Starting A Prediction Market Trading Firm Or Fund: CFTC Registration, CTA/CPO Requirements, And Legal Considerations

The legal framework for a prediction-market business depends on whether it trades its own capital, advises clients, pools investor funds, or operates a trading platform.

Prediction markets are quickly becoming one of the most interesting areas of the derivatives industry. What began primarily as a mechanism for forecasting elections, sporting events, and other outcomes is developing into a broader market for speculation, hedging, investment management, and financial services.

Following my attendance at NEXTPredict NYC 2026, I wrote about the potential for prediction markets to transform how businesses manage risks that traditional insurance products and derivatives markets have historically struggled to address. I believe that opportunity extends well beyond the contracts themselves.

As trading volumes grow and the market matures, I expect to see an expanding ecosystem of proprietary trading firms, specialized investment funds, commodity trading advisors, market makers, technology providers, and other businesses built around event-based derivatives. For entrepreneurs and financial institutions looking to enter this market, however, an important threshold question arises: What regulatory registrations, licenses, and compliance obligations are required to operate a prediction-market business?

The answer depends substantially on the business model. A firm trading exclusively with its own capital is fundamentally different from an investment manager soliciting outside investors. A company providing trading recommendations may be subject to different requirements than one operating a pooled investment vehicle. And a business establishing its own prediction-market exchange faces a considerably more demanding regulatory framework than a participant trading on an existing regulated platform.

Understanding these distinctions is essential before launching operations, accepting investor capital, or offering services to customers.

The Regulatory Foundation: Prediction Markets and the Commodity Exchange Act

In the United States, many prediction-market contracts fall within the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). Although often described as bets on future events, event contracts may constitute swaps, futures contracts, or other regulated financial instruments depending on their structure and underlying subject matter.1,2

Under Section 1a(47) of the CEA, the definition of a swap includes certain agreements whose payments depend on the occurrence, nonoccurrence, or extent of an event associated with a potential financial, economic, or commercial consequence. This broad statutory definition is an important foundation for the regulation of event-based derivatives.2

Certain event contracts may instead be structured as futures contracts, while contracts referencing securities or particular securities-related events can raise separate questions under the federal securities laws, including the rules governing security-based swaps. Accordingly, the term "prediction market" is not itself a regulatory classification that determines which laws apply. The economic substance and legal structure of the particular contract matter.

The CFTC has increasingly emphasized that regulated prediction markets form part of the existing derivatives framework. In March 2026, the agency issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking seeking public comment on the regulation of event contracts, followed by a June proposal addressing contracts involving certain activities enumerated under Section 5c(c)(5)(C) of the CEA.2,3

These developments reflect an effort to clarify the application of existing derivatives laws to an expanding category of financial products, while addressing concerns involving manipulation, market integrity, and the types of events that may lawfully serve as contract underlyings. For a new prediction-market business, the first step is therefore to determine what instruments it intends to trade and which regulatory framework governs those instruments.

1. Proprietary Prediction Market Trading Firms

One of the more straightforward business models involves a proprietary trading company that uses its own capital to trade event contracts. For example, a firm might develop quantitative trading strategies based on weather, economic releases, political developments, or other measurable events. It could employ traders, develop proprietary algorithms, and participate in markets operated by CFTC-registered exchanges.

Generally, a company trading only its own capital, without soliciting outside investment, providing compensated trading advice to others, or intermediating customer transactions, would not need to register solely on account of that proprietary trading activity as a commodity trading advisor (CTA) or commodity pool operator (CPO). This distinction is important because proprietary trading firms do not ordinarily have the same advisory or pooled-investment relationships that trigger those registration categories.5,6

However, operating a proprietary trading business does not mean operating without regulatory obligations. Depending on its activities, the firm may still need to address:

Exchange membership, market access, and applicable trading rules.

Market manipulation, disruptive trading, and misuse of material nonpublic information.

Automated trading controls, order management, and risk limits.

Exchange-specific position limits, reporting, and surveillance requirements.

Contract settlement procedures, liquidity, and counterparty exposure.

Potential additional registration requirements if the firm operates in other regulated capacities.

The distinction can also become more complicated when a purported proprietary trading arrangement involves third-party capital, funded-trader programs, profit-sharing arrangements, customer accounts, or activities performed for another person. A firm cannot necessarily avoid registration merely by labeling its business "proprietary trading." Nevertheless, for entrepreneurs seeking to deploy their own capital, a properly structured proprietary trading entity may provide a comparatively accessible starting point.

