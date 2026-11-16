Launching a U.S. prediction market requires more than a trading app. Founders must address CFTC registration, contract listings, clearing, and unresolved state-law risks.

Prediction markets have attracted growing attention from founders, investors, and regulators. Platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket have brought contracts tied to elections, economic data, sporting events, and other real-world outcomes into public view. More founders are asking the same question: Can we build something similar?

The answer is yes, potentially. But launching a prediction market in the United States involves considerably more than building a trading interface and connecting it to a liquidity provider. The regulatory path depends on the contracts offered, the customers served, and the functions the company performs.

On November 10, Reuters, reporting on a Politico account, described a warning from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) about potential charges concerning Kalshi's notification of new products. According to that report, Kalshi characterized the issue as a procedural error involving the submission of a handful of contracts, many of which were not live, and said it was addressing the issue.

The report described potential charges, not an announced enforcement action or an adjudicated violation. Even with that limitation, the development illustrates an important point for companies entering this market: exchange designation is the beginning of an ongoing compliance obligation, not blanket authorization for every product or activity.

1. Do You Need CFTC Registration to Launch a Prediction Market?

It depends on what your company actually does. A business operating an exchange where customers trade event-based derivatives generally needs an appropriate CFTC-regulated trading venue. For most companies seeking to operate a U.S. retail prediction market of this kind, that means becoming a designated contract market (DCM) or structuring the business around an existing DCM.

There are different ways to participate in the industry. A company might operate its own exchange, provide a customer-facing application connected to another exchange, introduce customers to a registered intermediary, or develop trading technology and market data products. Those are different businesses from a regulatory perspective, and working with a DCM does not automatically resolve the application's or intermediary's own registration obligations.

The important question is not what you call the platform. It is whether the company operates a trading facility, solicits or accepts customer orders, handles customer funds, executes transactions, or otherwise performs a regulated function. Calling a platform a technology provider does not necessarily eliminate registration requirements.

2. What Does It Take to Become a Designated Contract Market?

A DCM is a federally regulated derivatives exchange. Under Section 5 of the Commodity Exchange Act and Part 38 of the CFTC's regulations, a DCM must satisfy 23 core principles addressing matters such as market surveillance, financial resources, governance, conflicts of interest, recordkeeping, and prevention of manipulation.

The process begins with Form DCM and extensive supporting documentation describing the proposed exchange and its operations. This is not a simple license application: the applicant must demonstrate that its personnel, technology, financial resources, and compliance systems can support a regulated market.

The CFTC's overview of the DCM application process describes a 180-day review framework and the requirements for a materially complete application. That is not a six-month launch guarantee. Founders should expect substantial preparation before submission, including exchange rules, surveillance procedures, compliance policies, and the operational arrangements necessary to support trading.

3. Is DCM Registration the Only Requirement?

Not necessarily. A DCM operates the exchange, while other functions may require separate registrations or regulated counterparties. The relevant analysis turns on the company's activities, not simply its relationship with a registered venue.

For relevant commodity-interest transactions, a futures commission merchant (FCM) generally solicits or accepts customer orders and accepts money or other assets to support those transactions. An introducing broker (IB) generally solicits or accepts orders without accepting customer funds. These are simplified descriptions; the statutory definitions contain additional conditions and exclusions.

Clearing arrangements can also implicate derivatives clearing organization (DCO) requirements. These functions do not automatically require every prediction-market startup to obtain multiple registrations. A founder building a customer-facing application may have a different regulatory path from someone seeking to operate an exchange, clear trades, and hold customer collateral.

For many startups, partnering with existing regulated infrastructure may be more practical than building every regulated function internally. That option should be evaluated early, before the technology and commercial agreements are finalized, with responsibility for each regulated activity clearly identified.

4. Can an Exchange List Whatever Event Contracts It Wants?

No. A DCM generally can list products through the CFTC's self-certification process under Regulation 40.2 or seek approval under Regulation 40.3. Self-certification is not an affirmative Commission approval of the product or unlimited permission to list contracts without regulatory scrutiny.

In July 2026, CFTC staff warned exchanges against broad, template-style certifications that fail to adequately describe the contracts being listed. The advisory emphasized the information and analysis needed to evaluate settlement methods, data sources, and compliance with the core principles.

