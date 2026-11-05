E2 Law Podcast: Episode 27 | Direct Air Capture In The United States: Scaling Projects Amid Policy Uncertainty

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig’s E2 Law Podcast Energy Horizons series, host Nikki Wise speaks with GT colleague Myles Culhane about the fast-evolving direct air capture (DAC) industry.

They discuss major U.S. projects, including STRATOS and the Department of Energy’s regional DAC hubs, as well as the role of federal incentives, 45Q tax credits, and carbon dioxide removal markets.

The conversation also explores the challenges of cost, energy use, measurement and verification, and funding uncertainty, and what it may take for DAC to become a reliable tool for addressing hard-to-abate emissions.