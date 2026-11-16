Former CFTC Commissioner and GW Law Professor Kristin Johnson’s SEC nomination would mark a return to federal regulatory service. The bipartisan slate comes as both agencies address digital assets, stock perpetuals, and AI oversight.

President Donald Trump has nominated four new commissioners to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), moving to restore bipartisan representation at two agencies that have spent much of the past year operating with unusually small leadership teams. The nominations, sent to the Senate on November 12 include former CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson and Steven Levine for the SEC, along with Nathan Anonick and Matthew Rowland for the CFTC. All four nominations require Senate confirmation. The nominees would join the agencies as Congress considers digital-asset legislation and courts examine the regulation of new financial products.

The SEC and CFTC face overlapping questions about digital assets, derivatives, and investor protection. Cryptocurrency markets are moving toward a more defined federal framework. Prediction markets are testing the boundaries of existing derivatives laws. Perpetual futures tied to individual stocks have prompted litigation over the division of authority between the agencies. Artificial intelligence is changing how financial institutions operate, disclose information, and manage risk. Democrats won majorities in the House and Senate in the November midterm elections, potentially changing the political environment in which both agencies operate. Additional commissioners would participate in developing rules, evaluating enforcement priorities, and deciding how the agencies exercise their overlapping authority. Bipartisan support could help policies survive a change in administration, although the nominees’ positions on individual measures remain uncertain.

The Nominees and the Seats They Would Fill

The White House submitted the following nominations to the Senate on November 12:

President Trump has selected two Republicans and two Democrats with experience in financial regulation and digital-asset policy. Confirmation of all four would restore Democratic representation at both agencies, but it would not fill every commission seat. The White House identifies Levine as the proposed successor to Hester Peirce and Johnson as the proposed successor to Caroline Crenshaw. Levine previously served at the SEC as counsel and deputy chief of staff to Commissioner Mark Uyeda and subsequently worked at the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Banking Dive reports that he became senior counsel to the secretary of labor in November. Anonick serves as senior counsel on the Senate Agriculture Committee and has worked on digital-asset market structure legislation. Rowland is a CFTC lawyer with legislative and intergovernmental affairs experience; CoinDesk also reports that he previously served on Johnson’s CFTC staff.

The agencies are determining how securities, derivatives, and payments rules apply to products that combine features of several markets. If confirmed, the nominees would participate in that work. The SEC has been advancing Chairman Paul Atkins’ regulatory priorities, including efforts to modernize the treatment of digital assets. The CFTC, under Chairman Michael Selig, has taken an increasingly prominent role in debates over cryptocurrency derivatives and event contracts. Adding commissioners with different professional backgrounds and political perspectives could change how those initiatives are debated, developed, and ultimately implemented.

Broader participation could require the agencies to address additional legal objections and build support for their policies. For financial institutions making long-term compliance and investment decisions, the durability of those policies matters.

Johnson’s Prior Service and SEC Nomination

Kristin Johnson served as a CFTC Commissioner beginning in 2022. Her term ended in April 2025, and she remained at the Commission until September 3, 2025, as she explained in her departure statement. Before joining the Commission, she was a law professor and had practiced in private law firms and at a major financial institution. She is now the Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law at George Washington University Law School. Her SEC nomination would mark a return to federal regulatory service more than a year after her departure from the CFTC. During her CFTC tenure, Johnson focused extensively on market integrity, financial technology, customer protection, risk management, and the regulatory challenges presented by digital assets. Her nomination is also personally meaningful to me. I had the opportunity to work as Professor Johnson’s research assistant during law school, when she also taught my Securities Regulation course. I remember her as a particularly thoughtful scholar who took seriously both the legal framework governing financial markets and the practical consequences of regulatory decisions. It is gratifying to see someone whose work influenced my own approach to securities regulation nominated to serve at the SEC.

Johnson’s CFTC experience includes issues the SEC faces as the agencies reconcile overlapping authority over financial products. Her public statements have generally emphasized the importance of market integrity, customer protections, and effective oversight. She has also expressed concerns about conflicts of interest and risk management in digital-asset markets.

Her positions on pending SEC matters, jurisdictional disputes, and the agencies’ current treatment of stock perpetuals remain unestablished by those statements.

The SEC and CFTC Are Defending a Shared Position on Stock Perpetuals

The SEC and CFTC are defending a shared litigation position concerning perpetual futures tied to individual U.S. stocks. These products allow traders to obtain economic exposure to a stock’s price movements without purchasing the underlying shares. Unlike conventional futures contracts, perpetual futures do not have a fixed expiration date. One central issue is whether the challenged products are security futures subject to the joint SEC–CFTC framework, rather than products that can proceed under the CFTC’s asserted regulatory treatment. Security-based-swap classification raises a separate set of statutory questions. Each classification requires its own statutory analysis; the agencies’ litigation position leaves classification issues subject to further review.

