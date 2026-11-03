The SEC Is Examining Your Investment Advisory Firm. Here’s What To Do Next.

The SEC has released a new examination handbook and its fiscal year 2027 priorities. For investment advisers facing an examination, understanding the process, managing document requests, and involving experienced counsel early can make a significant difference in the outcome.

Your chief compliance officer receives a call from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Division of Examinations has selected your investment advisory firm for an examination, and a formal document request is coming. Now what? For many registered investment advisers, an SEC examination can be disruptive. Examiners may request years of records, interview employees, review client communications, and scrutinize everything from fee calculations and investment recommendations to marketing practices and conflicts of interest.

The process can be particularly challenging for smaller firms that do not have dedicated legal departments or extensive internal compliance resources. On October 1, 2026, the SEC published The SEC Exam Handbook: A Practical Guide on Process and Engagement, replacing its previous examination brochure with a more detailed explanation of what registrants should expect. The agency followed that announcement on October 23 with its fiscal year 2027 examination priorities, identifying the areas that will receive heightened attention during the coming year.

Together, these publications provide a useful roadmap for investment advisers preparing for an examination or responding to one already underway. Having represented financial services firms in regulatory examinations and investigations, I think the most important point is this: An SEC examination is not necessarily an enforcement investigation, but the way a firm manages the examination can affect whether issues are resolved through ordinary remediation or develop into something more serious. The objective should be to cooperate fully, respond accurately, identify and address legitimate compliance issues, and avoid creating unnecessary additional exposure.

In my experience, involving experienced outside counsel early in the process can be particularly valuable. That does not necessarily mean turning over the entire examination to a law firm. Often, the greatest benefit comes from having an independent set of eyes and ears involved in the background, helping the firm identify issues before they become larger problems.

1. First, Understand Why Your Firm May Have Been Selected

Not every SEC examination is prompted by suspected wrongdoing. The Division of Examinations employs a risk-based approach to selecting firms. According to its new handbook, relevant factors include the firm's prior examination history, disciplinary matters, investor complaints, business activities, client base, regulatory filings, and the amount of time since its registration or last examination. Some examinations are conducted as part of broader initiatives targeting particular products, business models, or regulatory requirements.

For fiscal year 2027, the Division has identified several priorities particularly relevant to investment advisers:

Fiduciary duties and economic conflicts of interest.

Investment recommendations involving complex, higher-risk, or illiquid products.

Private funds, private credit, and valuation practices.

Fee calculations, disclosures, and compliance program effectiveness.

Cybersecurity, third-party service providers, and customer information protection.

Automated investment tools and emerging technologies.

Recently registered advisers and firms that have never been examined.

The SEC is also paying attention to advisers that have materially changed their businesses, including firms entering new asset classes, introducing new services, acquiring other businesses, or expanding into multiple locations. Importantly, the SEC generally does not disclose the specific reason a firm was selected for examination. Receiving an examination notice does not, by itself, mean the agency believes the firm violated the law. Nevertheless, understanding the Division's current priorities can help advisers anticipate the questions examiners may ask and identify areas requiring closer internal review.

2. Take Control of the Initial Document Request

Most examinations begin with a call to the chief compliance officer or another designated regulatory contact. The staff will generally follow that call with a formal examination letter and an initial request for information. These requests can be extensive. Depending on the scope of the examination, the SEC may request compliance manuals, annual compliance reviews, advisory agreements, Forms ADV, client disclosures, marketing materials, trading records, billing information, financial statements, and communications involving investment recommendations or conflicts.

The new handbook explains that although books and records are generally expected to be available promptly, often within 24 hours, examination staff ordinarily provide approximately two weeks to respond to the initial information request. That is an important distinction. The initial production deadline does not eliminate the firm's underlying recordkeeping obligations, and it should not be assumed that additional time will always be available. My recommendation is to begin by organizing the response rather than immediately collecting and sending every potentially relevant document.

A firm should identify who will coordinate the examination, determine which personnel maintain responsive records, review the scope of each request, and establish a process for tracking productions. That process should include checking documents for completeness, confirming that records correspond to the requested periods, and identifying potentially privileged material before production. If requests are ambiguous or unusually burdensome, the firm should communicate with examination staff promptly.

The SEC's handbook expressly contemplates reasonable extensions and rolling productions where appropriate. There is no advantage in promising an unrealistic production schedule and then repeatedly missing deadlines. At the same time, advisers should not approach legitimate examination requests as an invitation to negotiate away their regulatory obligations. The better approach is to communicate clearly, provide responsive information, and resolve practical difficulties before they become disputes.

