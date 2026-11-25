Highlights

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has released Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy Rules revisions to support coordinated care and individual engagement on November 16, 2026.

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking by OCR was published almost six years ago and included several proposed changes regarding patients' rights to access their own protected health information, facilitating certain information sharing and reducing administrative burdens.

The final rules adopt some, but not all, of the proposed changes. Covered entities are required to comply 180 days after the effective date (expected to be July 2027), with an extended transition period for modifying qualifying Business Associate Agreements.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) on November 16, 2026, released long-awaited Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy Rule revisions to support coordinated care and individual engagement. The final rules are designed to help build a "digital ecosystem in which patients can view, manage, use, and share their health information through digital applications and other modern solutions." On December 10, 2020, OCR issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), which was published in the Federal Register on January 21, 2021. The NPRM included several proposed changes relating to patients' rights to access their own protected health information (PHI), facilitating certain information sharing and reducing administrative burdens. This article analyzes some of the key changes that HIPAA-regulated entities should address in their compliance programs.

Access Rights

Proposed Rule Provisions on Access Rights

The NPRM proposed changes to a patient's right to access records. The HIPAA rules prior to the effective date of the latest revision indicated that covered entities generally had up to 30 days to act on a patient's request to access records. The NPRM proposed to reduce the response time for most requests to 15 days. The proposed rules also included a change to current regulatory language that allows a patient to direct PHI to a third party. A 15-day timeframe was proposed that would apply to an individual's request to send PHI in an electronic health record (EHR) to a third party.

The NPRM proposed to limit the ability of covered entities to impose certain conditions on individuals requesting access to their own PHI. Accepting only paper requests for access, requiring patients to come in person to the facility to obtain records or permitting patients to access records only through an online portal would all be prohibited as unreasonable measures.

The proposed rules included several ways patients could access their PHI free of charge. For example, there would be no charge to view or obtain a copy of records through use of an "internet-based method," such as a personal health application that connects to application programming interfaces. Fees for other types of access would be limited to the cost of labor for copying, supplies if non-electronic copies are made, actual postage for mailing and shipping copies that are not electronic, and preparing a summary of PHI if agreed to by the individual. Up-front fees would be permissible, but covered entities would be encouraged to waive fees for patients unable to pay.

The Privacy Rule requires a covered entity to verify the identity and authority of the person requesting PHI. The proposed rules included a provision prohibiting a covered entity from instituting "unreasonable identity verification measures" for a person seeking to access that individual's own PHI. Potentially unreasonable measures could include requiring individuals to notarize a request, "fill out a form with the extensive information contained in a HIPAA authorization," require third parties that are not business associates to enter into a business associate agreement or provide proof of identity in person if there is a more convenient option that can be achieved remotely.

Final Access Rights Rule Changes

OCR recognizes that achieving the goal of a healthcare system that promotes health while reducing administrative burdens, individuals and their caregivers "need to have prompt access to the individual's PHI in a manner that both protects the individual's privacy and minimizes burdens on individuals." OCR has entered into numerous settlements with covered entities that were not providing individuals sufficient access to their own medical information and continues to field complaints about access problems. Sixty-three percent of the information blocking claims received by HHS' Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology are from patients.

The final care coordination rules promote individual engagement in their own healthcare by facilitating greater PHI access in several ways. The shortened access timeline in the proposed rule was adopted so that after the compliance deadline for the changes, covered entities will have to respond to an access request within 15 calendar days of receiving the request and may get only one 30-day extension. Covered entities are permitted to require individuals to make their access requests in writing. Measures may not be imposed on individuals making access requests when there is a way to make such requests less burdensome for the individual and practicable for the entity. For example, a covered entity could not require written requests to be submitted only through a patient portal when the request could instead be emailed to a member of the covered entity's workforce. OCR intends to issue additional guidance on access requests.

