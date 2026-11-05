ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
The SEC Wants To Let More Investment Advisers Charge Performance Fees. Here’s What That Means For RIAs And Funds.
Gesmer Updegrove LLP
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The SEC's proposed changes to Rule 205-3 could allow investment advisers to charge performance-based compensation to a broader range of clients and expand the use of incentive fees in registered funds and BDCs.
The SEC's proposed changes to Rule 205-3 could allow investment advisers to charge performance-based compensation to a broader range of clients and expand the use of incentive fees in registered funds and BDCs. For advisers and fund managers, the implications could be substantial.
On September 30, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed significant changes to the rules governing performance-based compensation for investment advisers. The proposal, titled Investment Adviser Performance-Based Compensation Modernization, would expand the circumstances in which registered investment advisers can charge clients fees based on investment profits or appreciation. Among other things, the SEC would broaden the definition of a "qualified client" to include accredited investors and permit certain registered investment companies and business development companies (BDCs) to pay performance fees without requiring every shareholder to satisfy the qualified client standard, subject to specified conditions.
For investment advisers, private fund managers, and financial institutions developing new investment products, these changes could create meaningful opportunities. Performance-based compensation has long been a defining feature of hedge funds, private equity funds, and other alternative investment strategies. But existing restrictions have limited the investors who can participate in those arrangements and complicated the development of certain registered fund products. The SEC's proposal could substantially change that framework.
I think this is an important development, particularly for smaller investment advisers, emerging fund managers, and established firms considering new compensation structures or investment products. This article analyzes the September 30 proposal, not a final rule. The SEC's rulemaking page identifies it as proposed and lists December 7, 2026 as the comment deadline. Public comments are due December 7, 2026. Firms cannot rely on the proposed expansion unless and until final amendments become effective.
1. Why Does the SEC Restrict Performance-Based Fees?
Section 205(a)(1) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 generally prohibits investment advisers registered or required to register with the SEC from entering into advisory contracts that compensate them based on a share of the capital gains or capital appreciation in a client's account, subject to statutory exceptions and SEC rules. The concern is straightforward. When an adviser receives a percentage of a client's investment profits, the adviser may have an incentive to take greater risks to generate higher returns, particularly where the adviser participates in gains without bearing a corresponding share of losses.
For example, an adviser charging a traditional annual fee based on assets under management generally receives compensation regardless of whether the portfolio appreciates or declines, although changes in asset values may affect the amount collected. An adviser receiving 20% of investment profits, by contrast, may have a stronger financial incentive to pursue strategies with greater upside potential. That does not mean performance fees are inherently inappropriate. They can align an adviser's compensation with investment performance and are common in sophisticated investment management arrangements.
But the structure creates conflicts that the Advisers Act has historically addressed through restrictions on which clients may enter into those arrangements. Rule 205-3 provides an important exemption from the statutory prohibition for arrangements involving qualified clients. The SEC is now proposing to expand that exemption.
2. The Current Qualified Client Rule
Under the existing framework, an investment adviser generally may charge performance-based compensation to a client that satisfies the qualified client definition under Rule 205-3. The SEC's September 30 proposing release describes the following principal eligibility standards under the existing framework. Its background discussion and footnote 65 identify $1.4 million and $2.7 million as the dollar thresholds effective June 29, 2026, citing the Commission's April 28 inflation-adjustment order. These figures are the baseline described in that release, not new thresholds created by the September proposal. See the proposal, section I.A and Rule 205-3.
- Assets under management: The client has at least $1.4 million under management with the adviser immediately after entering into the advisory contract.
- Net worth: The adviser reasonably believes the client has a net worth exceeding $2.7 million immediately before entering into the contract, calculated under the applicable rule.
- Qualified purchaser status: The client is a qualified purchaser under Section 2(a)(51)(A) of the Investment Company Act of 1940.
- Certain knowledgeable employees: Qualifying executive officers, directors, and employees who satisfy the rule's knowledgeable-employee provisions may also qualify.
These are alternative eligibility pathways, not cumulative requirements. Importantly, being an accredited investor under Regulation D does not, by itself, currently establish qualified client status. That distinction can be consequential for private fund sponsors and investment advisers. For example, an individual may qualify as an accredited investor based on annual income exceeding $200,000, or $300,000 jointly with a spouse or spousal equivalent, without meeting the existing qualified client net-worth or assets-under-management thresholds.
Such an investor may be eligible to participate in certain private securities offerings but may not qualify for a performance-fee arrangement with a registered investment adviser. This difference has created an additional eligibility requirement for some private funds and advisory accounts. The SEC's proposal would substantially narrow that gap.