One additional point: preserve relevant records immediately. Once an examination begins, firms should ensure that potentially responsive documents and communications are not deleted, altered, or lost through routine retention systems. Attempts to recreate missing records, retroactively modify documents without appropriate attribution, or otherwise obscure historical practices can create problems far more serious than the underlying compliance deficiency. This is also an area where experienced outside counsel can add value without necessarily assuming responsibility for the entire production. A preliminary review of the SEC's requests, the firm's proposed responses, and potentially sensitive documents can help identify issues that might otherwise be overlooked.

3. Prepare Employees for SEC Interviews

Document production is only part of the examination process. SEC examiners may interview the chief compliance officer, investment professionals, operations personnel, senior management, and other employees responsible for the firm's activities. The purpose is generally to understand how the business operates and whether actual practices are consistent with applicable legal requirements and the firm's disclosures and written policies. This distinction matters. A firm may have a well-written compliance manual, but examiners will want to know whether its employees actually follow those procedures.

For example, a policy may require preapproval of marketing materials, periodic testing of fee calculations, or documented reviews of conflicts of interest. Examiners may ask personnel to explain precisely how those processes work in practice. Before interviews, firms should ensure that participating employees understand the relevant records, the subjects likely to be discussed, and their responsibility to provide accurate information. Employees should answer questions truthfully, avoid speculation, and distinguish personal knowledge from assumptions or information they have received from others.

If someone does not know the answer, it is generally better to say so and offer to confirm the information than to provide an unsupported explanation. Interview preparation should never involve coaching employees to provide inaccurate or misleading accounts. The SEC's new handbook also includes a practical detail worth knowing: examination staff do not consent to the use of recording, transcription, or artificial intelligence notetaking tools during examination meetings. Firms accustomed to automatically recording virtual meetings should adjust their procedures accordingly.

Outside counsel can help prepare employees for the process, identify sensitive subjects, and assess whether particular interviews present legal or privilege concerns. Sometimes that preparation may involve only a brief discussion. In other circumstances, particularly where the examination concerns potentially significant misconduct, more formal preparation and representation may be appropriate.

4. Protect Privileged Communications and Sensitive Information

Another issue that deserves attention is attorney-client privilege. Investment advisers often communicate with internal or outside counsel about compliance matters, regulatory interpretations, investigations, and potential legal exposure. Some of those communications may be protected by the attorney-client privilege or work-product doctrine. An SEC examination does not automatically eliminate those protections. However, privilege must be evaluated carefully. Not every communication involving an attorney is privileged, and not every compliance document prepared with legal input is protected from disclosure.

The SEC's handbook specifically contemplates the withholding of privileged materials and provides guidance concerning privilege logs. A privilege log should identify the documents being withheld, the individuals involved, the relevant dates, the nature of the materials, and the specific privilege asserted, without unnecessarily disclosing the protected substance. Advisers should also be careful when providing summaries of legal advice or voluntarily disclosing internal investigative findings, as those disclosures may raise waiver issues.

The appropriate approach is not to withhold responsive records indiscriminately. It is to identify legitimate privilege claims, evaluate them under applicable law, and document those claims appropriately. Similarly, advisers should consider whether document productions contain confidential client information, proprietary investment strategies, or commercially sensitive records. Although examination information is generally treated as nonpublic, firms may wish to evaluate whether particular materials warrant a confidential treatment request under SEC Rule 83 and applicable Freedom of Information Act procedures.

These issues are especially important when an examination involves internal investigations, significant financial transactions, or potential conflicts between the firm and particular employees.

5. Do Not Wait for the Deficiency Letter to Address Problems

One of the most common mistakes a firm can make is treating the examination as a document-production exercise and postponing any substantive compliance assessment until the SEC issues its findings. The better approach is to evaluate potential issues as they emerge. Suppose the examination reveals that an adviser has been using an incorrect fee calculation methodology, has failed to follow certain marketing review procedures, or has not adequately documented its annual compliance review. The firm should assess the scope of the issue, determine whether clients were affected, identify the applicable legal requirements, and consider appropriate corrective measures.

Depending on the circumstances, remediation could include changes to policies, additional supervisory controls, employee training, correcting disclosures, or reimbursing clients. Where the issue may involve material misconduct, potential investor harm, or an ongoing violation, counsel should evaluate the appropriate investigation and response strategy before the firm takes steps that could affect evidence, privilege, or legal rights. The timing and manner of remediation matter. The SEC's handbook expressly recognizes that prompt and appropriate corrective action may be a mitigating factor when examination staff consider whether to refer findings to the Division of Enforcement.

