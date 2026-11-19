Key Takeaways

Public employers should carefully consider restrictions on employee speech involving matters of public concern. Limits on political, social, or other community concerns may receive closer scrutiny and, for public employers, can trigger constitutional claims.

Educational institutions face heightened risks when regulating classroom content. Even where schools have broad curricular authority, restrictions can invite litigation when they appear to limit academic freedom, particularly when the subject falls within a faculty member’s area of expertise.

Private employers should assess other legal protections before restricting employee speech. Although First Amendment protections generally do not apply to private employment decisions, state and local laws, whistleblower and civil rights statutes, labor laws, and public policy doctrines may protect certain employee speech or activity.

A lawsuit filed this summer against the U.S. Military Academy at West Point raises an important question for public employers: Can a government-run educational institution terminate a professor who objects to a presidential directive regarding the contents of his teaching?

For employers, Kalkstein v. U.S. Military Academy highlights the legal risks that can arise when efforts to control job-related speech collide with employee protections for speaking on matters of public concern, particularly in academic settings.

Case Background

In a complaint filed on Aug. 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, climate science professor Dr. Adam Kalkstein alleged that West Point violated his First Amendment rights after it ordered faculty to remove references to human causes of climate change from their courses last fall, and that it later declined to renew his employment after he challenged that directive.

The suit named West Point and several current and former senior academy officials.

As described in the complaint, Kalkstein taught at West Point for more than 17 years and was a tenured professor. He alleged that his record was strong, with favorable annual appraisals, strong teaching evaluations and significant external research funding.

However, in May 2025, West Point purportedly told Kalkstein that his position was being eliminated as part of a reduction in force.

The complaint goes on to allege that during the summer of 2025, West Point allowed Kalkstein to remain as a term employee funded through grants, but only if he gave up his tenured position and forfeited a significant severance package.

Then, in September 2025, according to the complaint, the director of West Point’s geography department verbally instructed professors to remove all mentions of human causes of climate change from their courses, and warned that the entire department could be dissolved if anyone spoke to the media.

At the time of the announcement, Kalkstein was purportedly teaching a course that covered the scientific consensus that human activity is responsible for much of modern global warming. Kalkstein alleged that he raised concerns internally with West Point’s legal team and academic leadership, but nonetheless complied with the order.

The dispute allegedly escalated in November 2025, when Kalkstein attended a department meeting and stated that the directive required professors to conceal scientific truth, and that it was inconsistent with West Point’s mission. According to the complaint, the dean of West Point’s academic board responded by shouting that Kalkstein should resign and then storming out of the meeting.

In May, West Point allegedly informed Kalkstein that it would not renew his appointment, citing “poor character and temperament.” Kalkstein filed suit three months later, seeking injunctive relief, reinstatement and compensatory damages.

Key Issues

Kalkstein’s case is notable because it sits at the intersection of First Amendment rights, academic freedom and the unusual status of a military educational institution.

How the court resolves it will likely depend on how each side characterizes the four categories of conduct described in the complaint: Kalkstein’s classroom instruction, his internal objections to West Point’s legal team and academic leadership, his comments at the November 2025 department meeting, and West Point’s stated reason for declining to renew his appointment.

Because West Point is a public institution, its employment decisions are subject to constitutional considerations that are different from those applicable to most private employers.

As the U.S. Supreme Court recognized in its 1968 decision in Pickering v. Board of Education, public employees’ speech on matters of public concern is protected by the First Amendment in many instances.1 However, the Supreme Court’s subsequent 2006 ruling in Garcetti v. Ceballos clarified that public employers retain the ability to control speech made by employees in their official capacities.2

Adding an additional wrinkle is the fact that courts have further recognized that academic freedom — that is, professors’ ability to discuss issues in their academic fields without fear of employer or government intervention — is also a special concern of the First Amendment.3

Kalkstein will likely frame his conduct as protected speech on a matter of public concern: teaching the scientific consensus on climate change within his own discipline, objecting internally to a directive he viewed as suppressing that science, and stating at the department meeting that the directive required professors to conceal scientific truth and conflicted with West Point’s mission.