3. Accredited Investors Could Become Qualified Clients
The most significant proposed change for many investment advisers is the incorporation of Regulation D's accredited investor definition into Rule 205-3. Under the proposal, an adviser generally could treat a natural person or qualifying entity as a qualified client if the adviser reasonably believes the person or entity satisfies the accredited investor definition when entering into the advisory contract. For individual investors, accredited investor status can be established through several pathways, including:
- Individual income exceeding $200,000 in each of the two most recent years, with a reasonable expectation of reaching the same level in the current year.
- Joint income exceeding $300,000 with a spouse or spousal equivalent, subject to the applicable conditions.
- Net worth exceeding $1 million, individually or jointly with a spouse or spousal equivalent, excluding the value of the primary residence under Regulation D's rules.
- Certain qualifying professional licenses or other recognized credentials.
Various entities also qualify as accredited investors under separate asset, investment, ownership, or regulatory-status tests. The proposed expansion could therefore make performance-based compensation available to a much broader population of advisory clients. Consider an investment adviser managing a separately managed account for an individual who earned $350,000 in each of the two preceding years, reasonably expects the same income in the current year, has a net worth below $2.7 million, and does not meet another existing qualified client pathway.
Under the existing framework described in the proposal, income alone would not make that client eligible for a performance-based fee arrangement. Under the proposal, the adviser's reasonable belief that the client satisfies the applicable accredited investor income test could provide a basis for entering into such an arrangement. The income conditions come from Rule 501(a); the proposed adviser reasonable-belief standard is discussed in section II.B of the SEC release. This is a meaningful change for advisers developing specialized investment strategies, particularly strategies where performance-based compensation may be commercially preferable to a conventional assets-under-management fee.
The SEC Would Also Eliminate Two Existing Tests
An important detail is that the proposal would not simply add accredited investors as another category while preserving every existing eligibility test. The SEC also proposes eliminating Rule 205-3's separate $1.4 million assets-under-management test and $2.7 million net-worth test, along with the associated inflation adjustment mechanism. The definition would instead rely on the proposed accredited investor pathway and retained categories such as qualified purchasers and certain knowledgeable employees.
Although the change would expand eligibility for many investors, firms should not assume that every client qualifying under the existing tests would necessarily qualify under the amended definition. As a planning recommendation, advisers should review their client population against the eligibility pathways and transition provisions of any final rule. This is not a claim that the proposal requires immediate requalification or invalidates existing contracts.
4. What This Could Mean for Private Funds
The proposal could be especially significant for managers of private investment funds relying on Section 3(c)(1) of the Investment Company Act. These funds commonly offer interests through private placements under Regulation D. However, an investor's eligibility to purchase a private fund interest under the Securities Act is a separate question from whether the fund's adviser may charge performance-based compensation attributable to that investor. Under existing Rule 205-3, advisers to Section 3(c)(1) private funds generally must look through the fund to determine whether the equity owners subject to performance-based compensation satisfy the qualified client requirements.
As a result, a fund may be able to accept an accredited investor for securities-law purposes but be unable to charge that investor a performance allocation under its proposed compensation structure. The SEC's proposal would make this analysis easier for many fund sponsors by aligning the qualified client standard more closely with Regulation D. That could expand the pool of prospective investors eligible to participate in funds charging performance-based compensation. For emerging managers, the implications are particularly interesting.
A manager establishing a hedge fund, quantitative trading fund, private credit vehicle, or other alternative investment strategy may be able to reach investors who previously satisfied accredited investor requirements but did not qualify for incentive-fee arrangements. However, the proposal would not eliminate other restrictions applicable to private funds. Sponsors would still need to evaluate the applicable Securities Act exemption, Investment Company Act exclusions, investor limits, state securities laws, fiduciary obligations, and potentially CFTC registration requirements.
The proposal also would not remove the look-through analysis for Section 3(c)(1) private funds. Instead, the broader qualified client definition could make that analysis easier to satisfy. The existing equity-owner rule is in Rule 205-3(b); the proposed definition changes are discussed in section II.B of the SEC release. And funds relying on Section 3(c)(7) would still need to comply with the separate qualified purchaser requirements applicable under that exclusion. For fund sponsors, the practical opportunity is not simply to charge more fees. It is to reconsider how investment funds can be structured, which investors they may serve, and whether their compensation arrangements are appropriately aligned with their strategies and investor base.
5. Registered Funds and BDCs Could Gain New Compensation Flexibility
The second major component of the proposal concerns registered management investment companies and business development companies. Historically, performance-based compensation arrangements for regulated funds have been subject to statutory and regulatory restrictions that differ from those applicable to private funds. For example, Section 205(b)(2) of the Advisers Act permits certain fulcrum-fee arrangements, under which an adviser's compensation increases and decreases proportionately based on investment performance relative to an appropriate benchmark.