That does not mean remediation guarantees that an examination will close without further action. It does mean that firms should take genuine compliance issues seriously and avoid allowing identified problems to continue unnecessarily. This is one reason early involvement by outside counsel can be useful. An independent attorney may recognize that a seemingly ordinary document request touches on a more significant issue or that a particular compliance practice warrants closer review. Identifying those concerns early can allow the firm to evaluate its options before the issue becomes more complicated.

6. Take the Exit Conference Seriously

After examination staff have completed their review, they will typically conduct an exit conference to discuss identified issues. The SEC encourages participation by appropriate senior management or board representatives, particularly where the findings warrant management attention. The exit conference is an important opportunity for the adviser to understand the staff's concerns, provide additional information, and correct factual misunderstandings. For example, the staff may have interpreted a particular transaction incorrectly or may not have received documentation showing that a required review occurred.

Those issues should be addressed directly and supported by appropriate records. At the same time, a firm should be careful not to make unsupported concessions or promise remediation measures before fully understanding their scope and feasibility. The objective is not to argue over every observation. It is to ensure that the examination staff have an accurate understanding of the firm's operations, relevant legal obligations, and any corrective action that has already been undertaken. An effective exit conference can help clarify the remaining issues and establish a constructive basis for the firm's subsequent response.

7. How to Respond to an SEC Deficiency Letter

Many SEC examinations conclude with a deficiency letter identifying potential violations or other issues observed during the examination. A deficiency letter is not the same thing as an enforcement order or a formal Commission finding that the firm violated the law. Nevertheless, it should be treated seriously. The SEC's new handbook states that examination staff will typically request a written response within 30 days of the deficiency letter's date. The response should address the findings and describe the corrective measures the firm has taken or intends to undertake.

A strong response generally does three things. First, it accurately addresses the underlying facts. If a finding reflects a misunderstanding or an incorrect factual assumption, the firm should explain the issue and provide supporting information. Second, it identifies the legal and compliance implications of the finding. Not every staff observation necessarily establishes a violation, and firms may have reasonable grounds to disagree with particular interpretations. Third, it provides a credible remediation plan where corrective action is appropriate.

That plan should explain what has been changed, what remains to be completed, and how the firm intends to prevent similar issues from recurring. The key is to be specific without making commitments that the firm cannot fulfill. For example, rather than stating that the firm will simply improve its compliance procedures, a response might explain that it has revised its fee reconciliation process, assigned responsibility for periodic testing, and established a documented review schedule. If remediation remains incomplete, the firm should distinguish completed actions from proposed measures and provide a realistic implementation plan.

Outside counsel can be particularly valuable at this stage, both in evaluating the staff's legal conclusions and ensuring the response does not inadvertently create additional exposure.

8. Can an SEC Examination Become an Enforcement Investigation?

Yes. Although the Division of Examinations and Division of Enforcement serve different functions, examination staff may refer matters to Enforcement or other regulatory authorities when potential violations warrant further investigation. The SEC's handbook expressly recognizes that examination findings may result in referrals, including in certain circumstances without a prior exit conference or deficiency letter. The handbook also makes clear that even an examination concluded without findings does not prevent the Commission from subsequently taking enforcement action.

That said, not every deficiency warrants enforcement scrutiny. Routine compliance weaknesses, documentation problems, and isolated procedural issues may be resolved through appropriate corrective measures. Other circumstances may raise more substantial concerns. These include potential investor harm, material misrepresentations, undisclosed conflicts, misappropriation, falsified records, or conduct suggesting that violations were intentional or concealed. Examinations can also become more complicated when the staff discovers inconsistent explanations, missing records, inaccurate regulatory filings, or evidence that employees continued problematic practices after management became aware of them.

Where meaningful enforcement exposure exists, an adviser should consider involving experienced securities enforcement counsel promptly. The firm's strategy may need to address not only its compliance obligations but also document preservation, privilege, potential conflicts among employees, client remediation, and communications with regulators. An important point is that cooperation and protection of legal rights are not mutually exclusive. A firm can respond appropriately to the SEC while ensuring that its submissions are accurate, privilege is preserved where applicable, and potentially significant legal issues receive careful analysis.

9. What Happens After the SEC Examination?

Under the statutory framework discussed in the SEC's handbook, the Division generally must issue a disposition letter within 180 days after the applicable examination completion and records-receipt milestones, subject to a limited extension for certain complex examinations. A disposition letter may indicate that the examination has concluded, that it concluded without findings, or that the staff requests corrective action. Where a deficiency letter is issued, the firm will generally be asked to respond within 30 days.