Individuals will have the right to direct copies of PHI to third parties but, consistent with a 2020 U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia decision, this right applies only to PHI in an electronic health record and not paper records. This "right of access to direct" is limited to PHI in a designated record set. Though OCR indicated that a health plan could maintain an electronic health record when it is integrated with one or more healthcare providers, the "health plan's maintenance of claims, enrollment, utilization management, payment, or other administrative records does not, by itself, cause those records, or the electronic information system in which they are maintained, to constitute an electronic health record."

Covered entities may not impede an individual's "right of access to direct merely because the covered entity does not agree with the individual's decision to direct a copy of their PHI to an attorney or other person." However, prior to disclosing the PHI, the covered entity must verify the identity of the person requesting PHI and the authority of that person to have access if such person is not known to the covered entity. Additionally, the covered entity cannot impose "an unreasonable identity verification requirement on an individual attempting to exercise the right of access."

Finally, the final rule adopts a new term, "personal health application," at 45 C.F.R. 164.501, to support an individual's right to obtain a copy of their electronic PHI through consumer-facing apps. The new definition seeks to separate patient-controlled tools from enterprise or clinical software so that apps operated primarily on behalf of a covered entity, clinical trial sponsor or medical product company conducting research fall outside this definition. This addition will alter how covered entities process individual right-of-access requests.

Information Sharing

The proposed rule had several goals, including improving care coordination. For example, patients experiencing serious mental illness (SMI) or substance use disorder (SUD) often need to receive assistance from family, friends and caregivers. The proposed rule would change several provisions of the Privacy Rule to allow disclosures of PHI to those who need it for purposes related to the best interests of the SMI or SUD patient. The current Privacy Rule allows covered entities to exercise "professional judgment" in determining whether to make certain disclosures. The NPRM proposed to replace that standard with a "good faith belief" about an individual's best interests. Additionally, covered entities could disclose an individual's PHI in certain situations based on a "serious and reasonably foreseeable threat" standard rather than the current "serious and imminent threat" standard. The NPRM also proposed allowing a covered entity to satisfy its obligations to verify a requestor's identity in emergencies or other situations if the covered entity acts in good faith and believes that the disclosure is relevant to the requestor's involvement with the individual's healthcare or payment for care.

The proposed rules sought to amend the definition of "health care operations" to clarify its relationship to case management and care coordination. Additionally, the NPRM sought to modify HIPAA's standards regarding use and disclosure of the "minimum necessary" PHI to indicate that, as with treatment uses and disclosures, the minimum necessary standard does not apply to care coordination and case management related to individuals. The NPRM also proposed to expressly permit disclosures to social services agencies, community-based organizations, home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, and similar third parties for individual-level care coordination and case management.

The proposed regulatory changes would clarify that disclosures may be made to the Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS), which assists certain individuals, including those who are deaf, with telephone calls. The definition of "business associate" would exclude TRS providers.

Prior to the final rule, the Privacy Rule allowed covered entities to use and disclose PHI of individuals who are U.S. Armed Forces personnel for activities necessary to ensure proper execution of the military mission, provided the purposes for which the PHI may be used or disclosed are published in the Federal Register. The proposed rules would expand this to all uniformed services.

Interestingly, HHS in the final rule declined to finalize some of the most closely watched information sharing proposals. The final rule does not replace the "professional judgment" standard with a "good faith" standard, and it retains the "serious and imminent threat" standard rather than adopting "serious and reasonably foreseeable" language in various incidents throughout the rule. The rule also prohibits covered entities from imposing unreasonable identity verification measures on individuals exercising their rights to access information.

The final rule adds 45 C.F.R. 164.506(c)(6). This provision expressly permits covered entities to disclose PHI, without authorization, to social services agencies, community-based organizations, HCBS providers and similar third parties that provide health or human services to specific individuals for individual-level care coordination and case management. HHS characterizes this as a clarification of existing permissions rather than a new interpretation. The minimum necessary standard applies where applicable, and a business associate agreement is required only if the recipient is acting as a business associate. The provision does not authorize disclosures to law enforcement or child welfare agencies for investigatory purposes. Individuals may still request restrictions. Disclosures under this permission also remain subject to other applicable laws, such as 42 C.F.R. Part 2 for SUD records.