By contrast, West Point may argue that classroom instruction, internal complaints to leadership and comments at a departmental meeting were all made in the course of Kalkstein’s official duties as a faculty member, and thus fall within the institution’s authority to direct employee speech.

A threshold issue will therefore likely be whether Kalkstein’s speech is better understood as protected academic and public concern expression, or as job-related speech subject to employer control.

The military setting adds another layer. West Point is distinct from other public universities in that it is operated by the U.S. Department of the Army and its mission is to educate and train future commissioned military leaders.

Notably, in Parker v. Levy in 1974, the Supreme Court recognized that military personnel are subject to a different application of First Amendment protections based on the different character of military service compared to civilian society. However, that deference may not resolve this matter. Kalkstein was a civilian faculty member, rather than a member of the military, and the case concerns classroom instruction on a scientific subject, rather than military obedience or discipline.

The parties’ competing characterizations of his status and of the nature of the directive may therefore shape how much weight, if any, the military context receives. Even if Kalkstein’s speech is found to be protected, he will still need to connect it to the nonrenewal decision. West Point, for its part, may contend that the nonrenewal reflected legitimate considerations unrelated to his speech, including the reduction in force.

A ruling in this case could therefore help clarify the extent to which First Amendment principles apply in the specific context of a military educational institution.

Employer Takeaways

Of course, most employers are not public military academies, and for private employers, First Amendment protections for employees largely do not apply. Even so, the case offers several practical lessons for employers, particularly public sector employers and educational institutions.

First, speech restrictions that are tied to matters of public concern should be carefully considered before implementation. When an employer limits employee speech on any topic that can reasonably be considered to relate to a matter of political, social or other concern to the community, it should expect closer examination and critique. This is especially true for public employers where their decisions may trigger constitutional claims by their employees.

Second, educational institutions should take special care before intervening in classroom content. Even where schools have broad control over curriculum, actions that appear to quell academic freedom invite litigation. This risk is heightened where the content at issue falls within a faculty member’s particular area of expertise.

Notably, private employers should not assume that there is nothing to learn here. While it is true that the First Amendment generally does not apply to private sector employment decisions, a number of states and localities protect certain forms of employee political activity and speech, and legal claims can arise under various whistleblower and civil rights statutes, labor laws, and common-law public policy doctrines.

For example, Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act protects certain concerted activity by nonsupervisory employees to publicly discuss the terms and conditions of their employment. Infringing on these Section 7 rights, such as by restricting employees’ ability to criticize the employer’s compensation or benefits offerings, likely violates the NLRA. Labor organizing activities are likewise protected in a variety of contexts.

Private employers addressing employee speech should therefore take care to assess the various state and local legal protections that may apply to their employees.

Looking Ahead

The case is still in its earliest stage, and the defendants will likely assert numerous defenses. They may dispute the facts, deny any improper motive, argue that the relevant speech was part of Kalkstein’s official duties and contend that the military context justifies greater institutional control. Those arguments could narrow the case significantly.

Nonetheless, the complaint contains a compelling set of allegations, and Kalkstein’s civilian faculty status and the focus on scientific instruction may complicate efforts to resolve the case on the grounds of official duty or military deference alone.

If his allegations are borne out, the suit could become an important test of how academic freedom and public employee speech protections apply at a federal military academy. More broadly, the case underscores a lesson that employers should already know: When adverse employment actions follow controversial employee speech, the legal risk can extend far beyond ordinary workplace management.

For public employers in particular, that risk increases when the subject is not just controversial, but relates to matters of public concern. And for educational institutions, the case is a reminder that attempts to control contested ideas in the classroom may be particularly problematic, regardless of how this dispute is ultimately resolved.

Footnotes

1.Pickering v. Board of Ed. Of Township High School Dist. 205, Will Cty., 391 U.S. 563 (1968).

2. Garcetti v. Ceballos, 547 U.S. 410 (2006).

3. E.g., Heim v. Daniel, 81 F.4th 212 (2d Cir. 2023); Demers v. Austin, 746 F.3d 402 (9th Cir. 2014).