine one of the purposes of earlier intervention: helping them preserve financial resources and remain independent.

Reducing the intensity of services may help, but costs will not necessarily decline proportionately. Staffing, clinical oversight, technology, facilities and administrative requirements create expenses that cannot always be adjusted to match individual utilization.

Financing must also account for changes in participants’ eligibility over time. An individual might enter a demonstration as a Medicare-only beneficiary and later become eligible for Medicaid without meeting the nursing facility level-of-care requirement. That transition raises questions about coverage, payment responsibility and continuity of care. Those issues should be part of the model’s design from the beginning. Otherwise, a demonstration could show promising clinical results while creating financing or coverage problems that make broader implementation difficult.

The Role of Federal and State Policy

Section 1115A of the Social Security Act6 gives CMMI authority to test innovative payment and service delivery models. That authority, however, is subject to statutory limits.7 Whether a particular PACE-informed demonstration could proceed under existing authority would depend on its structure, the statutory requirements implicated and the specific waivers, if any, necessary to implement it.

This is more than a technical legal issue. It affects whether a new approach should operate within an existing program or as a separate model with its own eligibility, benefit and payment requirements.

States would also need to be involved. Medicaid eligibility, home and community-based services, managed care arrangements and provider capacity differ across states. A demonstration focused primarily on Medicare spending may not adequately account for its longer-term implications for Medicaid, particularly if delaying Medicaid eligibility is among its objectives.

The National PACE Association and the Center for Health Care Strategies have also been examining barriers to broader PACE access, including enrollment, financing, workforce capacity and operational flexibility. Recent CMS guidance addressing rural PACE operations8 similarly reflects an interest in expanding access within the existing program. Those efforts are important, but expanding traditional PACE and developing a related model for people with less advanced needs are different policy undertakings. They need not compete with one another.

What Should Come Next?

PACE’s experience could inform care for people who do not yet need a nursing facility level of care. But the case for earlier intervention should rest on more than the assumption that it will produce better outcomes at lower cost. A carefully designed demonstration could help establish which populations benefit most, which services they need, how to finance those services and whether improvements in health and functional status can be sustained over time. It should also measure what happens as participants’ needs change, including transitions to Medicaid eligibility and, where appropriate, traditional PACE.

PACE has shown the value of taking responsibility for a person’s care across multiple settings rather than leaving individuals and families to coordinate fragmented services themselves. The question is whether those same principles can be applied earlier, at a level of intensity and cost appropriate to the people being served. That is a question worth testing. The lessons could be valuable not only for PACE, but for the broader effort to help older adults remain safely in their homes and communities.

Footnotes

1. Pub. L. No. 114-85.

2. Pub. L. No. 105-33, § 1852(h), 111 Stat. 251 (1997).

3. 42 U.S.C. §§ 1395eee; id. at § 1396u-4.

4. 42 C.F.R. § 460.26 (2019).

5. GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) Model, CMS.gov (Oct. 27, 2026, at 10:11 AM), https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide.

6. 42 U.S.C. § 1315a(c).

7. See 42 U.S.C. § 1396u-4(f)(2)(B); U.S.C. § 1315a(d)(1); 42 U.S.C. § 1395eee(f)(2)(B).