The final rule also adopts the TRS proposals. It expressly permits disclosures to TRS communications assistants and excludes TRS providers from the definition of "business associate." It also expands the Armed Forces permission to all uniformed services, which now includes the U.S. Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps.

Reducing Regulatory Burdens

The proposed rules sought to reduce certain regulatory burdens regarding the HIPAA Notice of Privacy Practices (NPP) but would also add certain burdens and costs – at least initially. Currently, covered healthcare providers with direct treatment relationships with individuals must provide patients an NPP. They must also make a good faith effort to obtain the individual's written acknowledgement that the NPP was received and, if the individual does not provide written acknowledgement, document why. HHS proposed to eliminate the requirement to obtain written acknowledgement that the individual received the NPP. This requirement would be replaced with giving individuals the right to discuss the NPP with a person the covered entity designates. The NPP would also have to be modified by changing the header to provide individuals with information about how to access their PHI, how to file complaints, and the right to receive a copy of the notice and discuss it with the designated person. All covered entities would have to change their NPPs, which would likely involve costs to update posted NPPs and NPPs that were already printed.1

The final rule does implement most of these changes, reducing certain regulatory burdens regarding the NPP, but adding others. The final rule includes both administrative and content changes with respect to the NPP.

The biggest administrative change is the elimination of the written acknowledgement of NPP receipt requirement, which also eliminates the requirement to document failures to obtain a written acknowledgement, including documentation of good faith efforts to obtain written acknowledgement and a reason for the covered entity's failure to obtain the written acknowledgement. This change also eliminates the need to store acknowledgement-related documentation for six years. HHS points out that eliminating the written acknowledgement and acknowledgement storage requirements does not eliminate HIPAA's requirement for retaining copies of NPP versions.

Content changes include a new requirement that the NPP include a statement of an individual's right to discuss the NPP with a person designated by the covered entity. The rule suggests a variety of ways in which a covered entity could meet this new requirement, such as making an on-site person with knowledge of the NPP available during business hours – a requirement that is encouraged but not specifically required by the final rule – or an offer to schedule meetings or phone calls with knowledgeable individuals or even the use of artificial intelligence to triage NPP questions.

The final rule also contains a requirement that the NPP describe how an individual can exercise the right of access to obtain a copy of their records at limited cost or, in some cases, free of charge, as well as the right of access to direct PHI to a "person designated by the individual."

The final rule also requires a new NPP header highlighting that the NPP includes information about 1) how to access health information, 2) how to file a HIPAA complaint and 3) individuals' rights to their health information, including the right to receive a copy of the NPP and discuss its contents with a designated person or office.

The final rule notes that HHS will provide a model NPP prior to the final rule's compliance date.

What Now?

Covered entities and business associates should take steps now in response to the HIPAA Privacy Rule revisions, including the following compliance recommendations:

revise HIPAA policies and procedures to adjust the timeline for responding to requests for access to PHI to 15 calendar days in most situations

develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure that measures are not imposed on individuals making access requests when there is a way to make requests less burdensome for the individual and more practicable for the covered entity

amend existing Business Associate Agreements

amend NPP content to reflect the new header and language regarding the individual's right to access

revise policies and procedures to eliminate the requirements to obtain an individual's written acknowledgment regarding the receipt of an NPP

designate a person or office for discussing the NPP and answering questions

amend policies and procedures and applicable fee structure for responding to requests for access to PHI, including when the covered entity or business associate must provide the individual with access to PHI free of charge

amend HIPAA policies and procedures regarding disclosures of PHI for healthcare operations

Compliance Deadlines

The final rules are expected to be published in the Federal Register on November 19, 2026, then be effective 60 days after publication – mid-January 2027. Regulated entities will have additional time (180 days after the effective date) to come into compliance, anticipated for mid-July 2027. The final rule also provides a one-year transition period following the effective date for regulated entities to amend their Business Associate Agreements.

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