Staff also addressed manipulation risks in a September advisory on individual mention, attendance, and interaction contracts. Where settlement depends on a person's statements or conduct, that person (or someone able to influence them) may affect the outcome. The advisory describes staff views on existing obligations; it does not create a new rule.

The underlying product matters. A contract asking whether a federal economic statistic will exceed a threshold raises different regulatory questions from one involving a sporting event, political outcome, or an individual's conduct. Product design, settlement criteria, and safeguards should be evaluated together.

The Commodity Exchange Act also contains special provisions addressing event contracts involving gaming and certain other enumerated activities. In June 2026, the CFTC proposed amendments addressing how it would evaluate those contracts. In October, it proposed additional rules expressly addressing the inclusion of certain event contracts in the definition of a swap.

Those proposals describe possible changes to the federal framework, not final, effective regulations. For founders, the practical lesson is straightforward: product design and regulatory analysis should happen together, rather than treating a venue's designation as approval of every contract it might offer.

5. What About State Gambling Laws?

This remains one of the most consequential legal questions facing the industry. Prediction-market operators have argued that event contracts traded on federally regulated exchanges fall within the CFTC's exclusive jurisdiction and therefore cannot be independently prohibited under state gambling laws. Several states disagree, particularly when the contracts resemble traditional sports wagering.

The cited appellate decisions illustrate the disagreement. In April 2026, the Third Circuit affirmed a preliminary injunction in Kalshi's New Jersey litigation, agreeing that Kalshi had shown a likelihood of success on its federal-preemption argument.

In August, the Ninth Circuit affirmed the dissolution of preliminary relief as to Kalshi's sports-related contracts in Nevada. It concluded that Kalshi had not shown a likelihood that the Commodity Exchange Act preempted Nevada's gaming laws as applied to those contracts, and remanded for further consideration of election contracts.

Both decisions arose in the preliminary-injunction context. Neither should be treated as a uniform nationwide resolution of every event-contract or state-law question. Companies planning a national product need to evaluate the particular contracts, relevant jurisdiction, and applicable court orders.

On November 5, the CFTC issued an interpretation explaining that domestic geographic restrictions may conflict with DCM impartial-access requirements. It directed DCMs to cease domestic restrictions that violate those requirements within 30 days or explain why compliance was not feasible. It also addressed access through intermediaries and stated that the Commission would consider the facts and circumstances of particular cases.

That position creates tension where state proceedings require restrictions on products that federal regulators believe should be available nationally. The interpretation should not be read as permission to disregard a court order or as resolving the underlying preemption disputes. Founders should not assume that federal registration settles every state-law question.

6. Can You Avoid U.S. Regulation by Operating Offshore?

Not necessarily. Some founders consider incorporating outside the United States, blocking American IP addresses, or operating through decentralized infrastructure. Those choices may be relevant, but none automatically eliminates CFTC exposure.

The analysis depends on the actual transactions, customers, solicitation activities, market access, and parties exercising control over the platform. A website disclaimer or geographic restriction is not a substitute for understanding which jurisdictions regulate the business.

This is especially important for crypto-based prediction markets that accept digital assets, use smart contracts, or permit access through third-party interfaces. The technology may change how transactions are executed; it does not, by itself, determine their classification under financial-services law.

7. What Should Founders Do Before Launching?

Before committing significant resources to development, founders should resolve several questions:

What exactly are customers trading? The contracts' legal classification will influence the entire regulatory analysis. Who operates the market? Determine whether the company needs its own DCM designation or can structure its business around an existing regulated venue. Who handles customer assets and orders? Identify potential FCM, IB, custody, and clearing obligations. Where will the product operate? Evaluate federal requirements, state-law exposure, applicable court orders, and international access. How will the market be supervised? Consider surveillance, manipulation, contract settlement, financial resources, and compliance before launch.

These decisions can materially affect the cost, timeline, and commercial viability of the business. They should inform the platform's design and contractual arrangements, not be deferred until the product is ready to go live.

The Bottom Line

There is a meaningful opportunity for companies developing prediction markets in the United States. The CFTC has expressed support for responsible innovation while continuing to scrutinize product listings and market integrity. That combination makes regulatory planning part of the business model, not a separate exercise at the end of development.