The SEC's handbook states that staff will ordinarily seek to provide any further comments within 60 days of receiving the firm's response or communicate about the expected timing. Importantly, the absence of additional comments should not be interpreted as SEC approval of the firm's remediation measures. Similarly, examination closure does not establish that every aspect of the firm's business complies with applicable securities laws. Advisers should therefore continue monitoring the effectiveness of corrective measures after the examination ends.

In some cases, findings from one examination may also become relevant during a subsequent examination, particularly where staff evaluate whether previously identified deficiencies have been addressed. A firm that promises to implement corrective measures should be prepared to demonstrate that it actually did so.

10. Why Engaging Outside Counsel Early Can Make a Difference

In my view, investment advisers should generally consider involving experienced outside counsel at the outset of an SEC examination, even where the firm has capable internal compliance professionals or in-house attorneys. That does not mean outside counsel needs to take over the examination or manage every interaction with SEC staff. In many cases, our involvement is relatively limited. We work in the background, help the firm understand what examiners are looking for, review particular document requests or responses, identify potential issues, and provide guidance as questions arise. The firm's compliance team continues handling the day-to-day examination process, which can be an effective way to manage costs.

In other situations, a more hands-on approach makes sense. If the examination raises significant legal questions, involves potential investor harm, or presents meaningful enforcement exposure, outside counsel may need to take a more active role in document production, employee interviews, internal investigations, remediation, and communications with SEC staff. The appropriate level of involvement depends on the facts and circumstances. One advantage of engaging outside counsel is independence. Internal compliance professionals and in-house lawyers know their businesses exceptionally well, but that familiarity can sometimes make it difficult to recognize issues that an independent reviewer might identify immediately. People who work closely with a particular business model or practice every day may understandably become accustomed to arrangements that deserve a closer look.

Experienced outside counsel can bring a different perspective, particularly when they have handled examinations and investigations involving similar issues at other financial institutions. There is also considerable value in identifying problems before they become larger ones. Sometimes a relatively brief conversation at the beginning of an examination can help a firm recognize a potentially problematic document production, an inconsistency in its disclosures, an issue involving employee communications, or a compliance weakness that deserves attention before the staff raises it.

Addressing those issues early can reduce the risk of unnecessary complications, avoid duplicative work, and ultimately save the firm money. And where potential legal exposure exists, involving counsel early may also help the firm appropriately structure privileged legal advice and internal investigative work. Outside counsel's involvement does not automatically make communications privileged, but it can help ensure that genuine requests for legal advice are handled appropriately. The objective is not to make an SEC examination more expensive or adversarial. It is quite the opposite.

Good outside counsel should understand when to step back and allow the firm's compliance professionals to manage the process, and when an issue warrants more direct legal involvement. Sometimes the greatest value we provide is preventing a relatively straightforward examination from becoming unnecessarily complicated. Other times, it is recognizing early that a seemingly routine examination presents more significant legal risks. Either way, having experienced, independent eyes and ears involved from the beginning can make a meaningful difference in how the examination proceeds and, potentially, how it concludes.

Final Thoughts

The SEC's October 2026 examination handbook reflects an effort to make the examination process more transparent, predictable, and collaborative. That is a positive development for registered investment advisers. But a more accessible examination process does not mean that firms should approach examinations casually. The SEC's fiscal year 2027 priorities make clear that investment adviser fiduciary duties, conflicts of interest, private funds, complex products, compliance programs, and emerging technologies will remain areas of substantial regulatory attention.

For advisers selected for examination, the best approach is generally to be organized, responsive, accurate, and prepared to address legitimate compliance concerns. I also believe there is real value in involving experienced outside counsel early, even where the engagement is relatively limited. Having an independent perspective can help identify issues that might otherwise go unnoticed, provide a sounding board for difficult decisions, and reduce the likelihood of unnecessary complications. The level of involvement should depend on the examination, the firm's internal capabilities, and the legal risks involved.

An SEC examination does not need to become an adversarial process. But it should always be managed thoughtfully, particularly where examination findings could lead to significant remediation obligations or potential enforcement exposure. My practice focuses on SEC and FINRA examinations, securities enforcement investigations, investment adviser regulation, and financial services compliance. I previously served as Assistant General Counsel, Regulatory at Robinhood, following my work at Sidley Austin and Kirkland & Ellis.

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