The distinction has significant consequences for where the products can trade, which intermediaries may offer them, and what protections apply to retail investors. Earlier this month, the Capital Markets Alliance Association, whose members include Cboe and Citadel Securities, brought a challenge involving the CFTC’s treatment of certain single-stock perpetual futures and the requirements that should apply to those products. The litigation has drawn attention because the SEC filed an amicus brief supporting the CFTC’s position, notwithstanding the jurisdictional implications for the SEC itself. Historically, disputes involving the boundaries between securities and derivatives regulation have often reflected institutional disagreements over jurisdiction. Here, the SEC has supported the CFTC’s opposition to interim injunctive relief while describing a continuing role for its own statutory review. The SEC retains securities-law authority and its separate role in reviewing the rule changes.

The public docket lists a December 1, 2026 hearing at 2 p.m. on the preliminary-injunction motion. The motion concerns preliminary relief; a final merits ruling remains separate. Commissioners at both agencies may have to address the litigation’s implications. Johnson has experience with the Commodity Exchange Act, derivatives-market oversight, and the practical operation of CFTC-regulated markets. If confirmed, she would bring that experience directly into SEC deliberations over products that sit near the boundary between the agencies. The Commodity Exchange Act and federal securities laws establish different regulatory regimes for different instruments. Any interagency arrangement must comply with those statutory definitions and requirements.

The agencies may agree on how to interpret those definitions, but their interpretation remains subject to judicial review. The litigation may help determine how much flexibility the SEC and CFTC possess to accommodate new financial products without additional legislation.

Digital-Asset Legislation and Agency Implementation

For years, cryptocurrency businesses operated amid uncertainty about whether particular assets and activities fell within the jurisdiction of the SEC, the CFTC, or both. That uncertainty has affected exchanges, trading platforms, custodians, token issuers, investment advisers, and other market participants. The current administration has pursued a more accommodating regulatory approach, including efforts to provide greater clarity regarding digital-asset classifications and permissible market structures. At the same time, Congress has been considering legislation intended to establish a more comprehensive division of responsibilities between the SEC and CFTC. The nominations of Anonick and Rowland are particularly relevant here. Anonick’s Senate Agriculture Committee work includes digital-asset market structure legislation. Rowland brings a different perspective from the CFTC’s legal and legislative work. Their positions on individual pending bills and proposed rules would require separate assessment.

Their experience could help translate congressional policy objectives into workable regulations if a comprehensive market-structure framework is enacted. The scope of any framework will depend on the legislation Congress adopts. A comprehensive digital-asset framework could reduce uncertainty while simultaneously imposing substantial new obligations on trading venues, intermediaries, custodians, and other market participants. Those obligations could include registration, capital requirements, customer asset protections, conflicts policies, surveillance, recordkeeping, and compliance programs. Policymakers must determine how existing financial activities conducted through new technology fit within registration, supervision, and customer-protection requirements.

The presence of commissioners with experience on both sides of that debate may make the agencies’ eventual policies more defensible. It could also make the process slower and more contentious. Businesses planning around regulatory changes should track final rules, effective dates, and obligations under existing law, including potential liability for past conduct.

Prediction Markets and Event-Contract Classification

Prediction markets raise questions about the application of derivatives and securities law to event contracts. Platforms offering contracts tied to elections, economic indicators, sporting events, and other outcomes have expanded the public’s understanding of what a derivatives market can look like. Their treatment depends on whether a contract is a permissible derivative, whether gaming-related restrictions apply, and how federal derivatives law interacts with state gambling law. Contracts tied to an individual public company’s performance also require analysis under securities law. The CFTC has been central to these disputes, but the SEC’s role could become increasingly important as platforms develop contracts linked to securities, corporate performance, and other traditional capital-markets activity.

Consider a contract that pays based on whether a public company exceeds an earnings target. Depending on its structure, the product may implicate derivatives regulation, securities regulation, or both, including potential security-based-swap questions. Classification requires assessment of the applicable statutory definitions and exclusions. It may also raise questions about material nonpublic information, manipulation, market surveillance, and the adequacy of disclosures to retail participants. The contract’s economic characteristics determine which statutory provisions require analysis. Johnson’s background in derivatives regulation could be especially valuable in evaluating these issues from the SEC’s perspective.

The same is true of the CFTC nominees’ experience with digital-asset legislation and market structure. As the distinction between traditional financial markets and newer event-based products becomes less obvious, coordination between the agencies will become more important.

AI Disclosure and Supervision

Artificial intelligence presents disclosure and supervision issues for securities regulators. The SEC has been examining how public companies describe their AI capabilities, how investment advisers use AI-driven tools, and whether representations about automated investment strategies are accurate and adequately supported. These issues extend beyond conventional disclosure obligations. AI systems are increasingly used for trading, portfolio management, compliance monitoring, customer communications, risk assessment, and financial reporting. That creates difficult questions about governance, supervision, accountability, and the reliability of information presented to investors. Johnson addressed many of these concerns during her CFTC tenure. In her February 23, 2024 speech, Johnson recommended that regulators first examine how financial firms were using AI. Her other proposals addressed stronger sanctions for AI-related wrongdoing and coordination among agencies on financial-market rules. She presented the measures as policy proposals.

