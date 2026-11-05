ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
E2 Law Podcast: Episode 27 | Direct Air Capture In The United States: Scaling Projects Amid Policy Uncertainty
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States,...View firm profile
Greenberg Traurig's E2 Law Podcast explores the rapidly developing direct air capture industry, examining major U.S. projects like STRATOS and the Department of Energy's regional DAC hubs. The discussion delves into federal incentives, 45Q tax credits, and carbon dioxide removal markets while addressing critical challenges including cost barriers, energy consumption, measurement verification, and funding uncertainties that must be overcome for DAC to effectively tackle hard-to-abate emissions.
In this episode of Greenberg Traurig’s E2 Law Podcast Energy Horizons series, host Nikki Wise speaks with GT colleague Myles Culhane about the fast-evolving direct air capture (DAC) industry.
They discuss major U.S. projects, including STRATOS and the Department of Energy’s regional DAC hubs, as well as the role of federal incentives, 45Q tax credits, and carbon dioxide removal markets.
The conversation also explores the challenges of cost, energy use, measurement and verification, and funding uncertainty, and what it may take for DAC to become a reliable tool for addressing hard-to-abate emissions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.