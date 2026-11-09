Healthcare Trends & Transactions Q3 2026

ealthcare merger and acquisition (M&A) activity proved steady in the third quarter (Q3), building on the momentum of the first half of the year. Consolidation, portfolio optimization, and the continued shift of care into lower-cost outpatient and home-based settings remained dominant themes throughout the quarter. Regulatory pressure and financing conditions did, however, temper activity in certain sectors: in the physician practice management (PPM) sector, deal activity, while generally steady, modestly declined as state corporate practice of medicine (CPOM) and “mini-HSR” transaction notice laws lengthened transaction timelines, and higher interest rates and financing costs weighed on valuations.

For the first time, scrutiny of private equity (PE)-backed management services organization (MSO) arrangements reached the federal level with the introduction of the Stop Corporate Takeovers of Physicians Act of 2026. PE sponsors, however, increasingly found themselves competing with large strategic buyers. McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), for example, agreed to acquire Precision Medicine Group for approximately $2.25 billion, reportedly the largest clinical research organization (CRO)-related transaction of the year.

The pursuit of scale was equally evident among hospitals and health systems, where large nonprofit and academic combinations included Sanford Health’s partnership with North Memorial Health to create a 60-hospital system. At the same time, PE sponsors continued to commit significant capital to specialty platforms serving complex patient populations, most notably through a Warburg Pincus-led investor group’s agreement to acquire a controlling interest in PANTHERx Rare in a deal reportedly valued at more than $7 billion. This report provides an overview of these and other notable transactions across healthcare sectors.

Physician Practice Management

Deal activity in the PPM sector, while generally steady, slightly declined in Q3, amid a shifting regulatory landscape (including new advance transaction notice requirements in several states) and high interest rates that continue to pressure deal economics. Rather than retreating from the sector, investors are proceeding selectively, and the quarter still saw several significant transactions. As we previously reported, lawmakers in several states have proposed legislation targeting PE-backed MSO arrangements with physician practices (state-level healthcare transaction notice and approval requirements that are already enacted can be viewed on our interactive healthcare transactions map). Following the lead of several states, in September, federal lawmakers introduced the Stop Corporate Takeovers of Physicians Act of 2026. If passed, the act would impose, for the first time, a federal restriction on CPOM. In addition, the act would prohibit MSOs from controlling practices through friendly physician arrangements or by taking over certain functions; prohibit certain restrictive contract terms, such as non-compete and non-disparagement provisions; and grant the Federal Trade Commission broad enforcement authority. Although it remains doubtful that the proposed legislation will gain real traction at the federal level, its introduction is perhaps a reaction to evolving legislation at the state level and worth monitoring in the coming months.

Significant PPM deals in Q3 include Summit Spine & Joint Centers’ acquisition of Southeast Neurology & Pain Management, which has clinics in Georgia and Florida. The acquisition expanded Summit’s footprint to 55 clinics and 21 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) across five states. Also in Florida, Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants, a Cardiovascular Logistics partner practice serving patients in the Tampa area, entered into a partnership with Pasco Cardiology Center, allowing both groups to offer a wider range of cardiovascular services. One of the quarter’s stand-out transactions came in the dermatology space. DermCare Management (sponsored by Hildred Capital Management) and U.S. Dermatology Partners (backed by Abry Partners) completed a strategic combination of their operations, forming one of the largest dermatology group practices in the country.

Health systems were also active buyers, particularly of otolaryngology (ENT) practices. South Carolina-based McLeod Health acquired Florence Ears, Nose and Throat, P.A., adding four otolaryngologists and rebranding the practice as McLeod Florence ENT. In Georgia, Northside Hospital acquired Atlanta Institute for ENT and, in the same quarter, The Plastic Head and Neck Surgery Institute. Taken together, the transactions show a specialty growth strategy and reinforce the broader trend of health systems as buyers.

