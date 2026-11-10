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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Ninth Circuit Partially Blocks California Climate Disclosure Laws Under SB 253 And SB 261

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The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has issued a pivotal ruling on California's climate disclosure laws, finding that certain requirements under Senate Bills 253 and 261 are likely unconstitutional under the First Amendment. While Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reporting requirements remain in effect with an upcoming November 2026 deadline, the court determined that Scope 3 emissions disclosures and climate-related financial risk reporting compel noncommercial speech that fails

United StatesEnvironment
Sehrish Siddiqui
Sehrish Siddiqui

In a significant development for companies subject to California’s climate disclosure laws, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a decision today in Chamber of Commerce v. Sanchez, partially reversing a district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction against California’s climate disclosure requirements under Senate Bills 253 and 261.

The court concluded that SB 261’s climate-related financial risk disclosure requirements and SB 253’s Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions disclosure requirements are likely unconstitutional under the First Amendment, while allowing SB 253’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting requirements to proceed.

Key Takeaways

  • SB 253 – Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG Emissions Disclosures: With respect to Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting, the court found that these requirements involve factual disclosures sufficiently connected to a company’s operations and capital-market transactions to constitute commercial speech. Applying intermediate scrutiny, the court affirmed the denial of preliminary injunctive relief, allowing these requirements to proceed. Therefore, in-scope companies continue to remain subject to the November 10, 2026 deadline to submit Scope 1 and 2 emissions to the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
  • SB 253 – Scope 3 GHG Emissions Disclosures: The court concluded that Scope 3 reporting requirements, which concern indirect emissions throughout a company’s value chain, including suppliers and customers, constitute noncommercial speech subject to strict scrutiny. The court found that these requirements are likely unconstitutional because they are not sufficiently tailored to California’s asserted interests.
  • SB 261 – Climate-Related Financial Risk Disclosures: The court concluded that SB 261 compels noncommercial speech by requiring companies to make subjective, predictive and normative judgments about climate-related financial risks. Applying strict scrutiny, the court found that the requirements were not sufficiently narrowly tailored to California’s asserted interests and that preliminary injunctive relief was warranted.

What Happens Next?

The Ninth Circuit remanded the case to the district court to determine whether SB 253’s Scope 3 disclosure provisions are severable from the remainder of the statute. The ruling concerns preliminary injunctive relief and does not constitute a final determination on the merits.

The decision creates significant uncertainty regarding the future implementation of California’s climate disclosure laws, particularly CARB’s ongoing rulemaking for Scope 3 emissions reporting scheduled to begin in 2027. Although SB 253’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting requirements remain unaffected by the ruling, including the November 10 deadline for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, covered companies should continue monitoring further judicial proceedings, CARB guidance and applicable compliance deadlines.

Read the full Ninth Circuit opinion:Chamber of Commerce v. Sanchez, No. 25-5327 (Nov. 9, 2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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