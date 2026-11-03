The SEC Wants To Make Crypto Custody Easier. Here’s What That Means For Investment Advisers And Funds.

The SEC's latest proposal could open new opportunities for investment advisers, private funds, and digital asset custodians. But the proposed flexibility comes with important conditions, and firms should understand what would actually change.

On October 1, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed an overhaul of its custody rules for investment advisers and regulated funds, including new provisions addressing the custody of cryptocurrency and other digital assets. The proposal, listed on the SEC's rulemaking page as Adviser and Regulated Fund Custody Rules; Crypto Custody Rules, represents a meaningful shift in the SEC's approach to digital asset custody. Among other things, it would permit investment advisers to hold certain client crypto assets directly under specified circumstances, expand the ability to use state-chartered trust companies as custodians, and modernize several longstanding custody requirements.

For registered investment advisers, private fund managers, digital asset custodians, and fintech companies, the implications could be substantial. The current custody framework was largely developed around traditional financial assets and intermediaries. Crypto assets, however, operate differently. Control of private keys can determine who has practical access to an asset, some digital assets are not supported by traditional custodians, and newer blockchain-based investment strategies may involve transactions that existing custodial arrangements cannot easily accommodate.

The SEC's proposal attempts to address those issues without abandoning the investor protection principles underlying the custody rules. I think this is an important development, particularly for firms considering whether to offer direct cryptocurrency exposure, launch digital asset investment products, or expand custody services.

The proposal has not been adopted and does not authorize firms to change their custody arrangements today. Public comments are due December 7, 2026. It provides a useful roadmap for where the regulatory framework may be heading, not a substitute for the rules and other applicable requirements in effect now.

1. Investment Advisers Could Be Permitted to Self-Custody Certain Crypto Assets

A central feature of the proposal is the creation of a limited pathway for investment advisers to maintain client crypto assets in self-custody. Under the existing custody rule, Rule 206(4)-2 under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, a registered adviser with custody of client funds or securities generally must maintain those assets with a qualified custodian, subject to applicable exceptions.

That structure has created practical challenges for digital asset managers. Certain cryptocurrencies, particularly newer or less widely supported assets, may not be available for custody through institutions that satisfy the existing regulatory requirements. Even where a custodian is available, it may not support every investment strategy or blockchain function an adviser wishes to pursue.

The SEC's proposal would address part of that problem by permitting advisers to self-custody covered client crypto assets when specified conditions are satisfied. The Advisers Act custody framework concerns client funds and securities; the Investment Company Act framework concerns a regulated fund's securities and similar investments. The proposal does not establish that every crypto asset is a security or that the same requirements apply to every token. Importantly, this is not a general authorization for advisers to hold client cryptocurrencies whenever doing so is convenient or less expensive.

The conditions discussed here are proposed conditions summarized in the SEC's fact sheet, not new permissions or obligations adopted in this rulemaking. Under the proposed framework, the adviser would first need to determine, in writing, that an eligible custodian is unavailable to maintain the particular crypto asset. That determination would need to be made before taking custody and reassessed at least quarterly. As the SEC's fact sheet explains, the adviser would also need to satisfy substantial operational and compliance requirements, including:

Demonstrating and documenting appropriate expertise in safeguarding each crypto asset.

Implementing systems designed to protect against theft, loss, misuse, and misappropriation.

Maintaining each client's crypto assets at addresses dedicated exclusively to that client.

Establishing private-key controls and requiring joint authorization by at least two individuals for crypto asset transactions.

Maintaining cybersecurity safeguards and reviewing their effectiveness at least annually.

Obtaining an independent accountant's internal control report within six months of beginning self-custody and annually thereafter.

Providing clients with account statements at least quarterly.

Entering into written arrangements treating self-custodied crypto assets as financial assets under applicable state law.

A registered investment company or business development company would use the proposed self-custody pathway through its investment adviser, not as an unrestricted right for the fund to hold assets directly. Its board would review the adviser's written no-custodian-availability determination initially and quarterly thereafter, and determine before self-custody begins and at least annually thereafter that the assets would receive reasonable care. For advisers, my assessment of the practical significance is straightforward. If adopted as proposed, self-custody could become a legally recognized option for certain assets that cannot be maintained with an eligible third-party custodian.