Non-traditional buyers are also shaping the sector. Strategic Radiology, a coalition of independent radiology practices, completed its third transaction of the year when East River Medical Imaging, which has served New York patients for more than 50 years, joined the alliance. The deal marks Strategic Radiology’s first entry into the New York market. Given the diverse pool of buyers, we expect PPM deal activity to remain cautious but steady in Q4, as potential investors continue to monitor regulatory requirements and navigate broader financing and economic conditions.

Clinical Research Organizations

Deal activity in the CRO sector continued steadily in Q3, with a mix of buyers continuing to build out and pursue integrated, end-to-end clinical research platforms.

In Q3, site networks and smaller CROs pursued tuck-in acquisitions to add therapeutic expertise and geographic reach. In August, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services acquired SRI’s Clinical Trial Unit in Plymouth, Michigan, a site known for vaccine, neurology, and pain studies, which is set to become part of CTI’s growing clinical research network and will operate as CTI Clinical Research Center Michigan. In September, Summit Clinical Research Solutions, an integrated CRO designed to simplify sponsor engagement and accelerate trial execution across the clinical development lifecycle and backed by LongueVue Capital, acquired Dallas Research Institute through its Pinnacle Clinical Research site network. According to LongueVue’s press release, the deal deepens Summit’s expertise in metabolic and liver diseases and expands its presence in Dallas–Fort Worth.

The largest CRO-related transaction of the quarter was announced on August 25. McKesson Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire Precision Medicine Group for approximately $2.25 billion. Precision Medicine Group, based in Bethesda, Maryland, provides clinical research and biopharma commercialization services, including a CRO, biomarker intelligence, lab services, market access consulting, and commercialization support. The business will sit within McKesson’s Oncology & Multispecialty segment and will extend McKesson’s integrated oncology platform beyond distribution and provider services into clinical trial execution and biopharma development support. The transaction—which reports indicate is the largest CRO-relevant transaction of the year—also shows that the CRO space is attracting large strategic buyers from adjacent healthcare sectors, not just PE sponsors.

With large strategic buyers now competing alongside PE sponsors, we expect deal activity in the CRO sector to remain robust through the end of 2026.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Deal activity in the ASC space remained active in Q3. The quarter’s transactions show continued consolidation by large operators, the movement of higher-acuity specialties such as cardiology into the outpatient setting, and portfolio repositioning toward ASCs.

In July, AmSurg acquired five endoscopy centers in North Carolina: Wake Forest Endoscopy Center, Wake Endoscopy – Cary, Wake Endoscopy – Raleigh, Clayton Endoscopy Center, and Wilson Endoscopy Center. The centers’ 15 board-certified gastroenterologists and hepatologists provide diagnostic and therapeutic care. AmSurg also followed in August with the acquisition of Louisiana-based Capital Surgery Center.

The quarter also showed the continued migration of cardiovascular procedures to the ambulatory setting. In August, Regent Surgical, a developer and operator of ASCs, announced that Integrated Surgical Center of Arizona (ISCA), a multispecialty center in Avondale, Arizona, joined its network. ISCA is led by three Arizona physician organizations: IMS Care, Arizona Heart Arrhythmia Associates, and Valley GI Consultants. The partnership is expected to expand access to outpatient cardiovascular and specialty surgical care across the greater Phoenix area. It also comes as recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) policy changes have expanded the list of procedures eligible for ASCs to include cardiac catheter ablation.

Operators also continue to shape their portfolios toward ASCs. In July, Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY), a short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, announced that it, along with its existing partner Intermountain Health, placed into escrow signature pages to definitive agreements under which Surgery Partners would sell its ownership interests in Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital to Intermountain Health. The transaction values the combined Idaho Falls facilities at approximately $1.15 billion, with total consideration to Surgery Partners of approximately $795 million. Under the transaction, physician ownership of Mountain View Hospital would remain unchanged. Completion of the transaction is subject to approvals by Mountain View Hospital’s physician members and governing board. The deal is also subject to customary antitrust approvals. Surgery Partners’ CEO characterized the deal as the largest step to date in the company’s portfolio optimization strategy, positioning the company to accelerate momentum in the rapidly growing, high-value ASC space.