Certain BDCs may also pay incentive compensation under specific statutory exceptions. The SEC's proposal would create an additional pathway for qualifying registered management investment companies and BDCs to enter into performance-based compensation arrangements. Under the proposed framework, a regulated fund could pay compensation based on net realized and unrealized capital appreciation, subject to a maximum fee of 20% and additional requirements. Importantly, qualifying funds would not necessarily have to establish that every shareholder is a qualified client.
That could create opportunities for registered fund structures pursuing investment strategies historically associated with private funds. For example, a registered closed-end fund pursuing a specialized alternative investment strategy might be able to compensate its adviser through a performance-based arrangement while offering investors the protections associated with the registered fund structure. The proposal could also be particularly relevant to BDCs and private credit strategies, where performance-based compensation is already a familiar feature of investment management arrangements.
However, the proposed flexibility comes with important safeguards.
A 20% Cap and Additional Governance Requirements
Under the proposal, performance compensation would be limited to 20% of the fund's net capital gains or net capital appreciation over the applicable measurement period. The fund would also need to satisfy the fund governance standards in Rule 0-1(a)(7) under the Investment Company Act. The SEC fact sheet identifies compliance with that rule as a separate proposed condition, in addition to the 20% cap and board findings. The release's section II.A explains these requirements. This is not a 20% allowance on gross gains or all fund income.
Its board, including a majority of independent directors, would be required to determine that the performance-based compensation arrangement is in the best interests of the fund and its shareholders. The board would also need to make specific written findings concerning the arrangement's appropriateness, structure, and investor-protection features, as described in section II.A of the proposal. The proposal discusses considerations including the relationship between the fee and the adviser's investment strategy, incentives to assume additional risk, and investor-protection features such as a preferred return or high-water mark. Requiring the board to assess the adequacy of those protections is different from requiring every arrangement to use a particular hurdle or high-water mark.
If adopted as proposed, these requirements would make the governance process a central component of implementing performance-based compensation in regulated funds. The proposal would not permit advisers simply to insert a 20% incentive fee into existing agreements without considering the accompanying regulatory conditions. Instead, fund sponsors would need to evaluate the proposed fee calculation, governance arrangements, required approvals, disclosures, and operational systems.
6. Performance Fees Create Conflicts That Must Be Managed
The practical safeguards below are my recommendations for evaluating an arrangement; they are not a list of new universal requirements imposed by this proposal. The proposed regulated-fund board findings discussed above are a distinct matter. Appropriate safeguards depend on the strategy, vehicle, contract, and applicable law. Although the proposal would expand the availability of performance-based compensation, it would not eliminate an adviser's fiduciary obligations. Investment advisers remain subject to duties of care and loyalty, including obligations to identify and appropriately address material conflicts of interest.
Performance fees can create several potential conflicts. For example, an adviser may have an incentive to pursue higher-risk investment strategies, favor accounts that generate performance fees over accounts paying conventional fees, or allocate investment opportunities in ways that disproportionately benefit particular clients. Fee calculations can also become complicated when portfolios include illiquid assets, unrealized gains, leverage, or investments requiring substantial valuation judgment.
These issues are particularly important for private funds and private credit strategies, where valuations may depend on methodologies or assumptions that are not readily observable in public markets. For firms considering performance-based compensation, several issues deserve attention: Fee calculations and valuation. Advisers should establish clear methodologies for calculating profits, losses, expenses, and applicable performance fees. High-water marks and hurdles. Firms should evaluate whether appropriate high-water marks, hurdle rates, or other investor protections are warranted. These features may help address the risk of paying performance compensation on gains that do not reflect an investor's cumulative economic experience.
Conflicts between client accounts. Advisers managing both performance-fee and traditional-fee accounts should evaluate whether their allocation, trading, and supervisory procedures adequately address differing financial incentives. Disclosure. Advisory agreements, offering documents, and applicable regulatory filings should clearly describe how compensation is calculated and the conflicts it may create. Compliance testing. Firms should consider whether their compliance programs adequately address performance-fee calculations, investor eligibility, valuation, and ongoing monitoring.
The SEC's proposal may expand the types of permissible compensation arrangements, but it should not be understood as diminishing the importance of these protections.
7. New Disclosure Requirements for Registered Funds
The proposal would also require additional disclosures concerning performance-based compensation paid by regulated funds. In section II.A's disclosure discussion, the SEC proposes amendments to Forms N-1A, N-2, and N-CSR addressing performance-based compensation. The proposal distinguishes registration-form fee disclosures from Form N-CSR disclosure about the board's consideration of the arrangement; it does not impose one identical disclosure on every fund or every form. See the proposing release.
These requirements are intended to provide shareholders with clearer information about the compensation paid to investment advisers and allow investors to better understand the economic consequences of performance-fee structures. For fund sponsors, implementation could involve changes to registration statements, shareholder reports, financial reporting systems, and the processes used to calculate and disclose advisory compensation. The proposal is therefore relevant not only to investment advisers evaluating new fee structures, but also to fund administrators, boards, and other service providers responsible for supporting registered fund operations.