But the operational burden would be meaningful. A firm considering self-custody would need to evaluate its personnel, technical infrastructure, cybersecurity controls, private-key management, segregation arrangements, accounting procedures, and ability to obtain independent assurance concerning its custody operations.

For smaller investment advisers, those requirements could make self-custody expensive or impractical. For larger digital asset managers with established infrastructure, however, the proposal could create new opportunities to pursue strategies that have historically faced custody-related obstacles.

2. State Trust Companies Could Play a Much Larger Role in Crypto Custody

The second major development concerns state-chartered trust companies. It follows the custody questions explored in my earlier analysis of the SEC's Crypto Custody Roundtable. Under the existing custody framework, the ability of a state trust company to serve as a qualified custodian can depend on whether it satisfies the applicable statutory definition of a bank.

That analysis can be complicated, particularly for limited-purpose trust companies established specifically to provide digital asset services. The SEC's proposal would establish an additional pathway permitting qualifying state trust companies to custody certain client and regulated fund crypto assets without requiring the adviser or fund to establish that the company meets the existing statutory definition of a bank.

This could be particularly significant for the digital asset custody industry. Rather than requiring every custody arrangement to fit within a framework designed principally for conventional financial institutions, the proposed rules would recognize state-regulated trust companies as a separate category of permitted crypto asset custodian, subject to conditions.

Those conditions would require advisers and regulated funds to undertake meaningful due diligence. Before engaging a state trust company, and annually thereafter, an adviser or fund would generally need to establish a reasonable basis, after appropriate inquiry, for believing that the company is authorized by its state banking regulator to provide crypto custody services.

The proposal would require a reasonable basis, after due inquiry, for believing that the custodian maintains and implements written safeguarding policies and procedures. In my view, diligence on those policies should include private-key management and cybersecurity. Before engagement and annually thereafter, the adviser or regulated fund would receive and review the trust company's most recent annual audited financial statements and internal control report, in addition to making the required authority and safeguarding determinations after due inquiry. Client and regulated-fund crypto assets would have to be segregated from the trust company's proprietary assets.

This is not a blanket authorization for any company holding a state trust charter to serve as a crypto custodian. The trust company's actual authority, regulatory supervision, financial condition, and operational safeguards would remain central considerations.

Nevertheless, the proposal could meaningfully expand the custody options available to investment advisers and funds, while creating additional opportunities for state-chartered institutions seeking to serve the digital asset industry.

3. The Proposal Would Also Modernize Traditional Custody Requirements

Although the crypto provisions are attracting much of the attention, the SEC's proposal is not limited to digital assets. It also includes several changes to the traditional custody framework that could affect investment advisers and private funds more broadly.

For example, the proposal would establish an exception from certain custody rule requirements for advisers whose authority is limited to discretionary trading under specified conditions. It would also address circumstances involving standing letters of authorization and inadvertent custody, two areas that have historically generated compliance questions for advisers.

For private funds relying on the custody rule's annual audit provision, the proposal would modify certain requirements involving independent accountants and the timing of audited financial statement delivery. Among other changes, the SEC proposes eliminating the existing requirement that accountants performing certain custody-rule engagements be registered with, and subject to regular inspection by, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

It would also extend audited financial statement delivery deadlines for funds of funds and funds of funds of funds, modify timing for pooled vehicles formed near fiscal year-end, and clarify related accounting requirements. Removing the PCAOB-registration and inspection condition would not eliminate the relevant audit or independent-accountant obligations. For registered investment companies and business development companies, the proposal includes updates to the custody provisions governing broker-dealer custodians and other longstanding arrangements.

These changes may receive less attention than the crypto-specific provisions, but they could have practical compliance and cost implications for a broader population of registered advisers and fund managers.

4. Recordkeeping and Regulatory Reporting Would Change as Well

The proposal also addresses how advisers and funds document and report their custody arrangements. The SEC would amend certain recordkeeping requirements to account for the proposed self-custody and state trust company frameworks.

The proposal contemplates circumstances in which records maintained and preserved on a blockchain or other crypto network could satisfy applicable regulatory recordkeeping requirements, subject to specified conditions. The Commission also proposes amendments to Form ADV and Form N-CEN to obtain additional information concerning crypto custody arrangements and tokenized fund shares.

Custody is not simply a question of who controls the assets. Registered firms must also be able to demonstrate ownership, maintain accurate books and records, reconcile transactions, support financial reporting, and respond to regulatory examinations.