Finally, at the end of Q3, Pennsylvania academic medical center Penn Medicine, Independence Blue Cross (IBX), and Regent Surgical announced a strategic partnership, combining their distinct capabilities to meet demand for outpatient surgery and increase access by lowering costs for care. Through the partnership, the organizations anticipate creating 18 surgery centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Taken together, Q3 transactions reflect steady investment momentum in the ASC space, as health systems, sponsor-backed developers, and public operators continue to prioritize outpatient surgical settings. We expect this trend to continue as CMS expands the list of ASC-eligible procedures and as payors and patients continue migrating surgical volume out of the hospital setting.

Hospitals & Health Systems

Hospital and health system transactions remained active through the third quarter of 2026, continuing the steady deal pace seen throughout the first half of the year. Q3 was characterized by several notable trends, including significant nonprofit and academic system combinations, the continued absorption of independent and community hospitals by larger regional systems, ongoing for-profit divestitures and portfolio optimization, and strategic acquisitions aimed at expanding ambulatory and outpatient capabilities.

Large-scale nonprofit and academic system combinations were a defining feature of Q3, with several transactions involving substantial capital investment commitments. Chattanooga-based Erlanger Health System, which operates seven hospitals and serves as the main campus for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine-Chattanooga, signed a letter of intent in July to join South Carolina-based Prisma Health, with Prisma planning to invest $2 billion in connection with the combination. Also in Q3, California-based Palomar Health and UC San Diego Health completed an agreement establishing a new joint health system called Palomar UC San Diego Health, pairing a two-hospital public district system with a three-hospital academic system. South Dakota-based Sanford Health finalized its partnership with Minnesota-based North Memorial Health in September, creating an integrated 60-hospital nonprofit health system. As we reported in Q2, Atrium Health and WakeMed announced plans to combine; in September, the Wake County Board of Commissioners voted to allow the transaction to move forward, with Atrium committing to invest $2 billion in WakeMed. Also in September, the New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council unanimously approved a merger between three-hospital system Maimonides Health and 11-hospital system NYC Health + Hospitals, marking a rare expansion of a public health system through the acquisition of a large private nonprofit system.

The quarter also saw continued activity from larger regional and academic systems absorbing independent and community hospitals. In July, WVU Health System signed a definitive agreement to acquire Independence Health System, with the acquisition including a planned $800 million investment across Independence’s five hospitals. Following closing, Independence Health System will join a WVU Health System operating 25 hospitals across West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Ohio. Also in July, Allegheny Health Network completed its acquisition of Heritage Valley Health System, adding two hospitals and bringing its footprint to 16 hospitals. In the same vein, Ohio-based Kettering Health signed a non-binding letter of intent in July to acquire Knox Community Hospital, a 99-bed hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio, following a search led by Knox’s board and leadership. West Virginia-based Vandalia Health acquired Grafton City Hospital in September, marking Vandalia’s seventeenth hospital. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health also announced plans to acquire Virginia-based Fauquier Health, a 97-bed acute care hospital, increasing its hospital footprint to 48 across five states. In July, Ascension’s proposal to acquire the assets of Williamson Health, a private hospital district that owns and operates a healthcare system in Williamson County, Tennessee and certain real property owned by Williamson County, for a purchase price of approximately $700 million was approved by the hospital district Board, subject to negotiation of a non-binding letter of intent and a definitive agreement to be approved by the hospital district Board and the Williamson County Commission. In September, the Williamson County Commission voted to approve a non-binding letter of intent between the parties. In September, Ohio-based Adena Health finalized its acquisition of Fairfield Medical Center, a 222-bed hospital.

Strategic acquisitions targeting ambulatory, outpatient, and non-traditional capabilities were also a notable theme. Intermountain Health announced a $1.15 billion transaction in July to acquire full ownership of Idaho Falls Community Hospital and partial ownership of Mountain View Hospital. HCA Healthcare completed its acquisition of Texas MedClinic on August 1, adding a 40-urgent care center network across Texas. HCA also completed its acquisition of The College of Health Care Professions in September, continuing its broader strategy to vertically integrate healthcare education and workforce pipelines to address ongoing staffing needs.

