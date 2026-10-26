ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026
Retailization Of Alternatives
K&L Gates
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The SEC's proposed rule on enhancing retail exposure to private markets is accelerating opportunities for asset managers to expand access through interval funds, tender offer funds, and BDCs. This webinar examines the practical business considerations, structural decisions, and distribution strategies that sponsors should evaluate as they navigate the rapidly evolving retailization of alternatives landscape.
The SEC has submitted a proposed rule, titled “Enhancing Retail Exposure to Private Markets,” to the White House for review, which could further accelerate retail investor access to private markets.
The retailization of alternatives is creating new growth opportunities across asset management. As managers look to expand access to private market strategies, sponsors are increasingly evaluating interval funds, tender offer funds, and BDCs as pathways to the private wealth market.
This webinar is a practical discussion of the trends, business considerations, and lessons emerging from today's retailization landscape. Drawing on current market activity and recent product launches, the panel explores what managers should be thinking about as they evaluate opportunities in this rapidly evolving space.
Topics:
- Trends driving the retailization of alternatives
- Product structure and strategy considerations
- Distribution and platform access
- Execution challenges and lessons learned
- What asset managers should be thinking about now
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.