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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

EPA's Second Round Of Methane Rollbacks – What Oil And Gas Operators Need To Know Now

Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
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Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin recently announced the next phase of the agency’s rollback of the Biden administration’s 2024 oil and natural gas regulations, commonly known as “OOOOb/c.”

United StatesEnvironment
Rosemarie DaSilva
Rosemarie DaSilva
Patrice LeTourneau
Patrice LeTourneau
Arjun Shah
Arjun Shah
Jessica Santacroce
Jessica Santacroce
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If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Rosemarie DaSilva, Patrice E. LeTourneau, Arjun D. Shah, Jessica Santacroce, any of the attorneys in our Energy Industry Group, any of the attorneys in our Environmental Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin recently announced the next phase of the agency’s rollback of the Biden administration’s 2024 oil and natural gas regulations, commonly known as “OOOOb/c.” The term refers to two companion provisions of EPA’s Clean Air Act regulations: 40 C.F.R. Part 60, Subparts OOOOb and OOOOc. Together, they established methane and volatile organic compound standards for new and existing oil and gas infrastructure, including leak monitoring and retrofit requirements that reached low-producing wells, along with guidelines for states to regulate methane emissions from existing sources. It is important to note that the EPA has not yet released the proposed regulatory text or its supporting cost analysis.

Background

In November 2025, EPA issued a delay rule pushing compliance deadlines for new and existing sources to January 2027.

On April 6, 2026, EPA finalized a first round of revisions. These addressed temporary flaring of associated gas and continuous monitoring of the heating value of vent gas.

What EPA Is Proposing Now

On October 7, 2026, Zeldin announced the next phase of the EPA’s reconsideration of the rule. Based on the announcement and press reports, the key elements are:

New Well-Site Categories

EPA will put forward two options, each creating separate categories of well sites with standards tailored to each category.

No More Super Emitter Program

EPA plans to rescind the program, citing legal concerns and saying the program is not necessary to meet Clean Air Act requirements.

“Efficient” Flaring Instead of a Routine Flaring Ban

The proposal reportedly would replace the ban on routine flaring of associated gas with standards based on “efficient” flaring. It would also offer an alternative with more targeted changes to the existing flaring limits.

Significant Cost Savings

EPA estimates the changes would save the industry about $45 billion.

Litigation Risk

The rollback is moving forward while the earlier delay rule is being challenged in court. Environmental groups, including the Environmental Defense Fund, have asked the D.C. Circuit to vacate the delay rule. At oral argument on October 14, the three-judge panel was skeptical of EPA’s justifications. The judges also pressed the environmental groups to distinguish their methane lawsuit from an earlier ruling that upheld EPA’s delay of separate air toxics limits.

This matters in practice: If the court vacates the delay rule, companies could face the original compliance deadlines, possibly with little notice or transition period, creating immediate regulatory vulnerability. Moreover, once the new rollback is finalized, it is likely to draw its own legal challenges.

Key Takeaways for Operators

Keep Compliance Programs in Place

Don’t dismantle leak detection, monitoring or flaring controls until the new rules are final and the litigation is resolved.

Monitor the Comment Period

Once the proposal is published, consider commenting on the well-site categories and the flaring options, the areas most likely to affect day-to-day operations.

Check State Obligations

Federal changes do not displace state requirements. Colorado, for example, recently finalized its own methane controls for existing operations.

Review Your Contracts

Look at purchase agreements, gathering agreements and other contracts to see how they allocate the risk of regulatory change, especially if the original deadlines are reinstated.

About Duane Morris

Attorneys in our Energy Industry Group and Environmental Group are tracking these developments closely. We represent clients in a diverse array of environmental matters, helping operators assess their exposure to changing regulations and preparing them for what comes next.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Rosemarie DaSilva, Patrice E. LeTourneau, Arjun D. Shah, Jessica Santacroce, any of the attorneys in our Energy Industry Group, any of the attorneys in our Environmental Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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