Overall, Q3 deal activity in the hospital and health system sector remained consistent with the first half of 2026, as systems of all sizes continued to seek scale, shed non-core assets, and pursue ambulatory and outpatient growth strategies. With several significant transactions expected to close later this year, we anticipate hospital and health system M&A will remain active through the remainder of 2026.

Home Health, Hospice Care & Personal Care Services

Deal activity in the home health, hospice care, and personal care services space steadied in Q3, building on the momentum of the first half of the year. Q3 transactions in the sector centered on established operators, many of them sponsor-backed, using acquisitions to deepen regional density, add scale in core service lines, and move into adjacent home-based care offerings.

Regional consolidation continued to define the hospice segment, as smaller and community-based programs joined established providers. In July, Family Hospice LLC, a family-owned hospice and palliative care provider serving Georgia and South Carolina, completed its acquisition of Dalton-based North Georgia Community Hospice, LLC. Family Hospice’s CEO said the transaction allows the company to complete its service footprint across North Georgia, bringing additional clinical resources, bereavement support, and volunteer services to the Northwest Georgia region. In Arkansas, Circle of Life, a Springdale-based nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider serving Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, acquired Washington Regional Hospice and its Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville from nonprofit health system Washington Regional. Washington Regional Hospice, which opened in 1984 as the first Medicare-certified hospice program in Arkansas, has approximately 25 staff, and the hospice home will become Circle of Life’s third inpatient facility. These transactions follow the trend we saw in Q2, where smaller hospice programs combined with larger platforms to gain access to expanded clinical resources, support services, and broader regional networks. Aging populations continue to drive demand: adults aged 65 and older represent roughly 19% of Arkansas’s population, a share projected to rise to 25% by 2030.

Home care platforms also used acquisitions to deepen their positions in home health and personal care. In July, Havencrest Capital Management-backed Avid Health at Home, a Chicago-based multi-state home care platform, completed its eighth tuck-in acquisition with the purchase of Tech Medical Home Care Services for undisclosed terms. Tech Med is a home health agency with one location in Wheelersburg, Ohio, and five locations in Kentucky. The deal expands Avid’s footprint in the Midwest. The quarter’s largest deal came in September, when Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the personal care division of AccentCare, other than its New York operations, for approximately $275 million. The acquired operations serve an average daily census of approximately 13,700 customers in 10 states. The deal expands Addus’ personal care operations in primarily Texas, Illinois, California, and Arizona and also adds operations in Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Washington. The deal is expected to close no earlier than Q1 2027, subject to regulatory approvals. The transaction builds on Addus’ Q2 entry into Indiana through its HomeCourt Home Care acquisition.

Finally, Q3 saw consolidation in services adjacent to traditional home-based care. In September, Hanger, Inc., a provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services, agreed to acquire Numotion, an AEA Investors portfolio company and Brentwood, Tennessee-based provider of complex rehabilitation technology and mobility products and services. The combined company, Hanger Numotion, will be controlled by Patient Square Capital and led by Numotion CEO Mike Swinford. It will serve more than 1.5 million patients annually across the U.S. and Canada, with both companies continuing to operate under their existing brands. The transaction is expected to close in Q4. The deal shows that investors increasingly value services that help patients with complex mobility needs maintain independence in their homes and communities.

Overall, deal activity in the home health, hospice, and personal care services space in Q3 was driven by established operators and sponsor-backed platforms pursuing regional density, scale in core service lines, and expansion into adjacent home-based offerings. Investor interest remains strong in service lines that center on the aging population and that deliver care at lower cost in the home. We anticipate these themes will continue through the end of the year, as strategic acquirers and PE sponsors continue consolidating home-based care platforms to meet patient demand.

