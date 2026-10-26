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The SEC has submitted a proposed rule, titled “Enhancing Retail Exposure to Private Markets,” to the White House for review, which could further accelerate retail investor access to private markets.

The retailization of alternatives is creating new growth opportunities across asset management. As managers look to expand access to private market strategies, sponsors are increasingly evaluating interval funds, tender offer funds, and BDCs as pathways to the private wealth market.

This webinar is a practical discussion of the trends, business considerations, and lessons emerging from today's retailization landscape. Drawing on current market activity and recent product launches, the panel explores what managers should be thinking about as they evaluate opportunities in this rapidly evolving space.

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