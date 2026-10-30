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ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

The East Fork Decision: Key Findings and Implications for the TSCA Program

Bergeson & Campbell
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The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit's decision in East Fork Enterprises v. EPA vacated the agency's methylene chloride risk management rule and underlying unreasonable risk determination, establishing new precedents for how EPA must conduct chemical risk assessments under the Toxic Substances Control Act. The ruling addresses critical issues including the requirement for condition-specific risk evaluations, consideration of personal protective equipment, and the legal standard for determining un

United StatesEnvironment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.
Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.
Ryan Schmit
Ryan Schmit
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On September 15, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued its decision in East Fork Enterprises v. EPA (No. 24-60227, consolidated with No. 24-60256) — a challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) actions on methylene chloride (MC) under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The court vacated EPA’s 2024 MC risk management rule and underlying “unreasonable risk” determination, remanding both back to EPA for further review. Beyond those immediate impacts, however, the court’s findings on key TSCA legal, policy, and scientific issues are likely to have significant and far-reaching implications for the TSCA program moving forward. Those key findings and implications are summarized below. A more detailed discussion of the decision is also available in our full memorandum.

Key Takeaways:

  • The court was sharply critical of EPA’s risk assessment methodology for MC, finding its analysis arbitrary and capricious, unsupported by substantial evidence, and inconsistent with TSCA’s best available science requirement.
  • EPA must base its decisions under TSCA on substantial evidence — a more rigorous standard than that under the Administrative Procedure Act.
  • In particular, EPA cannot diminish or dismiss information in the administrative record without robust justification.

Key Implications:

  • East Fork emphasizes the requirement for EPA to support TSCA actions with a strong administrative record, and suggests a greater weight be assigned to submitted data and robust scientific arguments.
  • If EPA again diminishes the value of or ignores or dismisses data without providing a robust justification, EPA’s resulting decisions would be legally vulnerable.
  • Ensuring that the information is submitted timely becomes more important, which means that if a stakeholder is going to develop data, they must do so much earlier in the process and ensure that EPA can consider it within the statutory timeframes.

Summary of FourEast ForkCourt Findings with Far-Reaching Implicationsfor Future TSCA Actions

1.

Court finding regarding “whole chemical” determinations

The court concluded EPA lacked authority under TSCA to determine unreasonable risk for a chemical “as a whole” rather than evaluating the relevant conditions of use.

Implication: The scoping phase — including identification and characterization of conditions of use — is now even more critical. Stakeholders should engage with EPA on the scope of the risk evaluation to ensure that EPA is properly focusing its effort on the key conditions of use. EPA and the regulated community will need to consider how to address past risk evaluations and risk management rules that are premised on an unlawful “whole chemical” approach.

2.

Court finding regarding use of personal protective equipment (PPE)

EPA must account for use of PPE in the risk evaluation where supported by the evidence and cannot simply defer PPE considerations to the risk management phase.

Implication: The court emphasizes EPA’s mandate to consider information in the administrative record. Stakeholders should continue to submit information on PPE use, and EPA must now take that information into account when assessing exposures and risk. While the court did not rule that EPA must defer to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), neither can EPA ignore OSHA information and information documenting compliance with OSHA.

3.

Court finding regarding “unreasonable risk”

The court characterized this as a legal conclusion derived from TSCA’s statutory parameters, rather than simply the consequence of EPA’s numerical risk estimates. Uncertainty in the data or the reliability of EPA’s conclusions factors into determining whether an estimated risk rises to the level of “unreasonable.” The court also stated that TSCA is not a “zero risk” statute, nor does TSCA authorize application of conservative precautionary principles.

Implication: EPA cannot simply stack worst-case assumptions in its risk calculations. Highly uncertain or unreliable conclusions cannot form the basis of an “unreasonable risk” determination and subsequent regulatory action. One might reasonably further argue that EPA cannot use toxicity precursors as its basis for its risk calculations because those precursors by themselves are not an “unreasonable risk.”

4.

Court finding regarding “to the extent necessary”

“Extent necessary” is both a floor and a ceiling for EPA’s risk management. TSCA authorizes EPA to regulate no more and no less than necessary to address “unreasonable risk.”

Implication: EPA’s risk mitigation measures must abate the risk identified, but EPA can go no further. For example, if the risk evaluation identifies unreasonable risk to workers and EPA finds that a workplace chemical protection plan is sufficient to protect against that risk, EPA cannot then ban the substance based on that risk.

Broader Implications of the East ForkDecision for Chemical Stakeholders

While East Fork focused on the MC actions under TSCA Section 6, the decision has broader implications for the entire existing chemicals program from prioritization to risk evaluation and through risk management. Stakeholders for any past, present, or future existing chemical action should consider whether and how the new direction in East Fork may impact those efforts. Many of the court’s interpretations also extend to the TSCA New Chemicals Program as well. In particular, EPA’s findings with regard to “whole chemical approach,” “unreasonable risk,” “extent necessary,” and “substantial evidence” all apply equally to new chemicals. New chemical submitters seeking an EPA determination of “not likely” to present unreasonable risk should provide robust information to support that conclusion and consider pressing EPA on the strength of evidence supporting conclusions to the contrary. While it is unlikely that a premanufacture notification (PMN) submitter will challenge legally a Section 5 order — a right often waived through consent — submitters should aim to provide in Section 5 notices a complete information set upon which EPA can base its risk conclusion and to build an administrative record in the event that legal challenge becomes necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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