Digital Health & Health Information Technology

Q3’s digital health and health information technology dealmaking showed a market moving beyond single-purpose point solutions toward scaled platforms that can coordinate multiple conditions, automate clinical and administrative workflows, and monetize data across the care continuum. Rather than being concentrated in one subsector, the quarter’s transactions spanned multiple subsectors, including surgical intelligence, revenue cycle infrastructure, post-acute software, oncology monitoring, and diagnostics.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming deeply embedded in the operating layer of clinical workflows. Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) acquired Higgs Boson Health, a Durham, North Carolina-based digital healthcare experience company incubated at Duke University, to extend the Globus ecosystem across the full episode of care. Higgs Boson’s technology will sit within Globus’s surgical intelligence pillar, linking outcomes and analytics in a closed loop intended to support continuous improvement in musculoskeletal care. In the senior living space, ALIS made its first acquisition by purchasing the Ella and elbi technology assets, adding AI-powered dementia and behavioral care support designed to prepare frontline caregivers and deliver personalized interventions. Although the transactions address different settings, both layer intelligence into workflows where the value proposition depends on improving decisions and execution at the point of care.

Revenue cycle and infrastructure modernization was another priority in Q3. Savista acquired ABW Medical for undisclosed consideration, expanding into ambulatory and non-acute revenue cycle management across federally qualified health centers, medical groups, managed service organizations, and virtual care providers. ABW’s preferred partner status in the Athenahealth ecosystem gives the combination a channel into a broad ambulatory technology base. In July, Lyric, a Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based health payments software company, acquired Nashville-based Concert. Concert’s software translates clinical policies into machine-readable formats used by health plans and providers for automated decision-making, and Lyric and Concert have collaborated since 2023 on policy and claims solutions for outpatient laboratory testing. The acquisition extends that capability across Lyric’s broader client base, which includes nine of the top 10 U.S. health plans, and Concert’s technology will be integrated into Lyric42, Lyric’s payment processing platform, combining digitized clinical policy intelligence with claims and payment workflows. Additionally, in September, Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) completed its acquisition of Healthcare IT Leaders after announcing the deal in August, for a price of up to $350 million including a contingent performance-based earnout. The transaction combines Healthcare IT Leaders’ healthcare consulting and application managed services for hospitals and health systems with Kyndryl’s infrastructure and AI capabilities. Together, these deals point to a market in which operational infrastructure is becoming as strategically important as front-end, patient-facing engagement, as the next phase of digital health value creation may depend as much on improving the financial and technical backbone of care delivery.

Specialty care and diagnostics also attracted targeted strategic capital in Q3. Cureety acquired Reimagine Care, an oncology care platform based in Nashville, combining Cureety’s therapy-specific remote monitoring and clinical intelligence with Reimagine Care’s AI-supported patient engagement and oncology-specialized care teams. The result is a more integrated precision oncology offering that pairs software-based surveillance with staffed clinical services. Subsequent to quarter-end, on October 5th, GE HealthCare announced a definitive agreement to acquire Sofie Biosciences from Trilantic North America for $945 million in cash, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2027. If completed, the Sofie deal would extend GE HealthCare’s pharmaceutical diagnostics strategy at a scale materially larger than the quarter’s other digital health transactions, while highlighting the premium strategic buyers may place on platforms that connect technology with pharmaceutical-development workflows. At the end of September, Leica Biosystems, a cancer diagnostics company, completed its acquisition of StatLab Medical Products from private equity firms Linden Capital Partners and Audax Private Equity. StatLab provides pre-analytical consumables and equipment for anatomic pathology and histology laboratories, making the transaction a vertical consolidation within the diagnostics supply chain.

Financial sponsors continued to use carve-outs, take-privates, and platform transactions to reposition scaled assets. Frazier Healthcare Partners acquired MatrixCare from ResMed (NYSE: RMD) for $490 million, separating the post-acute software company from its former parent and establishing it as a standalone business. The change in ownership may give MatrixCare, which provides cloud-based electronic health record and revenue cycle management solutions for post-acute care settings, a different operating posture, and creates a platform from which a sponsor can pursue focused investment in post-acute technology. In July, American Industrial Partners completed its take-private acquisition of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS), a medical technology company focused on pain management and chronic care devices, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.272 billion. Avanos stockholders received $25.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 72.1% to the closing price on April 13, 2026, and an 82.8% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price. Following closing, Avanos’s common stock stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and the company now operates privately and remains headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Taken together, Q3’s transactions in the digital health and health information technology sector reinforce a market that is rewarding breadth, workflow integration, and measurable operating leverage over standalone digital products. AI is being embedded in surgical, senior living, and oncology workflows, and buyers are pursuing the less visible infrastructure—revenue cycle, managed services, post-acute software, and diagnostics supply chains—that determines whether digital health platforms can scale. The quarter’s mix of cash-funded strategic acquisitions and sponsor-led carve-outs and take-privates suggests continued conviction in durable healthcare technology assets, but also a disciplined approach to valuation and scalability. As the year progresses, the central question for digital health M&A will be whether these newly assembled capabilities can translate technological integration into sustained clinical adoption and economic returns.