She also emphasized the importance of understanding how automated systems make decisions and whether existing supervisory frameworks adequately address the risks those systems introduce. Those supervisory concerns also arise under securities law. The SEC’s March 2024 settled actions involving Delphia and Global Predictions illustrate the application of existing law to allegedly misleading AI claims; the firms settled without admitting or denying the findings. Related supervisory and disclosure questions include whether management understands the technology sufficiently to supervise its use, whether internal controls are appropriate, and whether public disclosures accurately reflect the company’s actual operations and risks.

The same questions arise when companies make substantial investments in AI infrastructure, enter into complex financing arrangements, or disclose revenue relationships that may create misleading impressions about commercial demand. Existing antifraud provisions, disclosure requirements, and supervisory obligations provide authority to address these issues. Applying those requirements consistently will require attention to how firms actually use the technology. Johnson’s prior work suggests that she would be well positioned to contribute to that discussion.

The Midterm Elections Complicate the Confirmation Process

The nominations come shortly after Democrats secured control of Congress in the November midterm elections, setting up a change in congressional leadership in January. That creates a relatively narrow window for the current Senate to consider the nominees before the new Congress convenes. The timing could encourage lawmakers to move quickly on a bipartisan package of nominees. It could also complicate negotiations if senators prefer to revisit the composition of the agencies after the transition. The Senate Banking Committee has already scheduled a November 19, 2026 nomination hearing at 10 a.m. in Room 538 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building that includes Johnson and Levine. The CFTC nominations fall within the Senate Agriculture Committee’s remit. CoinDesk reported on November 13 that the Agriculture Committee had not yet scheduled their hearing. Senate confirmation would follow a separate process, and hearing schedules remain subject to change.

Confirmation prospects will depend on Senate consideration of the nominees. Johnson previously received unanimous Senate confirmation to the CFTC in 2022. That history is relevant, although the political environment has changed considerably since then. More broadly, the elections may influence the regulatory agenda regardless of whether the nominees are confirmed this year. Congress can affect agency priorities through legislation, oversight hearings, appropriations, and public scrutiny. Democratic control of Congress could produce more aggressive oversight of the administration’s approach to cryptocurrency markets, financial institutions, investor protection, and enforcement. It could also complicate efforts to enact digital-asset legislation if lawmakers disagree over the appropriate balance between innovation and investor protections.

For the SEC and CFTC, this means that policies developed over the next several years may need to withstand more substantial congressional scrutiny than those adopted during the earlier portion of the administration.

What the Nominations Mean for Financial Institutions and Market Participants

For businesses regulated by the SEC or CFTC, the nominations have several practical implications. First, the return of bipartisan commissions could make regulatory policy more durable. Rules and interpretations developed through broader agreement may be better positioned to survive changes in administration, although consensus is neither guaranteed nor legally required for many agency actions. Second, coordination between the SEC and CFTC is likely to become even more important. Products involving digital assets, perpetual derivatives, event contracts, and tokenized securities increasingly raise questions that cannot be resolved by looking exclusively at one agency’s rules. Third, investor protection and market integrity are unlikely to disappear as regulatory priorities. Even where policymakers favor innovation, traditional concerns involving fraud, conflicts of interest, custody, market manipulation, and customer protections remain central to federal financial regulation.

Fourth, businesses should distinguish regulatory direction from existing legal obligations. Anticipated legislation, favorable agency statements, and evolving enforcement priorities do not necessarily eliminate registration requirements or other obligations under current law. Finally, the confirmation process itself deserves attention. The composition of the commissions will influence how proposed rules are evaluated, how enforcement priorities are debated, and how the agencies respond to emerging market structures. The resulting decisions will affect firms’ product development, compliance planning, and regulatory engagement.

The Regulatory Work Ahead

The nominees would face questions about which regulatory framework applies to new products, whether existing rules address their risks, and how agencies can accommodate new market structures within their statutory authority. The work requires an understanding of market operations, product structure, and practical compliance requirements.

Johnson’s nomination would bring prior CFTC experience to SEC deliberations over the boundary between securities and derivatives regulation. She would return to federal regulatory service from academia, having left the CFTC in September 2025. The four nominees bring different professional backgrounds, and the extent of their agreement on pending matters remains uncertain. Market participants should assess the agencies’ eventual rules and decisions for their statutory basis, implementation requirements, and durability.

K. Braeden Anderson is a securities regulation and financial services attorney whose practice includes SEC, CFTC, FINRA, financial technology, and digital-asset regulatory matters. He publishes Anderson Insights, covering developments in securities law, enforcement, financial markets, and emerging technologies.