For advisers and funds using onchain systems, the proposed recognition of certain blockchain-based records could create opportunities to better integrate compliance infrastructure with the underlying technology. At the same time, firms would still need to establish that their recordkeeping systems satisfy applicable retention, accessibility, and other regulatory requirements.

5. What This Means for Crypto Funds and New Investment Products

In my view, one of the more interesting potential implications, if the rules are adopted as proposed, is the expansion of investment strategies available to regulated advisers and funds. Consider an investment manager that wants to establish a fund holding digital assets that are not supported by an available qualified custodian.

Today, custody restrictions may present a practical obstacle, even where the proposed investments are otherwise permissible. Under the SEC's proposed framework, the manager might have additional options.

It could evaluate whether the relevant assets qualify for self-custody under the proposed conditions or whether an eligible state trust company could provide an appropriate custodial solution. That flexibility could support the development of additional digital asset investment strategies, including strategies involving newer crypto assets and blockchain-based financial products.

Of course, custody is only one component of the regulatory analysis. A fund considering these strategies must still evaluate securities-law requirements, investment company exclusions or registration, valuation, liquidity, fiduciary obligations, conflicts of interest, and potentially CFTC jurisdiction.

The proposal would not eliminate those obligations or establish that every crypto asset is suitable for investment by every type of regulated fund. Likewise, private funds should not assume that the Investment Company Act's proposed custody provisions apply directly to funds relying on exclusions such as Sections 3(c)(1) or 3(c)(7). For those funds, the applicable Advisers Act custody framework and the manager's regulatory status remain important.

Nevertheless, the proposal could remove a source of uncertainty that has complicated digital asset fund formation and investment management.

6. What Investment Advisers and Custody Providers Should Be Doing Now

Although the proposed rules have not been adopted, firms do not need to wait for a final rule to begin evaluating their potential impact. Investment advisers considering direct crypto exposure should review their existing custody arrangements, identify any assets or strategies that current custodians cannot support, and evaluate whether the proposed alternatives could be commercially useful.

Digital asset custodians, particularly state-chartered trust companies, should consider whether their regulatory authority, operational controls, financial reporting, and internal control frameworks would satisfy the proposed standards. Private fund sponsors should assess how potential custody options could affect their fund structures, service-provider relationships, disclosures, and investment strategies.

And fintech companies developing wallet technology, institutional custody systems, or blockchain-based recordkeeping solutions should evaluate how the proposal might affect demand for their products. For broader compliance planning, my discussion of the SEC's 2027 Examination Priorities considers the examination agenda facing regulated firms. The public comment period also creates an opportunity for industry participants to raise practical concerns before the SEC decides whether to adopt a final framework.

For example, firms may wish to address whether the proposed self-custody conditions are workable for particular blockchain architectures, how custodial availability should be assessed, whether the proposed safeguards adequately account for multisignature and other distributed-key arrangements, or whether the proposed requirements create unnecessary burdens for smaller advisers. The Federal Register notice sets a December 7, 2026 comment deadline under File No. S7-2026-35. Comments may be submitted through the SEC's rulemaking page.

The Bigger Picture

For years, crypto custody has been one of the more difficult regulatory issues facing investment advisers and digital asset funds. The technology offers new ways to hold, transfer, and manage assets, but the traditional custody framework has not always accommodated those arrangements.

The SEC's October 2026 proposal is an attempt to bridge that gap. I view the proposal as a constructive development, particularly because it seeks to create additional custody pathways rather than requiring every crypto investment strategy to fit within a traditional intermediary model.

There is still substantial work to be done. Under the proposal, self-custody would carry compliance responsibilities, and state trust company arrangements would require careful diligence. The final rules may also differ materially from what the SEC has proposed. But for investment advisers, fund managers, and digital asset service providers, the direction is important.

A more workable custody framework could support additional investment products, new financial services businesses, and broader institutional participation in digital asset markets. For firms considering direct crypto exposure, launching digital asset funds, developing custody infrastructure, or evaluating how the proposed rules may affect existing operations, this is a good time to start planning.

My practice focuses on securities regulation, investment management, digital assets, and the legal structuring of emerging financial products. If your firm is evaluating these issues or considering submitting comments on the SEC's proposal, I would welcome a conversation.