Behavioral Health

Q3 saw continued deal activity in the behavioral health sector despite industry reports noting that behavioral health dealmaking was down roughly 20% in the first half of the year, with Medicaid reform cited as a common challenge across subsectors. Despite that headwind, the quarter’s transactions reflected several clear themes: the continued consolidation of substance use disorder (SUD) and addiction treatment platforms, the expansion of digital and virtual behavioral health offerings into multi-condition platforms, growing interest in outpatient psychiatry and interventional psychiatry, and the merger of community-based behavioral health organizations.

SUD and addiction treatment remained an active area of consolidation in Q3, as operators sought to build national scale and expand their continuum of care. In early July, Florida-based Advanced Recovery Systems combined with Promises Behavioral Health. The combined company now operates 24 facilities in 14 states and offers care across the treatment continuum. Also in the SUD space, Massachusetts-based Groups Recover Together completed its acquisition of Better Life Partners, the company’s first acquisition. Later in the quarter, California-based Terra Behavioral Health entered into an agreement to complete its first acquisition of Latitude Recovery Center. Latitude provides care for individuals with substance use and co-occurring mental health needs, and the combination will expand Terra’s Southern California footprint.

Digital and virtual behavioral health platform activity was also a hallmark of Q3. In August, Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) completed the quarter’s largest behavioral health transaction, with its acquisition of virtual mental health platform Talkspace, for approximately $835 million. UHS positioned the deal as a way to offer patients a full continuum of care, from acute inpatient treatment through virtual outpatient services. Also in the digital behavioral health space, Sword Health entered into an agreement to acquire Headspace. Sword Health, which got its start in musculoskeletal care, has since expanded into women’s health, cardiometabolic care, and mental health. Separately, Mindoula acquired both Valera Health and Janus Healthcare Partners in July, expanding its behavioral health platform through two simultaneous transactions.

Outpatient psychiatry and mental health services continued to attract investment, with a notable theme of growing interest in interventional psychiatry. New York City-based startup Radial acquired Mindful Health Solutions, a much larger outpatient mental health operator, in a transaction that expands Radial’s clinical mental health network and positions the combined company for a pending boom in interventional psychiatry. In another outpatient psychiatry deal, Beacon Behavioral Partners acquired Dallas-Fort Worth providers Prime Psychiatry and Invicta Healthcare in September, adding seven locations to its Texas footprint.

Community-based behavioral health organizations also pursued consolidation to achieve greater scale and expand services. In July, Oklahoma-based Family and Children’s Services and Oklahoma City-based Hope Community Services completed their merger, forming a $208 million behavioral health system providing more than 70 programs across 12 locations and more than 30 co-located sites.

Given the continued fragmentation in the mental health and SUD markets, the expansion of digital and virtual behavioral health platforms into multi-condition offerings, and growing interest in interventional psychiatry, we anticipate that deal activity in the behavioral health sector will continue—though perhaps at a moderated pace due to ongoing Medicaid reform and reimbursement pressures—through the remainder of 2026.

