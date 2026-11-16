The Education Freedom Tax Credit, which Congress enacted as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, becomes available on January 1, 2027. However, because implementation remains uncertain, human resources departments may want to wait for additional federal tax guidance before incorporating the tax credit into employee benefits packages.

In theory, employers should use the Education Freedom Tax Credit to enlarge their workplace donation programs. Taxpayers can claim the nonrefundable federal income tax credit for qualifying cash contributions to Scholarship Granting Organizations, or SGOs. The program offers a tax credit of up to $1,700 to support scholarships for qualified elementary and secondary education expenses.

While leftover credit is not available as a tax refund, it can be carried forward for up to five years. Taxpayers also cannot get a dual credit for these donations; they must claim either the Education Freedom Tax Credit or the charitable donation tax credit, but not for the same donated dollars.

State law also may reduce the availability of the Education Freedom Tax Credit if a state tax credit is allowed for the same qualifying donation. States must voluntarily opt into the program, so it may not be available in every state.

Finally, employees cannot direct their contributions to a scholarship for their own children. Likewise, SGOs may not direct contributions only to scholarships for certain students.

Most importantly for human resources departments, the tax credit provides no tax incentive directly to employers. Employers' only role would be to help workers take advantage of the credit, such as through voluntary payroll deductions. As such, employers could offer the convenience of an after-tax SGO contribution as part of their benefits or social responsibility program. However, it is unclear whether employees would value the program or see it as a true employee benefit, when they could make the same contributions on their own schedules. The tax credit also does not directly benefit employees, unlike benefits such as retirement plan contributions or healthcare coverage.

Human resources departments also need to be aware of some potential logistical uncertainties in implementing the tax credit program. Questions remain as to how employees would designate qualifying contributions to claim the credit, how SGOs would acknowledge the contributions, and how to handle situations in which a contributing employee leaves their employment.

The IRS previously issued detailed rules about making charitable contributions via payroll deduction. Likewise, the Department of the Treasury issued proposed rules concerning the SGO contributions. As a result, states, SGOs, taxpayers, and employers should use these proposed rules for guidance.