2. Prediction Market Advisory Firms and CTA Registration

A second business model involves providing trading recommendations, investment strategies, or account management services to other market participants. For example, a company might develop an algorithm that identifies mispriced event contracts and offer its recommendations to subscribers. Another firm might manage customer accounts or provide businesses with advice on hedging operational risks through prediction-market contracts.

These activities can implicate the regulatory framework governing commodity trading advisors. Under Section 1a(12) of the CEA, the definition of a CTA generally encompasses persons who, for compensation or profit, engage in the business of advising others, directly or through publications or electronic media, concerning the value of or advisability of trading futures, swaps, and other covered commodity interests.5

Where the relevant event contracts constitute covered commodity interests, a firm providing compensated trading advice may therefore fall within the CTA definition. Importantly, compensation need not necessarily take the form of a conventional advisory fee. Subscription revenue, performance-based compensation, and other economic arrangements may require analysis.

Likewise, the use of software or automated trading recommendations does not automatically remove an advisory business from the regulatory framework. For a firm offering prediction-market signals, managed accounts, or automated trading strategies, the critical questions include whether its activities constitute commodity trading advice, whether an exclusion from the statutory definition applies, and whether an exemption from registration is available.

Potential CTA Exemptions

Not every person who provides commodity trading advice must register as a CTA. Depending on the circumstances, potentially relevant exclusions and exemptions include those involving certain incidental advisory activities, limited advisory relationships, and qualifying advice that does not direct trading based on a customer's particular circumstances.

CFTC Regulation 4.14 establishes several exemptions from CTA registration, including exemptions applicable to certain persons whose advisory activities fall within specifically defined categories. Separately, Section 4m(1) of the CEA provides a registration exception for qualifying advisers that have not furnished commodity trading advice to more than 15 persons during the preceding 12 months and do not hold themselves out generally to the public as CTAs.5,7,8

The application of these provisions is highly fact-specific. For example, a publicly marketed subscription service generally raises different considerations than a private advisory arrangement serving a limited number of clients. A firm relying on an exemption should also determine whether a notice filing, annual affirmation, or other procedural requirement applies.7

For founders, the practical lesson is that an advisory business should be evaluated before the company begins marketing its services or accepting clients. Registration analysis is much easier to address during the design of the business model than after the firm has established relationships that potentially trigger regulatory obligations.

3. Launching a Prediction Market Hedge Fund or Commodity Pool

Perhaps the most commercially significant opportunity involves investment funds organized specifically to trade prediction-market contracts. A manager might establish a private investment fund pursuing quantitative strategies across event contracts, employing relative-value trading, providing liquidity, or seeking returns from the pricing of economic and other measurable outcomes.

Where the fund pools investor capital to trade futures, swaps, or other covered commodity interests, it may qualify as a commodity pool under the CEA. The person operating that pool may consequently be required to register as a commodity pool operator.6

A CPO generally operates an investment enterprise in which funds contributed by multiple persons are combined for trading covered commodity interests. The operator's obligations may include registration with the CFTC, membership in the National Futures Association (NFA), disclosures, reporting, recordkeeping, and other regulatory requirements.

The precise obligations depend on the structure of the fund, its trading activities, the operator's regulatory status, and the availability of any exclusions, exemptions, or relief.

Potentially. CFTC Regulation 4.13 provides exemptions from CPO registration for certain qualifying operators and pools. One commonly considered provision is Regulation 4.13(a)(3), which provides an exemption for operators of qualifying pools that engage in limited commodity interest trading, subject to conditions involving investor eligibility, marketing, and the extent of commodity interest exposure.7,9

The regulation generally includes alternative tests involving the aggregate margin, premiums, and related amounts committed to commodity interest positions or the aggregate net notional value of those positions. These tests are not simply a limitation on the amount of capital raised or the number of contracts traded. They require careful calculations under the applicable regulation.

Moreover, a fund established primarily to trade prediction-market derivatives may have difficulty satisfying an exemption designed for pools with limited commodity interest exposure, particularly where the fund markets itself as a vehicle for trading commodity interests. Other exemptions or exclusions may be available depending on the fund's structure and circumstances, but they should not be assumed.

It is also essential to distinguish an exemption from CPO registration under Regulation 4.13 from relief available under Regulation 4.7. The latter generally provides qualifying registered operators and advisers with relief from certain disclosure, reporting, and recordkeeping requirements when the applicable conditions are satisfied. It is not, by itself, an exemption from registration.10

For managers planning a dedicated prediction-market fund, the appropriate regulatory structure should be determined before soliciting investors.

