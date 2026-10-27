Why Going Public May Decide Your Bank’s Future

Consolidation continues to reshape the banking industry. The number of FDIC-insured banks has fallen from over 18,000 in the mid-1980s to fewer than 4,300 today. Bank M&A activity remains steady, with deal volume growing in 2024 and 2025, and 2026 looking to come close to 2025 numbers.

During the first half of 2026, community banks with less than $1 billion in assets made up almost 90% of the sellers in announced deals, signaling a shift in the seller mix to smaller community banks with strong earnings capacity. Private bank boards and management may want to consider what is required in the current environment to remain independent and achieve growth and scale, or alternatively become a target for larger acquirers. One strategy a private bank can use is to go public through an initial public offering (IPO) or direct listing on an exchange, which can provide capital, currency and liquidity for future growth. Here are three reasons why now may be the time for your bank to go public.

1. Increased Access to Capital

Banks typically go public through a holding company structure, in which the regulated financial institution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the holding company. Through this structure, the bank can gain increased access to capital. Alternatively, a private community bank’s capital options are generally narrow: retained earnings, private placements to a limited investor pool or holding company private debt issuances. By becoming a public issuer, the bank can gain access to a broader institutional and retail investor base, execute underwritten follow-on equity and debt offerings and use the shelf registration process available under SEC rules which provides a quick “go to market” process.

Bank regulators always favor a strong capital position for their regulated institutions. Public market access allows a community bank to raise equity when conditions are favorable, not merely when examiners force the issue. A public company with ready access to the capital markets has a more flexible path to meet regulatory capital requirements and expectations as it grows.

2. Currency for Acquisitions

In an industry undergoing consolidation, publicly traded stock is the most useful acquisition currency a bank holding company can have. Sellers can receive freely tradable shares with a visible daily price, rather than illiquid stock they must value by negotiation. Registered shares also let an acquirer use SEC Form S-4 to offer stock to the target’s shareholders, and deal terms tend to be cleaner when both sides can determine the market’s valuation.

Public status also supports shareholders and employees. Registered, tradable shares give long-time shareholders a way to diversify or exit without finding a private buyer. Equity compensation becomes more attractive to the talent community banks compete to hire and retain, because there is a liquid market for the stock.

3. Enhanced Credibility and Visibility

Another distinct reason private community banks should consider going public is enhanced credibility and market visibility: going public can strengthen a private bank’s institutional profile by increasing transparency, establishing a publicly observable valuation and raising its profile with clients, employees, counterparties and potential strategic partners. The discipline of operating as a public company can also reinforce governance, reporting and performance accountability, potentially helping the bank attract and retain senior talent and deepen relationships with sophisticated institutional and high net worth clients.

A Straightforward Caveat

Going public is not free. Banks will incur legal, audit and investor relations expenses to execute an IPO or direct exchange listing, which are commonly estimated in the high six figures to low seven figures annually. Moreover, the board and management will face increased scrutiny and activist exposure once the bank goes public. Management will be expected to deliver on quarterly results, which is a more difficult environment than most private banks face. A public bank that cannot show consistent earnings and a credible growth story may not earn a market valuation worth the cost.

The Bottom Line

For a community bank with scale, a growth strategy, and disciplined governance, going public through an IPO or direct listing and becoming an SEC registrant can supply capital, acquisition currency and liquidity that a private structure cannot match. Therefore, the question facing most private banks in this environment of continuing consolidation is no longer whether they can handle the obligations and costs of being public, but whether the bank can afford to stay on the sidelines. Private bank boards would be wise to consult their legal counsel and financial advisors for a cost-benefit analysis of how going public can provide benefits in the current market.