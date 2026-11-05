The SEC Wants To Let More Investment Advisers Charge Performance Fees. Here’s What That Means For RIAs And Funds.

The proposal also would not remove the look-through analysis for Section 3(c)(1) private funds. Instead, the broader qualified client definition could make that analysis easier to satisfy. The existing equity-owner rule is in Rule 205-3(b); the proposed definition changes are discussed in section II.B of the SEC release. And funds relying on Section 3(c)(7) would still need to comply with the separate qualified purchaser requirements applicable under that exclusion. For fund sponsors, the practical opportunity is not simply to charge more fees. It is to reconsider how investment funds can be structured, which investors they may serve, and whether their compensation arrangements are appropriately aligned with their strategies and investor base.