CFTC regulation is only part of the analysis. Interests in a private investment fund will generally constitute securities, even where the fund's underlying trading strategy involves commodity derivatives. Accordingly, a prediction-market fund raising outside capital must also consider the Securities Act of 1933, the Investment Company Act of 1940, and potentially the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.13

For example, the fund may seek to conduct a private placement under Regulation D and rely on an exclusion from investment company registration under Section 3(c)(1) or 3(c)(7), as appropriate. The manager must separately evaluate whether its activities trigger investment adviser registration or reporting requirements, whether an exclusion applies, and how federal and state securities laws affect the offering and management structure.14

Commodity pool status and securities-law status are not mutually exclusive. A single fund structure can raise obligations under both regulatory regimes. The practical work involved in establishing a prediction-market fund may therefore include entity formation, management-company and general-partner structuring, private placement documentation, investor qualification procedures, CTA/CPO analysis, securities-law exemptions, and the development of appropriate trading and compliance controls.

For fund sponsors, these considerations should be integrated into the initial formation process rather than addressed separately after fundraising begins.

4. Operating a Prediction Market Exchange or Customer-Facing Trading Platform

Operating a trading venue presents a substantially different set of regulatory considerations. A company that lists event contracts, matches buyers and sellers, or facilitates transactions in regulated derivatives may need registration as a designated contract market (DCM) or, depending on the instruments and eligible participants, a swap execution facility (SEF).2

A DCM is a CFTC-regulated exchange that may offer eligible futures and swaps for trading by the general public. Registration requires compliance with the core principles established under Section 5(d) of the CEA and the implementing requirements under Part 38 of the CFTC's regulations.

These obligations extend to market surveillance, prevention of manipulation, financial resources, governance, system safeguards, disciplinary procedures, and other aspects of exchange operations. Importantly, registration as an exchange is distinct from registration as a trading advisor or commodity pool operator.

A company cannot ordinarily establish an exchange for regulated event contracts merely by forming an entity and developing a trading application. However, operating a technology platform that provides access to an existing regulated exchange may present different possibilities.

For example, a fintech company could consider developing a customer-facing interface that connects users to an established prediction-market exchange through an appropriately registered intermediary or other legally permissible arrangement. Depending on the platform's actual functions, it may implicate requirements applicable to futures commission merchants (FCMs), introducing brokers (IBs), commodity trading advisors, or other regulated entities.15,16

Whether the company accepts customer funds, solicits or accepts orders, exercises trading discretion, provides recommendations, or merely supplies technology can materially affect the registration analysis. For founders, these distinctions are commercially important. Developing the technology for a trading platform and operating the regulated financial infrastructure supporting that platform are not necessarily the same business.

5. Market Making, Liquidity Provision, and Other Emerging Opportunities

Beyond advisory services and investment funds, I expect considerable growth in businesses providing liquidity, execution services, pricing models, and other infrastructure supporting prediction markets. Market makers could employ sophisticated quantitative strategies to price event contracts, manage inventory, and provide liquidity across related markets. Technology companies could offer analytical tools, execution systems, and risk management services to institutional participants.

These businesses may not necessarily require CTA or CPO registration, particularly when they are trading their own capital or providing technology without engaging in regulated advisory or intermediary activities. However, the underlying commercial arrangements matter.

For example, a liquidity provider participating in an exchange-sponsored incentive program should assess applicable exchange rules, compensation arrangements, trading restrictions, and any other regulatory obligations arising from its activities. On August 12, 2026, the CFTC's Division of Market Oversight issued an advisory addressing the self-certification of market-maker, liquidity, trading, and incentive programs under Regulations 40.5 and 40.6.4

Although directed principally at DCMs, the advisory demonstrates the Commission's attention to the regulatory structure supporting liquidity provision in prediction markets. I expect these activities to become increasingly important as event-contract trading expands beyond relatively familiar consumer products into more sophisticated institutional and commercial applications.

6. Regulatory Risks That Prediction Market Businesses Should Consider

While the commercial opportunities are significant, the legal framework remains in development. One important area of uncertainty concerns the relationship between federal commodities regulation and state gaming laws. The CFTC has asserted federal authority over event contracts traded on regulated derivatives exchanges, while several states have challenged certain prediction-market activities under their respective gaming laws.

In April 2026, the CFTC filed lawsuits challenging actions by Arizona, Connecticut, and Illinois concerning federally regulated prediction markets. These disputes raise substantial questions concerning federal preemption, regulatory jurisdiction, and the permissible scope of state oversight.11

Separately, Section 5c(c)(5)(C) of the CEA establishes special procedures concerning certain event contracts involving terrorism, assassination, war, gaming, unlawful activity, and other specified subjects. The CFTC's June 2026 rulemaking proposal seeks to clarify how these statutory provisions apply, including the standards for assessing whether particular contracts are contrary to the public interest.3

The legal analysis is therefore not limited to whether an entity must register. Firms must also evaluate whether the contracts they intend to trade, promote, advise on, or offer to customers are legally permissible. Other significant considerations include anti-manipulation rules, exchange surveillance, customer protection, conflicts of interest, cybersecurity, and the use of confidential information.