Managed Care & Value-Based Care

In our Q2 transactions report, we noted that managed care deals were moving more slowly than deals in other healthcare sectors because of continued regulatory and reimbursement uncertainty. We expected activity to center on AI-enabled offerings and on platforms supporting alternative sites and modes of care as ways to lower healthcare costs. Q3 broadly bore that out. The quarter’s deals reflected what industry observers have called an era of “surgical portfolio moves”: payors reallocating capital, divesting non-core assets, and buying specific capabilities rather than chasing broad horizontal scale.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) continued refocusing on core U.S. operations, as we described in our Q2 report. On July 2, UnitedHealth’s subsidiary, Optum Financial, closed the acquisition of Alegeus Technologies that we reported in Q2. Alegeus is a Boston-based benefits administration platform for consumer-directed healthcare accounts, including HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, and COBRA coverage. In an August SEC filing, UnitedHealth disclosed that it paid $3 billion for the business: $1.5 billion in cash at closing and the remaining $1.5 billion payable within one year. Alegeus serves more than 26 million members and processes more than $6 billion in consumer healthcare payments each year.

In some instances, the insurance businesses themselves were victims of providers shedding non-core assets. Indeed, in Q3, Ascension agreed to transfer its ownership of Mercy Care, the Arizona managed care plan it co-owns with CommonSpirit’s Dignity Health, to CVS Health subsidiary Aetna. Mercy Care serves about 404,000 members through Arizona Medicaid programs and Medicare dual-eligible special needs plans. Ascension’s divestiture of insurance assets coincides with its larger push into outpatient care, including via the AMSURG acquisition we covered in our Q2 report.

Over the past few months, value-based care models that offer employers an alternative to traditional health plans also drew attention. On July 28, Included Health signed a definitive agreement to acquire Firefly Health, a clinically integrated health plan and advanced primary care company. The deal combines Included Health’s AI-native, clinician-in-the-loop platform with Firefly’s primary care-anchored, clinically-integrated health plan. It is yet another example of AI-enabled, alternative-care models we expect will become increasingly commonplace. Following the acquisition, on October 1, Included Health announced Included Health Plans for self-insured employers, starting with the January 1, 2028, plan year.

In the near term, we expect managed care and value-based care deals to remain selective. We expect the focus will be on portfolio optimization, with payors and payor-adjacent buyers making capability-driven acquisitions or building out core operations.

Pharma Services, Pharmacy & Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Q3 saw notable transactions in the pharmacy and specialty healthcare space, underscoring continued investor appetite for platforms that serve complex and underserved patient populations.

The quarter began with two larger sponsor transactions. In July, a Warburg Pincus-led investor group agreed to acquire a controlling interest in PANTHERx Rare, the leading independent rare disease pharmacy, from Nautic Partners, General Atlantic, and The Vistria Group, in a deal reportedly valued at more than $7 billion. The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Also in July, an affiliate of PE firm Peak Rock Capital completed its acquisition of Asembia LLC. Asembia provides technology-enabled commercialization solutions to the specialty pharma industry, including patient support hub services, data services, pharmacy software, and group purchasing. Asembia also operates the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, the largest national specialty pharmacy conference.

Chicago-based PE firm Linden Capital Partners acquired ArtesRx, LLC from Flexpoint Ford. ArtesRx, LLC is a behavioral health pharmacy platform serving individuals who depend on complex medication regimens, providing therapies such as long-acting injectables, comprehensive medication management, and clinical support services through 16 pharmacies across 15 states. Also in August, Carepoint Pharmacy, an end-to-end access hub and dispensing pharmacy serving patients nationwide, announced an investment from PE firm New Heritage Capital.

Together, these transactions point to sustained activity heading into Q4, with investors showing continued interest in specialty pharmacy platforms serving complex patient populations and in the commercialization of and access to services that support such platforms.

Conclusion

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect the themes that defined Q3 to continue shaping healthcare M&A. Strategic buyers are increasingly competing with PE sponsors for platforms outside their traditional lanes, while payors, health systems, and for-profit operators continue to divest non-core assets to sharpen their focus. The shift of care into ambulatory, outpatient, and home-based settings should remain a durable driver of deal flow. Heightened state and federal scrutiny of PE-backed arrangements, along with Medicaid reform and reimbursement pressures, may lengthen timelines in certain sectors, but we anticipate steady activity through year-end, with buyers favoring targeted, capability-driven acquisitions.