8. What Investment Advisers and Fund Sponsors Should Do Now
Although the proposed rules are not yet effective, investment advisers and fund managers can begin considering how the changes might affect their businesses. For RIAs offering separately managed accounts, the proposal presents an opportunity to reassess whether performance-based fees could be appropriate for certain clients or investment strategies. For private fund sponsors, the expanded qualified client definition could affect investor eligibility, fundraising strategy, and the structure of future funds.
For registered fund managers and BDC sponsors, the proposal may create opportunities to develop products incorporating performance-based compensation, subject to the proposed limitations and governance requirements. The following are my planning questions, not additional SEC mandates:
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Would performance-based compensation make sense for the firm's investment strategies? Not every strategy or client relationship benefits from an incentive-fee arrangement.
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Which clients or investors would qualify under the proposed rules? Firms should assess both existing eligibility standards and the proposed accredited investor framework.
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Would existing fund structures or advisory agreements need to change? Performance-fee arrangements may require amendments to agreements, offering documents, disclosures, and operational procedures.
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What conflicts would the new compensation structure create? Firms should evaluate investment allocation, valuation, risk-taking incentives, and related supervisory controls.
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Would the business need additional regulatory analysis? New fund structures or trading strategies may implicate securities-law, investment company, or commodities-law requirements beyond Rule 205-3.
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Should the firm participate in the rulemaking process? Advisers and fund sponsors with concerns about implementation, investor eligibility, fee calculations, or compliance burdens may wish to submit comments.
Importantly, firms should avoid implementing compensation arrangements that depend on the proposed amendments before the SEC adopts final rules and any applicable effective or compliance dates have been satisfied.
9. The December 7 Comment Deadline
The SEC is accepting public comments on the proposal through December 7, 2026. The rulemaking, identified as File No. S7-2026-28, raises important questions about investor eligibility, the economic effects of performance-based compensation, fund governance, and the appropriate balance between investor protection and flexibility. For investment advisers and fund managers, the comment period offers an opportunity to explain how the current restrictions affect their businesses and whether the proposed changes would improve the availability of investment products and advisory services.
The Commission has also requested feedback on whether eliminating the existing assets-under-management and net-worth tests is appropriate, as well as the practical implications of using accredited investor status as the principal eligibility standard. Industry participants may also wish to address the proposed requirements for regulated funds, including the 20% compensation limitation, board determinations, and disclosure obligations. Comments may be submitted through the SEC's rulemaking page.
The Bigger Picture
I view the SEC's proposal as a potentially important development for the investment management industry. For years, performance-based compensation has been a common feature of alternative investment strategies but has remained unavailable to many investors who otherwise qualify to participate in private investment opportunities. The proposed amendments would move toward aligning those eligibility standards while introducing additional flexibility for registered investment companies and BDCs. That could create opportunities for investment advisers to develop new compensation models, launch additional fund products, and offer specialized strategies to a broader investor base.
Of course, performance fees are not appropriate for every client or every investment strategy. The conflicts associated with incentive compensation remain real, and advisers will need to manage those conflicts carefully. But the broader direction is significant. The SEC is considering a framework that would give advisers and investors greater flexibility to negotiate compensation arrangements while preserving important regulatory safeguards. For RIAs, emerging investment managers, private fund sponsors, and registered fund advisers, this is an opportunity worth evaluating.
My practice focuses on investment adviser regulation, securities compliance, private fund formation, and the structuring of financial services businesses and investment products. I previously served as Assistant General Counsel, Regulatory at Robinhood, following my work at Sidley Austin and Kirkland & Ellis. If your firm is considering performance-based compensation, establishing a new investment fund, revising advisory agreements, or evaluating how the proposed changes may affect its business, I would welcome a conversation. We can help assess the applicable regulatory requirements, evaluate available structuring alternatives, and develop an approach appropriate for the firm's clients and investment strategies.
Primary Sources
- SEC, Investment Adviser Performance-Based Compensation Modernization, Release Nos. 33-11443, 34-106533, IA-7022, IC-36350 (Sept. 30, 2026).
- SEC, Rulemaking Page, File No. S7-2026-28.
- Investment Adviser Performance-Based Compensation Modernization, 91 Fed. Reg. 63676 (Oct. 6, 2026).
- Investment Advisers Act of 1940, Section 205, 15 U.S.C. § 80b-5.
- Rule 205-3 under the Investment Advisers Act, 17 C.F.R. § 275.205-3.
- Securities Act of 1933, Regulation D, Rule 501(a), 17 C.F.R. § 230.501(a).
- SEC, Fact Sheet: Expanding Retail Investor Choice and Promoting Innovation in Regulated Fund Structures (Sept. 30, 2026).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.