In September 2026, the CFTC also issued guidance concerning certain mention market contracts, highlighting manipulation risks associated with contracts that settle based on an individual's statements, appearances, or other conduct. These developments underscore why businesses should consider regulatory compliance at the product-development stage rather than after launching a strategy or platform.12

7. Structuring a Prediction Market Business: Where to Begin

For entrepreneurs, fund sponsors, and established financial institutions considering entry into prediction markets, the appropriate starting point is a careful assessment of the proposed activities. The central questions typically include:

What instruments will the business trade or facilitate? The classification of the underlying event contracts determines which regulatory regimes may apply. Whose capital will be used? Trading exclusively with company capital presents different issues from accepting investor contributions or managing customer accounts. Will the business provide investment or trading advice? Compensated recommendations, managed accounts, and automated advisory services may implicate CTA registration requirements. Will the business pool investor funds? Fund structures trading covered commodity interests may trigger CPO obligations, even where the interests issued to investors are offered through securities-law exemptions. Will the business operate a trading venue or provide market access? Exchange operations, order solicitation, customer intermediation, and technology services must be analyzed separately. Are registration exemptions available? Depending on the facts, businesses may qualify for exemptions or exclusions, but eligibility, notice requirements, and ongoing obligations should be evaluated before reliance. What compliance infrastructure will the business need? Trading controls, disclosures, recordkeeping, risk management, cybersecurity, and supervisory procedures should correspond to the activities actually performed.

For firms already operating in the securities, investment management, or financial technology industries, the analysis should also consider how proposed prediction-market activities interact with existing registrations and regulatory obligations. A registered investment adviser, for example, should not assume that its SEC registration automatically authorizes all forms of commodity trading advice. Similarly, an investment fund operating pursuant to a private offering exemption should not assume that the exemption resolves its potential obligations under the CEA.

The appropriate solution may involve additional registration, reliance on a properly documented exemption, modifications to the proposed business model, or coordination with existing regulated intermediaries.

The Next Generation of Derivatives Businesses

I believe prediction markets represent a substantial and still largely untapped opportunity for the financial services industry. Much of the current attention centers on sports, politics, and consumer speculation. But the broader opportunity extends to new investment strategies, proprietary trading operations, specialized funds, commercial hedging, and the infrastructure necessary to support those activities.

As these markets become more sophisticated, I expect to see additional commodity trading advisors, commodity pool operators, proprietary trading firms, market makers, and technology companies entering the space. I also expect the market to develop products and services that make sophisticated forms of risk management accessible to businesses and individuals who historically have had limited access to customized derivatives.

The legal framework will undoubtedly continue to evolve. But businesses do not necessarily need to wait for every regulatory question to be resolved before assessing their options. What matters is understanding the activities being proposed, identifying the applicable registration requirements, evaluating available exemptions, and developing a structure that can operate within the existing regulatory framework.

For entrepreneurs, investment managers, and financial institutions considering a prediction-market trading business, advisory platform, or investment fund, early regulatory planning can make a meaningful difference in the cost, timing, and feasibility of launching the business. I work with clients on CFTC and SEC regulatory matters, investment fund formation, financial services compliance, and the development of emerging financial products and platforms. If you are evaluating opportunities in prediction markets or event-based derivatives, I would welcome a conversation about the appropriate legal and regulatory structure for your business.

Footnotes

1. https://www.cftc.gov/LearnandProtect/PredictionMarkets

2. https://www.sec.gov/resources-small-businesses/capital-raising-building-blocks/investment-advisers

3. https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/9249-26

4. https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/9206-26

5. https://www.nfa.futures.org/registration-membership/who-has-to-register/ib.html

6. https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/7/6m

7. https://www.cftc.gov/IndustryOversight/Intermediaries/FCMs/fcmib

8. https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/9302-26

9. https://www.sec.gov/resources-small-businesses/capital-raising-building-blocks/private-funds

10. https://www.nfa.futures.org/registration-membership/who-has-to-register/cta.html

11. https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/17/4.13

12. https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/17/4.7

13. https://www.nfa.futures.org/members/member-resources/files/exemptions-reference-guide.html

14. https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/9282-26

15. https://www.nfa.futures.org/registration-membership/who-has-to-register/cpo.html

16. https://www.cftc.gov/LawRegulation/FederalRegister/proposedrules/2026-05105.html